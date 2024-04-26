I’m An Animal Photographer, And Here Are The 13 New Portraits I Took At The Zoo
Hello, I am a zoo photographer, Mac So. This photo shows a Bornean orangutan father, mother, and offspring. All were taken at the Sapporo Maruyama Zoo in Hokkaido. Currently, we are unable to see them due to the facility being under renovation. However, at the end of May, you will be able to meet them in a new facility designed with environmental enrichment in mind.
Father's Face
Father
Thoughtful Look
Surprised Look
Baby Face
Shy Boy
Distant Look
Mother's Face
Mother And Baby
Tongue
Baby
Father's Face
Mother And Baby
Very interesting. Thankyou for showing your photographs, Mac So. 🙂
