In a world where wild animals often remain distant and mysterious, Pedro Jarque Krebs brings them up close and personal through his captivating photography. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for conservation, Krebs captures the beauty and intimacy of various creatures, reminding us of the importance of protecting our natural world.

Through his lens, Krebs not only showcases the stunning diversity of wildlife but also sheds light on the alarming decline of animal populations globally. With more than half of animal populations shrinking in the last fifty years, Krebs's photos remind us to step up and protect our planet's delicate ecosystems.

More info: Instagram | pedrojarque.com