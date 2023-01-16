Be honest, who had "start eating healthy" set as one of their New Year's Resolutions for 2023? Certainly not us, because we've been feeding on bamboo since 2009. Nevertheless, what society deems "a diet" today has gained a negative connotation, leading to people restricting their meal intake. Hence, instead of saying, "I'm going on a diet," a much healthier approach is saying, "I'll take better care of nurturing my body." Still, the diet approach isn't going away anytime soon. And luckily, more people are gaining a more upbeat approach to dieting and taking their ventures online, sharing relatable content in the forms of funny jokes about dieting.

While social media is full of funny weight loss jokes as well as funny diet memes, it's Twitter that takes the crown for the funniest tweets about dieting. The best bit about these funny tweets on Twitter is that we all can relate to them because we've likely been the victims of diet culture at some point in our lives. In fact, seeing someone share the same experience as you, even in the form of a funny tweet, not only assists in our search for similarity but also reminds us that it's okay to fail and start all over again. And that we all eat from the same plate.

For your prescribed dose of funny tweets this week, below, we've compiled a list of funny diet tweets and diet jokes people shared on Twitter. Did any funny tweets below make you laugh so hard that you almost choked (hopefully not) on the artichoke you were eating? Make sure to give them an upvote! Also, know any more funny diet jokes to entertain the public? Share them in the comments!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Funny-Diet-Tweets

CherylCheryl94 Report

12points
POST
#2

Funny-Diet-Tweets

pakalupapitow Report

11points
POST
Sad Quokka
Sad Quokka
Community Member
43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This so resonates with me

0
0points
reply
#3

Funny-Diet-Tweets

shutupmikeginn Report

11points
POST
#4

Funny-Diet-Tweets

MomofTeen Report

10points
POST
#5

Funny-Diet-Tweets

krunkedrobot Report

10points
POST
#6

Funny-Diet-Tweets

dfarella Report

10points
POST
Sad Quokka
Sad Quokka
Community Member
42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don't even get to 6 minutes

0
0points
reply
#7

Funny-Diet-Tweets

juneohara65 Report

10points
POST
#8

Funny-Diet-Tweets

thetomska Report

10points
POST
#9

Funny-Diet-Tweets

JimGaffigan Report

10points
POST
#10

Funny-Diet-Tweets

blumenfeld Report

10points
POST
#11

Funny-Diet-Tweets

TragicAllyHere Report

10points
POST
#12

Funny-Diet-Tweets

SeanLowe09 Report

10points
POST
#13

Funny-Diet-Tweets

aparnapkin Report

10points
POST
#14

Funny-Diet-Tweets

KateWhineHall Report

10points
POST
#15

Funny-Diet-Tweets

Eenfidel Report

10points
POST
#16

Funny-Diet-Tweets

3sunzzz Report

10points
POST
#17

Funny-Diet-Tweets

jaybn1 Report

10points
POST
#18

Funny-Diet-Tweets

curlycomedy Report

10points
POST
#19

Funny-Diet-Tweets

Book_Krazy Report

10points
POST
#20

Funny-Diet-Tweets

DaddyJew Report

10points
POST
#21

Funny-Diet-Tweets

ChrisThayerSays Report

10points
POST
#22

Funny-Diet-Tweets

weddingbells95 Report

10points
POST
#23

Funny-Diet-Tweets

amydillon Report

9points
POST
#24

Funny-Diet-Tweets

CulturedRuffian Report

9points
POST
#25

Funny-Diet-Tweets

ManilaConyos Report

9points
POST
#26

Funny-Diet-Tweets

LoveNLunchmeat Report

9points
POST
#27

Funny-Diet-Tweets

INeed_AnAdult Report

9points
POST
#28

Funny-Diet-Tweets

ShalaneFlanagan Report

9points
POST
#29

Funny-Diet-Tweets

TheTimmyToes Report

9points
POST
#30

Funny-Diet-Tweets

Donna_McCoy Report

9points
POST
#31

Funny-Diet-Tweets

dgafhope Report

9points
POST
#32

Funny-Diet-Tweets

markedly Report

9points
POST
#33

Funny-Diet-Tweets

KarenKilgariff Report

9points
POST
#34

Funny-Diet-Tweets

4anno Report

9points
POST
#35

Funny-Diet-Tweets

KalvinMacleod Report

9points
POST
#36

Funny-Diet-Tweets

tchrquotes Report

9points
POST
#37

Funny-Diet-Tweets

DavidAcuff Report

9points
POST
#38

Funny-Diet-Tweets

quenblackwell Report

9points
POST
#39

Funny-Diet-Tweets

sayforsana Report

9points
POST
#40

Funny-Diet-Tweets

dyllidylli Report

9points
POST
#41

Funny-Diet-Tweets

LoveNLunchmeat Report

8points
POST
#42

Funny-Diet-Tweets

ericsshadow Report

8points
POST
#43

Funny-Diet-Tweets

Donna_McCoy Report

8points
POST
#44

Funny-Diet-Tweets

NotMark___ Report

8points
POST
#45

Funny-Diet-Tweets

Swishergirl24 Report

8points
POST
#46

Funny-Diet-Tweets

AnnaKendrick47 Report

8points
POST
#47

Funny-Diet-Tweets

RedPandasDaily Report

8points
POST
#48

Funny-Diet-Tweets

harbhajan_singh Report

8points
POST
#49

Funny-Diet-Tweets

PaulyPeligroso Report

8points
POST
#50

Funny-Diet-Tweets

GloriaFallon123 Report

8points
POST
#51

Funny-Diet-Tweets

JennyJohnsonHi5 Report

8points
POST
#52

Funny-Diet-Tweets

MichaelTrying Report

8points
POST
#53

Funny-Diet-Tweets

DaddyJew Report

8points
POST
#54

Funny-Diet-Tweets

sarahschauer Report

8points
POST
#55

Funny-Diet-Tweets

KyleMcDowell86 Report

8points
POST
#56

Funny-Diet-Tweets

marcusthetoken Report

8points
POST
#57

Funny-Diet-Tweets

RogueRomantic Report

8points
POST
Sad Quokka
Sad Quokka
Community Member
12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm on a diet, then sorry, but you have to suffer too

0
0points
reply
#58

Funny-Diet-Tweets

chrizjoseph Report

8points
POST
#59

Funny-Diet-Tweets

uhhhhhoksure Report

8points
POST
#60

Funny-Diet-Tweets

LurkAtHomeMom Report

8points
POST
#61

Funny-Diet-Tweets

svershbow Report

8points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#62

Funny-Diet-Tweets

Ivsy01 Report

8points
POST
#63

Funny-Diet-Tweets

chrissyteigen Report

8points
POST
#64

Funny-Diet-Tweets

StaceyLynne_44 Report

8points
POST
#65

Funny-Diet-Tweets

kelllicopter Report

8points
POST
#66

Funny-Diet-Tweets

with_love_becca Report

8points
POST
#67

Funny-Diet-Tweets

TheMomAtLaw Report

8points
POST
#68

Funny-Diet-Tweets

LurkAtHomeMom Report

8points
POST
#69

Funny-Diet-Tweets

XplodingUnicorn Report

8points
POST
#70

Funny-Diet-Tweets

dontlosethekids Report

8points
POST
#71

Funny-Diet-Tweets

nottheworstmom Report

8points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#72

Funny-Diet-Tweets

TheCatWhisprer Report

7points
POST
#73

Funny-Diet-Tweets

thatcarlygirl Report

7points
POST
#74

Funny-Diet-Tweets

4anno Report

7points
POST
#75

Funny-Diet-Tweets

TheMitchellRoss Report

7points
POST
#76

Funny-Diet-Tweets

jturrubiates711 Report

7points
POST
#77

Funny-Diet-Tweets

geara_chadi Report

7points
POST
#78

Funny-Diet-Tweets

LurkAtHomeMom Report

7points
POST
#79

Funny-Diet-Tweets

JessObsess Report

7points
POST
#80

Funny-Diet-Tweets

QwertyJones3 Report

7points
POST
#81

Funny-Diet-Tweets

LurkAtHomeMom Report

7points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda