Learning about different cultures and their social contrasts through images can be pretty powerful. And nothing can bring you to Paraguay as quickly as this veteran photojournalist.

Jorge Saenz is an accomplished photographer from Argentina, who, since 1989, has called Paraguay his home. There, he focused on documentary essays portraying the lives of young people in compulsory military service and those in juvenile prisons, shedding light on these often-overlooked aspects of society.

However, you might also know Jorge for his children's photography books about dinosaurs that are based on an Instagram photo story the photographer previously created while traveling.

Either way, all his work is targeted toward education, offering unique perspectives on the world and its complexities.

More info: Instagram | Facebook