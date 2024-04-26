ADVERTISEMENT

Hello, I am a zoo photographer, Mac So. This photo shows a Bornean orangutan father, mother, and offspring. All were taken at the Sapporo Maruyama Zoo in Hokkaido. Currently, we are unable to see them due to the facility being under renovation. However, at the end of May, you will be able to meet them in a new facility designed with environmental enrichment in mind.

#1

Father's Face

Mac So
#2

Father

Mac So
#3

Thoughtful Look

Mac So
#4

Surprised Look

Mac So
#5

Baby Face

Mac So
#6

Shy Boy

Mac So
#7

Distant Look

Mac So
#8

Mother's Face

Mac So
#9

Mother And Baby

Mac So
#10

Tongue

Mac So
#11

Baby

Mac So
#12

Father's Face

Mac So
#13

Mother And Baby

Mac So
