Ignacio Yúfera is a wildlife photographer whose images bring the natural world to life in a way that feels both raw and intimate. His photos take us to wild places, from open fields to dense forests, where we can see animals in their natural habitat.

But Ignacio’s work goes beyond photography. He’s also dedicated to protecting nature, working with conservation groups like the Emberiza Fund to help preserve wildlife. Through his photos and efforts, he encourages others to appreciate and care for the world around them.

More info: Instagram | iyufera.com

#1

Leopard

A leopard lounging on a tree branch, showcasing captivating wildlife photography.

ignacio_yufera Report

Schnitzel
Schnitzel
Schnitzel
Community Member
1 hour ago

I believe this is what my husband sees in me when we wake up. And off he goes...

Bored Panda reached out to Ignacio Yúfera to learn more about his journey as a wildlife photographer, the challenges he faces in the field, and how his work contributes to wildlife conservation efforts. The photographer shared that he has been passionate about nature since he was a little boy, and was an avid birder and wildlife enthusiast long before he began taking photographs. "When digital photography became popular, I started doing digiscoping while birdwatching (attaching a compact digital camera to a spotting scope), and soon switched to digital DSLR looking for higher quality and the possibility of capturing action."
    #2

    Pumas

    Two cougars nuzzling on a rocky outcrop, showcasing captivating wildlife photography.

    ignacio_yufera Report

    #3

    Red Panda (Ailurus Fulgens)

    Red panda captured in a tree by Ignacio Yúfera, showcasing captivating wildlife photography.

    ignacio_yufera Report

    Ignacio told us that he lived in Spain, France, and Canada, and has always been particularly drawn to wide open spaces such as deserts, tundras, and high mountains. "The deserts and mountains of Morocco and the Middle East will always have a special place in my memories; I made the coffee-table book 'Birds of Morocco', with a foreword by Morocco’s Royal Princess, to show and celebrate the birdlife of that country.

    However, when I moved to Panama in 2016, I discovered the beauty and unique birds and wildlife of the Cloud Forest, and since then, I’m doing most of my photography there, as well as its lowland and coastal rainforests, leading tours and workshops with my company Tamandua Nature Tours."
    #4

    Geoffroy’s Tamarin (Saguinus Geoffroyi)

    A monkey perched on a branch in a stunning wildlife photograph by Ignacio Yúfera.

    ignacio_yufera Report

    #5

    A Male Of The “Nominal” Morph Of The Red-Headed Poison-Frog (Ranitomeya Fantastica)

    Colorful frog perched on a green leaf, captured in stunning wildlife photography.

    ignacio_yufera Report

    When asked about the most challenging part of capturing wildlife, Ignacio explained that, coming from Europe, the biggest challenge is getting close to the subject. "In Panama, where I now live, this is generally much less difficult, since there is little hunting and animals and birds are often less wary of humans. Working in the deep Neotropical forest, dealing with difficult light situations is often the most demanding task, something made much easier these days thanks to the high-ISO capabilities of the latest cameras."
    #6

    The Angolan Colobus (Colobus Angolensis)

    Two colobus monkeys perched in a tree, showcasing captivating wildlife photography.

    ignacio_yufera Report

    #7

    L’hoest’s Monkey (Cercopithecus Lhoesti)

    Captivating wildlife photography of a monkey on a tree branch by Ignacio Yúfera.

    ignacio_yufera Report

    "I think these days photography plays a major part in showing many species that before were very rarely seen by the general public. Traditionally, mainstream documentaries and magazines have focused mainly on large, iconic species. Thanks to social media, many photographers working with little-known animals can reach a large audience and raise awareness about conservation issues that previously were known by just a few field specialists."

    #8

    Common Buzzard (Buteo Buteo)

    Wildlife photography of a majestic brown eagle perched on a log in the rain.

    ignacio_yufera Report

    #9

    Plumed Basilisk (Basiliscus Plumifrons)

    Green lizard on tree in captivating wildlife photography.

    ignacio_yufera Report

    #10

    Brown Violetear (Colibri Delphinae)

    A colorful hummingbird perched on a branch, captured in vivid wildlife photography.

    ignacio_yufera Report

    #11

    Blue-Gray Tanager (Thraupis Episcopus)

    A blue bird eating berries, showcasing captivating wildlife photography.

    ignacio_yufera Report

    #12

    Central American Clouded Oncilla (Leopardus Pardinoides)

    Black wild cat walking on a mossy branch at night, captured in stunning wildlife photography.

    ignacio_yufera Report

    #13

    Eastern Patas Monkey (Erythrocebus Patas Phyrronotus)

    Patas monkey in the wild, captured in Ignacio Yúfera's captivating wildlife photography.

    ignacio_yufera Report

    #14

    Bang’s Mountain Squirrel (Syntheoscirius Brochus)

    Squirrel perched on a mossy branch, captured in stunning wildlife photography.

    ignacio_yufera Report

    #15

    The Crested Owl (Lophostrix Cristata)

    Captivating wildlife photography featuring a brown owl with striking white tufts, perched on a branch amid lush greenery.

    ignacio_yufera Report

    #16

    Female (Top) And Male Acorn Woodpecker (Melanerpes Formicivorus)

    Two woodpeckers on a tree in captivating wildlife photography.

    ignacio_yufera Report

    #17

    Yellow-Thighed Brushfinch (Atlapetes Tibialis)

    A small bird with yellow legs perched on a branch in captivating wildlife photography.

    ignacio_yufera Report

    #18

    Common Genet (Genetta Genetta)

    A genetta gracefully perched on rocks, captured in captivating wildlife photography.

    ignacio_yufera Report

    #19

    Female Eastern Gorilla (Gorilla Beringei)

    Gorilla sitting in a forest environment, captured in wildlife photography by Ignacio Yúfera.

    ignacio_yufera Report

    #20

    Shoebill (Balaeniceps Rex)

    Shoebill stork standing in lush wetland, captured in wildlife photography, displaying distinctive gray plumage and large beak.

    ignacio_yufera Report

    #21

    Wine-Throated Hummingbird (Selasphorus Ellioti)

    A vibrant hummingbird with purple plumage perched on a branch, showcasing captivating wildlife photography.

    ignacio_yufera Report

    #22

    L’hoest’s Monkey (Allochrocebus Lhoesti)

    Monkey perched on a moss-covered tree branch in wildlife photography.

    ignacio_yufera Report

    #23

    Angolan Colobus (Colobus Angolensis)

    Black-and-white monkey perched on a tree branch in a vibrant forest setting, showcasing wildlife photography.

    ignacio_yufera Report

    #24

    Immature Ornate Hawk-Eagle (Spizaetus Ornatus)

    Wildlife photography of a majestic bird of prey on a mossy branch, showcasing nature's beauty.

    ignacio_yufera Report

    #25

    Orange-Breasted Sunbird (Anthobaphes Violacea)

    Vibrant hummingbird captured in wildlife photography, perched on a yellow flower with a blurred green background.

    ignacio_yufera Report

    #26

    Masked Trogon (Trogon Personatus)

    Tropical bird with vibrant plumage perched on a branch, demonstrating captivating wildlife photography.

    ignacio_yufera Report

    #27

    An Orange Island Morph Of The Strawberry Poison-Frog (Oophaga Pumilio)

    Frog's shadow on a green leaf in Ignacio Yúfera's wildlife photography.

    ignacio_yufera Report

    #28

    Golden Monkey

    A golden monkey perched on a branch in a forest, captured in wildlife photography.

    ignacio_yufera Report

    #29

    Powder-Blue Morph Of The Strawberry Poison-Frog (Oophaga Pumilio)

    Blue frog perched on bright green leaves, showcasing captivating wildlife photography.

    ignacio_yufera Report

    #30

    Violet Sabrewing (Campylopterus Hemileucurus)

    A vibrant purple hummingbird perched on a moss-covered branch, showcasing captivating wildlife photography.

    ignacio_yufera Report

