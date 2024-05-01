Bored Panda reached out to Daniel and Anna to learn more about their creative process and themselves. Firstly, we asked the artists what sparked their interest in combining photography with architecture. "Our passion for architecture and a desire to make it more accessible to a wider audience," they replied. "As architects, we noticed very early on in our careers a gap between architects and those less familiar with the subject, despite the fact that most of us spend our days inside buildings. However, when we started sharing our first images on social media, we discovered that people did enjoy architecture when they related to it; whether through humor, creativity, or beauty. That's when we realized that you don't need to know anything about design to appreciate a well-designed plaza or a beautiful building, or the spaces where you work or live. This realization inspired us to create artwork on location that would hopefully help people appreciate the world around them and the hidden beauty within it."