33 Selfies This Guy Has Taken With The Passengers Of His “Pet Taxi” Business (New Pics)Interview With Owner
Vet or grooming appointments, trips from A to B—dogs need reliable transportation too! And Hamilton Taurino is the driver you’ve been looking for.
Originally from Pernambuco, Brazil, Hamilton started a pet-only transportation service called Taxi Dog. The idea came to life after he couldn’t find a ride willing to take a friend’s dog to the vet. That frustrating experience sparked what would eventually become a new business.
Nowadays, Hamilton drives the cutest customers and to commemorate those moments, he takes the best selfies with his furry passengers. So, let’s take a look at who has been sitting in the backseat of that “Taxi Dog” lately.
More info: Instagram
Bored Panda once again reached out to Hamilton, who told us about an unusual passenger he once had.
“Once I had a guinea pig. At some point during the ride, it managed to escape from its cage and it took a lot of effort to find it. It was hiding under the car seat, and I couldn’t even open the car door at the clinic until I found the little escape artist!”
Hamilton’s selfies with the animals have become iconic. We asked whether he has a favorite one.
He responded: “Yes! There's Millie — every time I take her out, she becomes super protective. She doesn’t let anyone get close to the car and takes a spot where she can keep an eye on everything that’s going on. Here’s a photo of her doing exactly that!”
Regarding challenges, Hamilton shared what was the most difficult part in the beginning.
“One of the main things was knowing how to talk to pet owners, especially during emergencies, and help them stay calm. I also had to learn which hospitals and clinics in the area offered 24-hour services, because timing matters a lot. And of course, I had to invest in safety equipment, like proper seat belts and travel crates for the pets.”
As for the safety, Hamilton explained how he makes sure to keep animals calm and give them enjoyable rides.
“I always keep the car clean and fresh before every trip. I use seat belts for all passengers, and I make sure I’m on time — both when picking up and dropping off. I think those little things help the ride feel smooth and stress-free,” wrote Hamilton.
Hamilton also shared whether he builds bonds with animals and if there are any “regulars” who recognize him.
“Yes, many! When I arrive at their homes, some pets already call their humans to the door. I get kisses, they hop right into the car — and there are a few who don’t even want to get out when we come back from the trip!”
Lastly, Hamilton added: “Take your pets for checkups often, don’t forget to go on walks, play with them, be present. But most of all, give them love — lots of love. Because when we give that to them, they return it to us in the most beautiful ways.”