ADVERTISEMENT

Stress is one of those things that can do us in silently. Although it's extremely common (80% of workers in the U.S. report feeling stress, according to the American Institute of Stress), not everyone knows how to deal with it. We can take mental health walks, meditate, exercise more, and socialize with friends and family.

We can also try perusing the net for some funny content if we're feeling down. The Instagram page Meme God is a perfect pick for that. Their content spans from silly to absurd, from funny tweets and signs to hilarious mishaps. So, scroll down if you're feeling stressed and need a good laugh.

Also, check out our interview with social media master Peg Fitzpatrick. Bored Panda reached out to her to learn more about harnessing the power of memes for marketing. It turns out that for marketers, meme fatigue has not set in that deeply yet, so it's a good way for brands to advertise their products. Read our conversation with Peg below!

More info: Peg Fitzpatrick | The Art Of Small Business Social Media | Instagram