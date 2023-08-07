A good meme is bound to chase away the blues and pick up your mood somewhat. A great meme, on the other hand, is something you can’t help but share and help go even more viral than it already is.

That’s where the ‘Very Clean Funny Pics’ Facebook page comes in. A popular social media project, it does exactly what it says on the tin and shares family-friendly, wholesome, and hilarious memes. And we’d be lying if we said that we didn’t relate to a lot of them. We’ve collected the top pics to share with you, Pandas. So go on, take a break, scroll down, and forward the memes you loved the most to your friends. They might need a giggle or two in their lives.