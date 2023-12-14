ADVERTISEMENT

Our generation takes a lot of time and pride in meme culture. An average millennial consumes 20-30 of them, which totals 30 minutes, every day. Thankfully, the supply is there too.

Sharing memes has become a way to express our experiences, opinions, and emotions while staying in touch with our community. The great thing about them is that there’s something for every situation we can all relate to. Uncomfortable with public speaking? There’s a meme about that. Colleagues at your office are getting on your last nerve? You’re not alone!

The Facebook group “Relatable Memes” we’re looking at today is a place where people can find solace in humorous posts about anything and everything. We’ve compiled a list of the best ones that are perfectly suitable for all generations. So don’t be shy; scroll down to get your daily dose of spot-on silly pictures that might make you smile and nod in agreement.