Ignacio Yúfera is a wildlife photographer whose images bring the natural world to life in a way that feels both raw and intimate. His photos take us to wild places, from open fields to dense forests, where we can see animals in their natural habitat.

But Ignacio’s work goes beyond photography. He’s also dedicated to protecting nature, working with conservation groups like the Emberiza Fund to help preserve wildlife. Through his photos and efforts, he encourages others to appreciate and care for the world around them.

More info: Instagram | iyufera.com