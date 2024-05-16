33 Pictures Through Jorge Saenz’s Lens Offering A Glimpse Into People’s Lives In Paraguay
Learning about different cultures and their social contrasts through images can be pretty powerful. And nothing can bring you to Paraguay as quickly as this veteran photojournalist.
Jorge Saenz is an accomplished photographer from Argentina, who, since 1989, has called Paraguay his home. There, he focused on documentary essays portraying the lives of young people in compulsory military service and those in juvenile prisons, shedding light on these often-overlooked aspects of society.
However, you might also know Jorge for his children's photography books about dinosaurs that are based on an Instagram photo story the photographer previously created while traveling.
Either way, all his work is targeted toward education, offering unique perspectives on the world and its complexities.
More info: Instagram | Facebook
"A musician dressed in a feathered costume pays tribute to Saint Francisco Solano for a fulfilled prayer during a procession in his honor in Emboscada, Paraguay, Monday, July 24, 2023. Legend has it that while lying on his death bed in a Peruvian convent birds perched on Solano’s window and would sing to him, inspiring his followers to dress in bird costumes and he became known as known as the Saint of the birds."
"Festival Catholic parishioner Sergio Espinoza, 11, wearing his feathered costume during the feast day of St. Francis Solano, in Emboscada, Paraguay, Saturday, July 24, 2021. Espinoza is paying back a promise his father made to the 16th-century patron saint for recovering from an illness."
"Pink liquid waste from the Durli Leathers S.A. tannery sits in a deposit dug into an open field in Paraguari, Paraguay, Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, on the day the Environment Ministry stopped its operations. Nearby landowners fear that once it rains the liquid will contaminate the streams that drain into Lake Ypoa, and suspect the deaths of eight cattle with bloody diarrhea were caused by drinking water near this deposit."
"A paratrooper handles a snake before marching in the 113th Independence Day parade in Asuncion, Paraguay, Tuesday, May 14, 2024."
"Vultures stand on the Victorious Peace Monument in Cerro Lambare park in Asuncion, Paraguay, Sunday, March 31, 2024."
"Police dog instructor Adriana Ayala posse with her dog for a selfie during an exhibition to celebrate the 212th Anniversary of Paraguay´s Independence from Spain, in Asunción, Paraguay, Sunday, May 14, 2023."
"A volunteer firefighter hoses down a hut to prevent it from burning during a brush fire at the Banco San Miguel neighborhood of Asuncion, Paraguay, Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. Unusually dry weather is provoking fires on open fields, private ranches and public lands around the city."
"A life size cutout of Pope Francis stands in the Sanctuary of the Virgin of Caacupe where thousands of Catholics are gathering to mark the Virgin's feast day in Caacupe, some 40 miles east of Asuncion, Paraguay, Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. The pilgrimage to honor Paraguay’s patron saint resumes after two years. COVID-19 pandemic restrictions had prevented faithful from taking part in the annual celebration."
"Mbya Guarani woman Margarita Jiménez, who is 64 years old, from the Indigenous community of Paso Yobai, poses for a photo before joining a march calling on the government to provide more economic support to farmers and peasants during the annual rally of the National Peasants Federation in Asuncion, Paraguay."
"A woman takes pictures with her cellphone at the Katara mosque, in Doha, Qatar, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022."
"A child covers his face with a woven palm frond during Palm Sunday Mass in Caacupe, Paraguay, Sunday, March 28, 2021. As deaths daily average increase during this year's Holy Week, the government decreed that only 20 people can attend each mass, a preventive measure to curb the spread of COVID-19."
"Motorcycles seized by police for allegedly being stolen are lying in a pile at the municipal police station in Asuncion, Paraguay, Monday, March 13, 2023."
"Carauari, Brazil. In the Amazon, a giant fish helps save the rainforest."
"Street performer Cesar Gimenez works an intersection in Asuncion, Paraguay, Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Even though people have been ordered home under curfew in an attempt to slow the spread of the new coronavirus, Gimenez is performing on the streets."
"A beggar sleeps at “Paraguayan Heros” pantheon in Asuncion, Monday, Feb.16, 2009."
"Doha at Night."
"Perla Fleitas, left, and Javier Morlantt, two farmers from Caaguazu, kiss farewell after 4 days of camping out in the capital with other farmers to demand their debt with private and government banks be forgiven, in Asuncion, Paraguay, Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020."
"In this Jan. 20, 2013 Photo children play with bubbles during Kuetuvy Ache town foundation 12th-anniversary celebrations at Canindeyu department, some of 400 kilometers North-East from Asuncion, Paraguay, Sunday, Jan. 20, 2013. According to Paraguay’s National Commission for Truth and Justice, the Ache were hunted by white men until the 1970s, reducing the group’s population to 1,500."
"Drivers wait to undergo a free PCR COVID test at a drive-thru testing site on a racetrack in Capiata, Paraguay, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022."
"A member of the Guasu Front light candles in front of the Migone Hospital where former President Fernando Lugo is recovering from surgery after suffering a stroke the day before, in Asuncion, Paraguay, Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. Doctors said his condition was stable with no evidence of significant lesions though they warned it was too early to tell the extent of the damage."
"Actors perform in a Way of the Cross reenactment as part of Holy Week celebrations, in Atyra, Paraguay, Friday, March 29, 2024. Holy Week commemorates the last week of Jesus Christ’s earthly life which culminates with his crucifixion on Good Friday and his resurrection on Easter Sunday."
"Inmates protest from the roof of the Tacumbu prison in Asuncion, Paraguay, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023. According to police who spoke on local news television stations, inmates have taken hostages, including visitors and prison guards."
"People sit and swim at Katara Beach, in Doha, Qatar, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022."
"After the hard work of slaughtering a beef, Leocadio Pereira sells the result on the side of Route 1 about 200 km from Asuncion."
"A urinal is marked with black tape to prevent use as a measure to encourage safe social distancing in a shopping mall bathroom in Asuncion, Paraguay, Friday, June 5, 2020. The government has eased the lockdown it put in place to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, authorizing the opening of some stores and restaurants as part of a plan coined, "Intelligent Quarantine.”"
"A farmer carries a boy during a march organized by the National Farmers Federation to ask for economical support from the government in Asuncion, Tuesday, March 24, 2009."