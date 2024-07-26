ADVERTISEMENT

If today’s brands had honest logos made in medieval times, they would look something like what Ilya Stallone, an artist and a designer, created for his series called “Medieval Branding.”

Ilya Denisov, also known by his pseudonym Ilya Stallone, has been recreating famous logos for a while now. Previously, the artist shared that though he is not “a full-fledged fan of the Middle Ages,” he thinks that time period “is quite interesting in history and in particular.”

Not only does the artist redraw all these logos, but he also adds ironic or interesting twists to them that we are sure you will enjoy!

More info: Instagram | x.com

#1

#2

#3

#4

#5

#6

#7

#8

#9

#10

#11

#12

#13

#14

#15

#16

#17

#18

#19

#20

#21

#22

#23

#24

