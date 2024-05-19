ADVERTISEMENT

Stress is one of those things that can do us in silently. Although it's extremely common (80% of workers in the U.S. report feeling stress, according to the American Institute of Stress), not everyone knows how to deal with it. We can take mental health walks, meditate, exercise more, and socialize with friends and family.

We can also try perusing the net for some funny content if we're feeling down. The Instagram page Meme God is a perfect pick for that. Their content spans from silly to absurd, from funny tweets and signs to hilarious mishaps. So, scroll down if you're feeling stressed and need a good laugh.

Also, check out our interview with social media master Peg Fitzpatrick. Bored Panda reached out to her to learn more about harnessing the power of memes for marketing. It turns out that for marketers, meme fatigue has not set in that deeply yet, so it's a good way for brands to advertise their products. Read our conversation with Peg below!

More info: Peg Fitzpatrick | The Art Of Small Business Social Media | Instagram

#1

memegod Report

thislifemelodic avatar
Austin Sauce
Austin Sauce
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

After working night shift for years, I can attest that this is fairly accurate

#2

memegod Report

jnogrimes avatar
UncleJohn3000
UncleJohn3000
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Maybe they interrupted the beginning of elephant hide-and-seek.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
#3

darkhumor Report

Modern times call for modern marketing solutions. The times when you could get someone to buy a product with a fun song or a rhyme are over. Because people spend so much of their time on social media, marketers need to come up with innovative marketing strategies accordingly.

That means that a good social marketer has to be well-versed in Internet culture and its vast array of references nowadays. It's not just about catchy phrases and attention-grabbing taglines. Marketing agency Nerd Collective writes that for this generation, it's all about humanizing brands by speaking the same language as their target audience.
#4

darkhumor Report

#5

memeitopia Report

#6

memegod Report

The young generation grew up with the Internet and smartphones, so satirical images and videos are central to Gen Z's language. We only need to look at today's most popular brand on TikTok: Duolingo. The moment the mascot started to twerk and thirst after Dua Lipa, it went straight to the top as one of the most-followed accounts on TikTok.

Nowadays, people want brands to be authentic, and in many cases, that means self-awareness. Like Ryanair's viral videos on TikTok, where they make fun of their own baggage policies and roast their customers. Marketing with memes and jokes on social media often makes brands relatable, and people appreciate the brands' attempts to empathize with their audience's everyday struggles.
#7

memegod Report

#8

memegod Report

#9

memegod , fanduelcharity Report

To learn more about how to harness the power of memes for marketing, we contacted the social media guru Peg Fitzpatrick. She's the author of The Art of Social Media and the upcoming The Art Of Small Business Social Media. Peg says that incorporating memes in a marketing campaign can be a great idea. "Memes are a fun, relatable way to connect with your audience, especially on platforms like Instagram and X (Twitter), where humor and quick, digestible content thrive."

#10

memegod Report

#11

memegod Report

aquamarine_kanzaki_1 avatar
Aquamarine Kanzaki
Aquamarine Kanzaki
Community Member
31 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

His Inbox would be full the next day from all my emails! Help me out younger genius! Good for him!

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#12

memeitopia , PawAndPups Report

Peg explains why the use of memes in marketing can be more effective than other strategies. "They can humanize your brand, making it feel more approachable and in touch with current trends. Plus, memes are highly shareable, which can significantly boost your reach and engagement. However, it's crucial to ensure the memes align with your brand voice and values to maintain authenticity."
#13

memegod Report

#14

memegod Report

#15

memegod , dirtyydian Report

There are some things brands should be careful with when trying to reach their target audience through memes. Peg says that the biggest risk of using memes in your marketing campaign can be how quickly some memes become outdated and irrelevant. In other cases, people might also misinterpret them. "A meme that’s funny today might be irrelevant or even offensive tomorrow," she cautions.

#16

memegod Report

#17

memegod Report

adrian_5 avatar
Adrian
Adrian
Community Member
41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Interesting and sad story. He never profited from it but others did who stole it.

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
#18

memegod Report

"To mitigate this, stay current with trends and be ready to adapt or retire memes as needed," Peg recommends. "It's also important to understand the cultural context of a meme before using it. Research and, if possible, test the meme with a small segment of your audience to gauge reactions. Always aim for humor that aligns with your brand and avoids sensitive topics."
#19

darkhumor Report

#20

memeitopia Report

#21

memegod , DynamoSuperX Report

tinman0659 avatar
Chintan Shah
Chintan Shah
Community Member
22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Is a car lasting 13 years really such a surprise to some people?

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
Peg mentions two brands that, in her eyes, are standouts when it comes to using memes to their advantage – Wendy's and Netflix. "Their social media team brilliantly uses memes and witty commentary to engage with their audience, often in real-time," she says about Wendy's.

"[Netflix] consistently use[s] memes to promote their shows in a way that feels genuine and in tune with their audience," she also notes. "Both brands demonstrate how understanding your audience and having a quick, creative response can make meme marketing highly effective."
#22

memegod Report

#23

memegod , 97Vercetti Report

#24

memegod Report

"Memes are a powerful tool in the right hands," Peg concludes. "The key is to be genuine, stay relevant, and always consider your brand's voice and audience. When done right, memes can be a delightful addition to your marketing strategy, bringing humor and humanity to your brand."
#25

memegod Report

#26

memegod Report

#27

memegod Report

Perhaps one of the best recent examples of genius marketing with memes is the zero-waste brand Bambaw. They harnessed the virality of the recent beef between rappers Drake and Kendrick Lamar and used the 'BBL Drizzy' snippet for one of their videos on TikTok with the tagline "Unlike Drake, our products are natural and plastic-free."

The DTC marketing agency applauded this creative tactic, saying that it works because it's culturally relevant, it's bound to generate engagement, and it presents the reason why the brand stands out in the market in a fun way.
#28

memegod Report

#29

memegod Report

czeek0602 avatar
🦄 Unicorn Princess
🦄 Unicorn Princess
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm 40ish and when I complain about my aches and pains my dad always says, "What are you going to do when you're my age?" Me, "Well if I continue at the rate I'm at I imagine I'll be dead." 🤷‍♀️

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#30

memegod Report

So, what do you think, Pandas? Would you like to see any of the memes here used for a marketing campaign? And what do you think about brands using memes in general? Is it overdone? Do you feel the meme fatigue? Or do you think more brands should master the art of memeing for their social media pages? Let us know your opinions in the comments, and don't forget to upvote your favorite memes from the Meme God page!
#31

memegod , Phil_Lewis_ Report

#32

memegod Report

#33

memegod Report

#34

memegod Report

#35

memegod Report

#36

darkhumor Report

hogeterprose avatar
Breadcrumb.
Breadcrumb.
Community Member
56 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Because he had a safe place to leave a tent popped up close to a food source?

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#37

memegod Report

#38

memegod Report

#39

memegod Report

tolliverchloe avatar
⨺⃝ ~Just-A-Black-Cat-Lover~ ⨺⃝
⨺⃝ ~Just-A-Black-Cat-Lover~ ⨺⃝
Community Member
24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Someone said that, 'People who wear designer clothing are poor and have no sense, while people who wear casual clothing are if not poorer, still richer in sense.' I don't know who said this, I just know it's a quote haha

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#40

darkhumor Report

#41

memegod Report

michellegoubeaux avatar
CheshirePhrogg
CheshirePhrogg
Community Member
41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Would make eating a corn dog way easier. Actually would consider this

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#42

memegod Report

#43

memegod Report

nelsonalvarez1971 avatar
el nechi
el nechi
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's missing the dot of me forcing my cat into his carrier.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#44

memegod Report

#45

memegod Report

#46

memegod Report

#47

memegod Report

#48

memegod , MelonSaurus Report

#49

memegod Report

#50

memegod Report

#51

memegod Report

#52

memeitopia Report

#53

memegod Report

#54

memegod Report

#55

memegod Report

#56

darkhumor Report

#57

memegod Report

#58

memegod Report

#59

memegod Report

#60

memegod Report

#61

memegod Report

#62

memegod Report

#63

memegod Report

#64

darkhumor Report

#65

memegod Report

#66

memeitopia Report

#67

memegod Report

jnogrimes avatar
UncleJohn3000
UncleJohn3000
Community Member
30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So the groom had to sexually assault the bride to start the wedding?

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#68

memeitopia , alexsteinnn Report

#69

memegod Report

#70

memegod Report

#71

memegod Report

#72

darkhumor Report

#73

memegod Report

#74

memegod Report

#75

memegod Report

#76

memegod Report

#77

memegod Report

#78

memegod Report

#79

memegod Report

#80

memegod Report

