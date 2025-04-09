ADVERTISEMENT

Vet or grooming appointments, trips from A to B—dogs need reliable transportation too! And Hamilton Taurino is the driver you’ve been looking for.

Originally from Pernambuco, Brazil, Hamilton started a pet-only transportation service called Taxi Dog. The idea came to life after he couldn’t find a ride willing to take a friend’s dog to the vet. That frustrating experience sparked what would eventually become a new business.

Nowadays, Hamilton drives the cutest customers and to commemorate those moments, he takes the best selfies with his furry passengers. So, let’s take a look at who has been sitting in the backseat of that “Taxi Dog” lately.

More info: Instagram