A good meme is bound to chase away the blues and pick up your mood somewhat. A great meme, on the other hand, is something you can’t help but share and help go even more viral than it already is.

That’s where the ‘Very Clean Funny Pics’ Facebook page comes in. A popular social media project, it does exactly what it says on the tin and shares family-friendly, wholesome, and hilarious memes. And we’d be lying if we said that we didn’t relate to a lot of them. We’ve collected the top pics to share with you, Pandas. So go on, take a break, scroll down, and forward the memes you loved the most to your friends. They might need a giggle or two in their lives.

#1

HangryHangryHippo
HangryHangryHippo
1 hour ago

This person memento'd themself in the funniest way possible. Legend!

#2

HelmGrass
HelmGrass
Community Member
1 hour ago

This... made me feel soo good!

#3
*Very Clean* Funny Pics , twitter.com Report

The ‘Very Clean Funny Pics’ page has a following of 277k Facebook users on the social media platform. The page itself has been up and running for over a decade, having been founded all the way back in 2012. The team behind the project has consistently shared relatable and witty memes. And that’s the secret behind the page’s continued success throughout the years.

The entire purpose of the page is to post “very clean and very funny” pictures. All that the moderators ask from the followers is to keep the comments as clean as the memes themselves.
#4

#5

Baby Onion Cutting Ninja
Baby Onion Cutting Ninja
Community Member
1 hour ago

I NEED TO DO THIS maccas worker "is that you" me "uh yeah" maccas worker "FREE FOOD"

#6

The team behind the page takes their moderating jobs very seriously. There’s a zero-tolerance approach to offensive or hurtful comments, as well as spam, swearwords, and links to other pages. “We want this page and its comments to be suitable for all audiences,” they explain that they want to create a family-friendly, all-inclusive atmosphere. 

However, some memes may gently poke fun at certain topics, but it’s all done in the name of lighthearted humor. 
#7
*Very Clean* Funny Pics , roywoodjr Report

#8

#9
LemuelLyes Report

80 Van
80 Van
Community Member
1 hour ago

I will never get rid of it.

Memes can be very powerful. They can temporarily distract us from our problems when the going gets tough. They provide an outlet for laughter, as well as an excuse to spam your friends with witty pics—they help us connect to others. However, as Sudipti Kumar notes in her article on LinkedIn, it’s important to keep an eye on how much time we spend looking at memes. “Excessive meme-viewing,” as she puts it, could be a sign of phone addiction.
#10

#11
meakoopa Report

#12
Trev97 Report

Black Cat
Black Cat
Community Member
1 hour ago

A dog will always ha g out with ya. It's why they make the bestest friends.

Alternatively, spending far too much time enjoying memes can be a sign that someone’s procrastinating. So memes can be a way of avoiding work, studying, or solving all of those pesky real-life problems that just won’t go away. In moderation, memes are great. But like with anything, too much of a good thing can backfire. If all you ever do is sit on social media (even if you’re enjoying the lovely memes in this list), it’s not a healthy way to go through life.
#13

#14

Spleens the cat fan 🇵🇭
Spleens the cat fan 🇵🇭
Community Member
41 minutes ago

Be careful OP Frog and his boyfriend Toad might sue you

#15
TheAndrewNadeau Report

80 Van
80 Van
Community Member
1 hour ago

Now watch this video from our beloved sponsors to find out why I was studying in Rome.

Creating memes that stand the test of time is no easy feat. The more you think about it, the more you realize how many hoops a single pic has to jump through to go viral. For instance, ‘Simplified’ notes that the most successful memes will make the audience feel a sense of social validation and like they’re part of a collective.
#16

80 Van
80 Van
Community Member
1 hour ago

It’s just the framework. It will go through rendering at a different phase of the project.

#17

#18

Some other things that make memes stand out from the crowd on social media require a bit of patience on the creator’s part. Sure, you can fire off a bunch of memes and see what sticks, but if you want to have a decent following, you want to post higher-quality memes than your competition. And the first step toward that is figuring out what kind of niche you’re aiming for. 
#19

Kim Kermes
Kim Kermes
Community Member
1 hour ago

I tried to convince the St. Paul Children's Museum to open late for grown ups only so we could play and not be in the way of the kids.

#20
kimfaul Report

#21

That One Nerd
That One Nerd
Community Member
1 hour ago

Why of course. I have no bone to pick 😉. I'll see myself out

You could, for instance, go for the broadest audience imaginable. If you’re posting family-friendly, all-inclusive pics with gentle humor, the odds are that you’ll appeal to a very wide social media user base. On the flip side, if you’re narrowing down your focus and lasering in on particular topics or spicier humor, you’re giving up some segments of your potential audience for the sake of others.
#22

80 Van
80 Van
Community Member
1 hour ago

It actually takes some minor skill to format all of the columns uniformly to the right width and to fill the cells like that. I don’t buy that grandma stumbled upon this as described.

#23

North
North
Community Member
5 minutes ago

This one wasn't to baaad

#24

The important thing here is that you personally enjoy the memes you’re sharing and crafting. Otherwise, if you’re just doing it for the likes, views, and clicks, you’ll end up being burned out. This is because if you want any chance of gaining long-term popularity, you have to be consistent in how you post. Whether that’s a few times a day, once every couple of days, or once a week. Your passion for the memes you share has to shine through.
#25

#26

#27

troufaki13
troufaki13
Community Member
1 hour ago

You have great faith in your children not to burn the whole house down in the meantime!

The most successful memes will always be relatable to the viewer. That’s what helps them go viral. If they’re too obscure or confusing, your audience might not vibe with the image as much as you hoped. Similarly, if they’re too generic and bland, they might not get much time in the spotlight either. Essentially, you want something that’s entertaining and relatable, but surprising.
#28

Owen
Owen
Community Member
42 minutes ago

Eat them. Eat all the donuts. That's what they are for.

#29
maxieshep Report

80 Van
80 Van
Community Member
1 hour ago

The alternate is “no good” which also applies.

#30

You might also want to consider making your memes as universal as possible. Sure, you can make the pics comment on current events, but then you’re running the risk that once the event is forgotten, the joke will have lost its context. On the other hand, commenting on common human experiences, adding in a big dollop of humor, and picking the best possible images is going to be a powerful concoction.
#31

Srinivasan Somasundaram
Srinivasan Somasundaram
Community Member
1 hour ago

This is almost exactly the plot of "Poi Satchi" [Tamil language movie from India]. This movie is available Youtube for free

#32
16Jadhav Report

#33
GeorgeResch Report

just a lazy witch
just a lazy witch
Community Member
1 hour ago

As a woman I can confirm it works. But works even better if the cheese is grated on top of spaghetti.

#34
ronnui_ Report

Ace
Ace
Community Member
1 hour ago

Someone's never been in a forest and seen all the pigeons. Yes, they really do live in forests too.

#35

#36

Owen
Owen
Community Member
26 minutes ago

This is so clever and evil.

#37

Spleens the cat fan 🇵🇭
Spleens the cat fan 🇵🇭
Community Member
21 minutes ago

Some alternative names include: Hen Solo, Anakhen Skywalker, Casshen Andor, Hendo Ohnaka, Obi Wan Henobi, Asajj Hentress, and Mace Hendu

#38

Spleens the cat fan 🇵🇭
Spleens the cat fan 🇵🇭
Community Member
35 minutes ago (edited)

My mind when a ladybug lands on me: MiRaCulOuS SiMply thE bEsT

#39

#40

Florence O'Grady
Florence O'Grady
Community Member
5 minutes ago

He ate it because Marice Sendak books make you feel good on your insides.

#41

Manic Mama
Manic Mama
Community Member
23 minutes ago

Kid's got a 100 carat smile .... I'll see myself out.

#42

#43
*Very Clean* Funny Pics , twitter.com Report

GenXandEarnedItAll
GenXandEarnedItAll
Community Member
1 hour ago

I was convinced for a while that my 4 year-old was in a gang. I would find graffiti on my walls and stickers. My Little Pony was apparently the leader.

#44

#45

Kim Kermes
Kim Kermes
Community Member
1 hour ago

I would also watch this movie. Here, lizard, lizard, lizard...

#46

Kim Kermes
Kim Kermes
Community Member
1 hour ago

And we all want each other's hair.

#47

#48

#49
matttomic Report

#50

Alisa LaVine
Alisa LaVine
Community Member
18 minutes ago

Oh my goodness. This made me laugh. I remember when my kids were babies and I would do something silly and they would laugh with their whole little bodies.

#51

#52

Srinivasan Somasundaram
Srinivasan Somasundaram
Community Member
1 hour ago

This was my first thought when I saw the movie.

#53

#54

*Very Clean* Funny Pics Report

*Very Clean* Funny Pics Report

80 Van
80 Van
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And then if you eat the second taco over some chips, you can make nachos.

