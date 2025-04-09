ADVERTISEMENT

Gazing at clouds can be relaxing or, in this case, entertaining as the artist Monse Ascencio always finds fun and unique characters lingering in the clouds. To help us see what she sees, Monse illustrates directly over the clouds, revealing the playful images hidden within. And once you see them, they’re hard to unsee.

From cute creatures to funny scenes and sometimes even poetic little moments, the sky is always full of surprises if you have time to embrace it. For Monse, it’s something she has done her whole life. “When I was little, I remember looking up at the sky and picturing a parade of animals and things floating up in the clouds. I think it’s good to let your imagination run wild every once in a while and have a little taste of what life was like when we were carefree as children,” the artist previously shared.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | tiktok.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Fun cloud illustration of a dog drawn over fluffy clouds in a blue sky background.

rayando.nubes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Artistic illustration of a cloud resembling a seal above mountains, showcasing creative fun with cloud imagery.

    rayando.nubes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Fun cloud illustration depicting a whale in the sky, enhancing the natural cloud formation creatively.

    rayando.nubes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    Illustration of a playful dragon drawn over a cloud formation in the sky.

    rayando.nubes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Illustration of a whimsical creature sketched over clouds in a blue sky; creative cloud art in an urban setting.

    rayando.nubes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Cloud illustration turned into a cartoon alligator by an artist, showcasing creative artwork over cumulus clouds.

    rayando.nubes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    A cloud illustration turned into a whimsical flying turtle over city buildings.

    rayando.nubes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Cloud illustration transforms into a fun dragon figure above a city skyline during sunset.

    rayando.nubes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Illustration on clouds showing a poodle sketch against a sky backdrop.

    rayando.nubes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Fun illustration of a mouse drawn over a cloud in the sky.

    rayando.nubes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Fun illustration of a bear on a cloud over a rural landscape at sunset.

    rayando.nubes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Fun illustration of a cloud transformed into a cartoon character with a big mustache and glasses.

    rayando.nubes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #13

    Fun illustrations on clouds featuring cartoon-style animals playing, with people on a beach below the sunset sky.

    rayando.nubes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #14

    Cloud illustration showing a cute bear and its baby creatively drawn on a cloud formation.

    rayando.nubes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Cloud illustrations showing a poodle drawn into a fluffy cloud against a blue sky.

    rayando.nubes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #16

    Cloud illustrations showing a cartoon poodle hugging its puppies, creatively drawn over a cloudy sky background.

    rayando.nubes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    Fun cloud illustration by artist transforming clouds into a playful dog in the sky.

    rayando.nubes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #18

    Fun illustration of a manta ray on a cloud in a blue sky with mountains below.

    rayando.nubes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #19

    Cloud illustration of a playful cartoon dragon, transforming a cloudscape into whimsical artwork.

    rayando.nubes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Illustration of turtle and whale overlaid on cloud shapes above mountains, showcasing fun art with clouds.

    rayando.nubes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Illustration artist transforms a cloud into a cartoon bird over a mountainous landscape.

    rayando.nubes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #22

    Illustration of a cute creature hugging a cloud, transforming a sky scene into fun art.

    rayando.nubes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!