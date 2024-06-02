ADVERTISEMENT

What's a better form of entertainment in this digital age than scrolling through some funny memes? Especially when you've had a really tough day or week. Sometimes, even your favorite show or movie seems to require too much brain power. So opting for a quick but effective fix in the form of some random memes is often your best bet.

Today, we're featuring a community that shares hilarious content daily. The Funny AF Spiritual Memes group has 2 million members, so you know you're in safe hands, Pandas. Scroll down and entertain yourself with some memes about this weird thing we call life. And read on for our exploration of how memes have become a language in their own right.

#1

Gregory

Gregory Report

#2

Crystal Alexis

bugposting Report

#3

Lindita Odjoska

Lindita Odjoska Report

At this point, most of us are familiar with what the word 'meme' means. In 1976, Richard Dawkins called it "ideas that spread from brain to brain." In today's Internet culture, that's especially apt because memes tend to spread like wildfire on different social media platforms. The more accurate description for today would perhaps be that the ideas spread from device to device.

The first example of what memes look like is an image from the Judge Magazine issue in 1921. It's the original "Expectations vs. Reality" type of picture. Yet people don't consider it to technically be a meme. Why? Because it didn't have the virality aspect. For a picture, a video, or a quote to become a meme, people have to copy it and share it.
#4

Jocelyn Kohler

Jocelyn Kohler Report

#5

Umar

Umar Report

#6

Jena Macapaz-Lumawag

Jena Macapaz-Lumawag Report

barbarawilcock avatar
Barbara Wilcock
Barbara Wilcock
Community Member
20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If someone gives me a simple math problem (2+2) I panic and shout 847

Nowadays, what we consider to be memes is so widely known that even a non-chronically online person would know them. There probably isn't a young person who wouldn't recognize Drake gesturing 'nuh-uh' from his "Hotline Bling" video or that screenshot from an anime with the butterfly with the caption "Is this [blank]?"

Yet, it is a sort of secret language. More niche memes allow individuals with similar interests to communicate things that others might not know about. One person could be well-versed in philosophy memes but know absolutely nothing when they see a Formula 1 meme.
#7

Watie Sagitarius

Watie Sagitarius Report

rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yep. I use Palmolive dish soap for all those things and I only use that brand because it's the cheapest.

#8

Reina Philanthropist

Reina Philanthropist Report

#9

Jocelyn Kohler

Jocelyn Kohler Report

kleski-paula avatar
Pollywog
Pollywog
Community Member
38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I've actually done that a couple times. The looks on their faces made me giggle a little. 😄

Linguist Rebecca Garcia claims that memes are not so much a language of their own but a graphic form of speech. "Just as language and writing is a form of communication, so are memes. Even though these images incorporate only short written messages, they’re usually understood by the receiver or audience."
#10

Jen Martinez

Jen Martinez Report

kleski-paula avatar
Pollywog
Pollywog
Community Member
37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Barbecue squirrel is way better than baby girl!! 🤣🤣

#11

Chelsea R Cook

savingyrself Report

#12

Rickitha Gardner

Rickitha Gardner Report

justinegussow avatar
Emo Nemo
Emo Nemo
Community Member
32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This would never happen. I look at the menu online and practice before getting to the restaurant.

Memes don't represent the way we write. They're an expression of how we talk. The way we speak is more informal than how we express ourselves in writing. "We mirror our speech patterns in memes. Therefore, when we communicate with memes, we are communicating with a graphic form of speech," Garcia writes in her Public Linguist blog.
#13

Emily Rose Licari

Emily Rose Licari Report

#14

Christina Negron

Christina Negron Report

#15

Steve Holman

Steve Holman Report

hirdulafye avatar
hockeygorl
hockeygorl
Community Member
46 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

gonna send that to my bestie… js kidding i woulda had to kill her she knows too much

We tend to communicate through pictures on social media more than with words. We send GIFs, emojis, and, of course, memes. But with memes, it's not about the image itself. In 2015, researcher Walter Jose Castañeda concluded in his study that the meme image is what matters, not the image in the meme. "[Memes] obviate any relationship that their components may have with the image from which they originate," he wrote.

#16

Shannon Frain Williams

Shannon Frain Williams Report

#17

David Castillo

David Castillo Report

#18

Michelle B Z Beachy

Michelle B Z Beachy Report

When someone sends you a meme with a tearful cat, the conversation doesn't actually have anything to do with cats. The text and the context of the conversation seemingly have nothing in common with the cat picture. But when put together, they make up a complete composition and we get its meaning.
#19

Kendra Eve

itsleague Report

#20

Shay Whitney

Shay Whitney Report

rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Summer vacation is such an anachronism. When I was in college I started taking summer courses and they were a total game changer. I finished a year of Organic Chemistry in four months. Those intensive summer courses are great for knocking out the big ones like that.

#21

Topaz Emery

Topaz Emery Report

301eliriv avatar
_-DungeonKeeper-_
_-DungeonKeeper-_
Community Member
18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Young My Idiotic Imagination That Keeps Making Mind Movies And Singing Assorted Ivycomb Songs When I Nees To Pay Attention Or Sleep Why Can't I Ditch This Brain And Get A New One

Memes also have a strange power of bringing people together. They are a reflection of Netlore (Internet folklore) and reflect many different facets of the human experience. What was once an easy and new way to joke around with friends online is turning into a community-building engine. It's not just about the many faces of Doge and Pepe anymore -- memes now can be way deeper than that.

#22

Kieran Wheat

Kieran Wheat Report

#23

Jen Martinez

Jen Martinez Report

#24

Topher Carmine Mattia

Topher Carmine Mattia Report

"We can see not just the new ways people do things or the new ways people express themselves in public but also some of the themes, some of the anxieties or desires people have. All of these complex issues are reflected in things like memes," Director of the Centre for Digital Culture at Kings College London Paolo Gerbaudo told the BBC.
#25

Shamaja Shay-Shay Brown

Shamaja Shay-Shay Brown Report

#26

Heather Strickland

Heather Strickland Report

#27

Jason Hillard

Jason Hillard Report

hilltoptrails13 avatar
Rick
Rick
Community Member
53 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Playgrounds I played on daily as a kid would be considered child abuse today.

Memes can help people feel less alone during hard times (this was especially evident during the pandemic), but they also can help marginalized communities. Sharing memes is a great way to build a collective identity. The founder of the Meme Studies Research Network, Idil Galip, said that this collective sense of identity even bleeds into real life.

#28

Karman Millie

Karman Millie Report

kleski-paula avatar
Pollywog
Pollywog
Community Member
31 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's from one of my favorite Scooby Doo episodes with Batman, Robin, Penguin and Joker!!!

#29

Cheyenne Lattimore

Cheyenne Lattimore Report

#30

Shay Whitney

Shay Whitney Report

"Niche memes are not meant to go viral," Galip explained. "They're meant usually to create things like in-group belonging, something that kind of strengthens a sense of identity." It's similar to speaking another language. If you ever stumble upon a meme that you don't entirely understand, it might just be that it's not for you.
#31

Jeremiah Johnson

Jeremiah Johnson Report

#32

Jena Macapaz-Lumawag

Jena Macapaz-Lumawag Report

#33

Mohamed Mohamed

Mohamed Mohamed Report

#34

Anna Darwin

Anna Darwin Report

#35

Juicing Cousin

Juicing Cousin Report

#36

Davida Baker

Davida Baker Report

kleski-paula avatar
Pollywog
Pollywog
Community Member
19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think I need an exorcism just looking at the picture!! 🥺

#37

Dawn Hooten

Dawn Hooten Report

#38

David Castillo

David Castillo Report

#39

Tricia Beacham

Tricia Beacham Report

#40

Sem Chantha

Sem Chantha Report

hirdulafye avatar
hockeygorl
hockeygorl
Community Member
42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

my mom went to my bf and said “she has two guy friends now u better step it up” MAAM he buys me roses and chocolate what more can he do

#41

C Lesha Seward

C Lesha Seward Report

#42

Kristen Marie

Kristen Marie Report

#43

Kieran Wheat

Kieran Wheat Report

#44

Shin Ashin

Shin Ashin Report

#45

Sally Hughes

Sally Hughes Report

#46

Jasmon Sweettheart

Jasmon Sweettheart Report

#47

Christina Negron

Christina Negron Report

hirdulafye avatar
hockeygorl
hockeygorl
Community Member
37 minutes ago

This comment has been deleted.

#48

Destinni Taylor

Destinni Taylor Report

#49

Katrisha Gibbs

unwh0retunate Report

#50

Crystal Alexis

Crystal Alexis Report

#51

Mohamed Mohamed

Mohamed Mohamed Report

#52

Shane Prasad

Shane Prasad Report

#53

David Castillo

David Castillo Report

#54

David Castillo

David Castillo Report

#55

C Lesha Seward

C Lesha Seward Report

#56

Madeleine Maeve

Madeleine Maeve Report

#57

Davida Baker

Davida Baker Report

#58

Amy Brown

Amy Brown Report

#59

Umar

Umar Report

#60

Laurice Rose

Laurice Rose Report

#61

David Castillo

David Castillo Report

#62

Shay Whitney

Shay Whitney Report

#63

Jessica Kallhoff

Jessica Kallhoff Report

#64

Christina Negron

Christina Negron Report

tabbygirl04152020 avatar
Tabitha
Tabitha
Community Member
12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I remember when I was 15, back in 1975, when they came out with an LP called “20 Years of Rock and Roll”. F**k, it’s now almost 70 years of rock and roll. When did I get so old?

#65

Mohamed Mohamed

Mohamed Mohamed Report

#66

Shabeer Abdul

Shabeer Abdul Report

#67

Jenny Dorlack

Jenny Dorlack Report

#68

Steve Holman

Steve Holman Report

#69

Tiffany Sucharski

Tiffany Sucharski Report

#70

David Castillo

David Castillo Report

tabbygirl04152020 avatar
Tabitha
Tabitha
Community Member
8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

To each their own, you know, as long as it makes you happy.

#71

Funny-Spiritual-Memes

Christina Negron Report

#72

Kelsi Dekeyser

Kelsi Dekeyser Report

#73

Reina Philanthropist

Reina Philanthropist Report

#74

Jo Evans

Jo Evans Report

#75

Mohamed Mohamed

Mohamed Mohamed Report

tabbygirl04152020 avatar
Tabitha
Tabitha
Community Member
10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

By “washer and dryer”, are you referring to your very recently ex-wife? Because you’re in tears at having to do your own damn laundry? Boo f*****g hoo.

#76

Sarah Mccloy

Sarah Mccloy Report

#77

Mina Ledesma

Mina Ledesma Report

#78

Tina Weigner

Tina Weigner Report

#79

Samantha Pittman

Samantha Pittman Report

#80

Jena Macapaz-Lumawag

Jena Macapaz-Lumawag Report

tabbygirl04152020 avatar
Tabitha
Tabitha
Community Member
7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That’s an awfully big cup you’re drinking out of there, buddy-ro.

