Capturing Creativity: 22 Surreal Photographs By Daniel Rueda And Anna Devís (New Pics)
Meet Daniel Rueda and Anna Devís, a dynamic duo from Valencia, Spain, who are known for their magical photos that make buildings come alive. With playful tricks of perspective and a love for architecture, they turn ordinary scenes into captivating stories without using fancy editing.
From blending seamlessly into their surroundings, Daniel and Anna's photos are an exploration of reality and fantasy. With a dedicated following on Instagram, their vibrant and thoughtfully crafted images continue to captivate audiences worldwide, inviting us all to see the world through their imaginative lens.
More info: annandaniel.com
Bored Panda reached out to Daniel and Anna to learn more about their creative process and themselves. Firstly, we asked the artists what sparked their interest in combining photography with architecture. "Our passion for architecture and a desire to make it more accessible to a wider audience," they replied. "As architects, we noticed very early on in our careers a gap between architects and those less familiar with the subject, despite the fact that most of us spend our days inside buildings. However, when we started sharing our first images on social media, we discovered that people did enjoy architecture when they related to it; whether through humor, creativity, or beauty. That's when we realized that you don't need to know anything about design to appreciate a well-designed plaza or a beautiful building, or the spaces where you work or live. This realization inspired us to create artwork on location that would hopefully help people appreciate the world around them and the hidden beauty within it."
Daniel's and Anna's creative process revolves around two main elements: location and concept. "If we find an interesting place, we brainstorm together until we come up with a story that fits the space. But sometimes it's the other way around. If we have the idea first, we still need a location to bring it to life, so we then start to look for a place to make it happen. In either case, it's all about finding the right balance between where we shoot and what we shoot. Also, sketching and drawing are crucial to our process, as they help us visualize our ideas and refine them before bringing them to life with our camera."
"For us, it’s all about unveiling the hidden beauty and charm that usually gets overlooked in the built environment that surrounds us. But we are not just interested in big architectural wonders or buildings made by famous architects; we're also fascinated by the small details around us. Whether it's a church window, a colorful wall, or an interesting pattern on a building, inspiration can literally be anywhere. That's why we're constantly snapping photos with our phones wherever we go, saving them until we find the perfect match between the story and the location."
Bringing fresh photo ideas to life can be a bit of a puzzle. Sometimes it's tech troubles; other times, it's dealing with surprises, and always balancing creativity with practicality. The main challenges that Daniel and Anna encounter often revolve around weather conditions and legal requirements. "Given that all our photos are taken outdoors, we frequently have to deal with strong winds and rain while trying to bring our ideas to life. Obtaining permits for shooting in public spaces can be a slow and tedious process as well. However, beyond these logistical and meteorological hurdles, the most exciting aspect for us is that since each artwork is based on a different idea and is set in a different location, each project presents its own distinct set of challenges, making our creative journey always interesting and unique."