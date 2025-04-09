ADVERTISEMENT

Vet or grooming appointments, trips from A to B—dogs need reliable transportation too! And Hamilton Taurino is the driver you’ve been looking for.

Originally from Pernambuco, Brazil, Hamilton started a pet-only transportation service called Taxi Dog. The idea came to life after he couldn’t find a ride willing to take a friend’s dog to the vet. That frustrating experience sparked what would eventually become a new business.

Nowadays, Hamilton drives the cutest customers and to commemorate those moments, he takes the best selfies with his furry passengers. So, let’s take a look at who has been sitting in the backseat of that “Taxi Dog” lately.

More info: Instagram

#1

Smiling pet taxi driver takes a selfie with a happy dog in the backseat, both enjoying the ride.

taxidogerefrigeracao

Bored Panda once again reached out to Hamilton, who told us about an unusual passenger he once had.

“Once I had a guinea pig. At some point during the ride, it managed to escape from its cage and it took a lot of effort to find it. It was hiding under the car seat, and I couldn’t even open the car door at the clinic until I found the little escape artist!”
    #2

    Man with glasses takes a selfie in his pet taxi alongside two happy dogs inside the vehicle.

    taxidogerefrigeracao

    #3

    Man smiling in pet taxi selfie with fluffy dog wearing a colorful bandana in the passenger seat.

    taxidogerefrigeracao

    Hamilton’s selfies with the animals have become iconic. We asked whether he has a favorite one.

    He responded: “Yes! There's Millie — every time I take her out, she becomes super protective. She doesn’t let anyone get close to the car and takes a spot where she can keep an eye on everything that’s going on. Here’s a photo of her doing exactly that!”
    #4

    Man taking a selfie with a fluffy dog in a pet taxi, both smiling.

    taxidogerefrigeracao

    #5

    Man smiling in a “Taxi Dog” shirt with a happy dog in the backseat of a pet taxi.

    taxidogerefrigeracao

    Regarding challenges, Hamilton shared what was the most difficult part in the beginning.

    “One of the main things was knowing how to talk to pet owners, especially during emergencies, and help them stay calm. I also had to learn which hospitals and clinics in the area offered 24-hour services, because timing matters a lot. And of course, I had to invest in safety equipment, like proper seat belts and travel crates for the pets.”
    #6

    Man smiling in a pet taxi selfie with a dog in the backseat, both enjoying the ride.

    taxidogerefrigeracao

    #7

    Smiling man takes a selfie with a happy dog in his pet taxi, showcasing the friendly atmosphere of his pet taxi business.

    taxidogerefrigeracao

    As for the safety, Hamilton explained how he makes sure to keep animals calm and give them enjoyable rides.

    “I always keep the car clean and fresh before every trip. I use seat belts for all passengers, and I make sure I’m on time — both when picking up and dropping off. I think those little things help the ride feel smooth and stress-free,” wrote Hamilton.
    #8

    Man smiling in a pet taxi selfie with a large Rottweiler and another passenger in the backseat.

    taxidogerefrigeracao

    #9

    Selfie with a happy dog in the backseat of a pet taxi. A man in a yellow shirt smiles in the front seat.

    taxidogerefrigeracao

    Hamilton also shared whether he builds bonds with animals and if there are any “regulars” who recognize him.

    “Yes, many! When I arrive at their homes, some pets already call their humans to the door. I get kisses, they hop right into the car — and there are a few who don’t even want to get out when we come back from the trip!”
    #10

    Man in glasses taking a selfie with a happy husky in his pet taxi business.

    taxidogerefrigeracao

    #11

    Man in glasses with smiling dog in a pet taxi, wearing a blue "TAXI DOG" shirt, capturing a selfie together.

    taxidogerefrigeracao

    Lastly, Hamilton added: “Take your pets for checkups often, don’t forget to go on walks, play with them, be present. But most of all, give them love — lots of love. Because when we give that to them, they return it to us in the most beautiful ways.”
    #12

    Dog in a pet taxi wearing a green harness, sitting on a colorful paw-print seat cover.

    taxidogerefrigeracao

    #13

    Man in glasses smiling with a Rottweiler in a pet taxi selfie.

    taxidogerefrigeracao

    #14

    Man smiling with a Golden Retriever in the pet taxi, both enjoying a ride.

    taxidogerefrigeracao

    #15

    Man in glasses smiling with a dog in the backseat of his pet taxi, capturing a joyful moment during a ride.

    taxidogerefrigeracao

    #16

    Man taking a selfie with a dog in his pet taxi service, both looking at the camera in a colorful room.

    taxidogerefrigeracao

    #17

    Man smiling with pet taxi passenger, a dog adorned with pink bows and bandana, sitting on a bench.

    taxidogerefrigeracao

    #18

    Man taking a selfie with a happy black dog in his pet taxi, wearing a light blue uniform with a "Taxi Dog" logo.

    taxidogerefrigeracao

    #19

    Man smiling in a car selfie with a happy dog, showcasing moments from his pet taxi business.

    taxidogerefrigeracao

    #20

    Man smiling in a "Pet Taxi" with a happy dog beside him.

    taxidogerefrigeracao

    #21

    Man in glasses smiling with a dog passenger in a pet taxi.

    taxidogerefrigeracao

    #22

    Man in glasses and blue shirt smiling with a dog in a pet taxi business selfie.

    taxidogerefrigeracao

    #23

    Man in blue shirt taking a selfie with a happy pug, showcasing pet taxi business moments.

    taxidogerefrigeracao

    #24

    Selfie of a man in glasses and a dog inside a pet taxi, highlighting the joyful interaction between driver and passenger.

    taxidogerefrigeracao

    #25

    Dog in pet taxi, sitting on a colorful seat cover with dog illustrations, looking out the car window.

    taxidogerefrigeracao

    #26

    Man taking a selfie with a happy dog in his pet taxi, both smiling and enjoying the ride.

    taxidogerefrigeracao

    #27

    Man smiling in pet taxi selfie with fluffy white dog in red harness.

    taxidogerefrigeracao

    #28

    Man in glasses taking a selfie with a happy dog in his pet taxi service.

    taxidogerefrigeracao

    #29

    Man taking a selfie in his pet taxi with a smiling dog passenger.

    taxidogerefrigeracao

    #30

    Man in a "Taxi Dog" shirt takes a selfie with a happy dog, promoting his pet taxi business.

    taxidogerefrigeracao

    #31

    Dog sitting in a car seat, part of a pet taxi business, surrounded by paw-print patterns and safety harnesses.

    taxidogerefrigeracao

    #32

    Man taking selfie with a happy black and white dog in a pet taxi setting, woman petting the dog beside him.

    taxidogerefrigeracao

    #33

    Cute dog in a patterned vest sitting in the back seat of a pet taxi, surrounded by paw-print seat covers.

    taxidogerefrigeracao

