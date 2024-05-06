ADVERTISEMENT

It’s always fun to click candid photos (or be caught in the frame ourselves). Imagine trying to capture a friend mid-laughter or snapping your doggo in a playful mood. It sounds like an exciting and challenging task, right? Well, the result could be a blurry mess or a shot that deserves a spot on the wall at home, you never know.

But, today we are only focusing on candid masterpieces. The “r/AccidentalArtGallery'' subreddit, in their own words, is the ultimate destination for such spontaneous (read: accidental) shots. Whether it's a candid photo resembling a Medieval painting, Pop Art, or an Ice Age cave drawing, they've got it covered. Keep scrolling to check out pics that we find truly captivating.

Undulatus Asperatus Clouds

Nature Is Watching Us

Nature Is Watching Us

This Picture Out Of Palestine Looks Like Something From A History Book

This Picture Out Of Palestine Looks Like Something From A History Book

Et Ascendit Cattus

Et Ascendit Cattus

editor_16 avatar
Sue Denham
Sue Denham
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Everybody was Cat Fu fighting . . . Come on, everybody, sing along with me.

The Side Of The Dumpster Behind The Bar

The Side Of The Dumpster Behind The Bar

Ever Since My Niece Saw Toy Story, She Shouts “I’m Leaving!” And Then Peeks At Her Room Like This

Ever Since My Niece Saw Toy Story, She Shouts “I’m Leaving!” And Then Peeks At Her Room Like This

Oranges Photographed Through The Glass Pane Of A Greenhouse

Oranges Photographed Through The Glass Pane Of A Greenhouse

My Printer Made One Last Page Before It Died

My Printer Made One Last Page Before It Died

My Coffee Break At San Francisco Moma Yesterday Turned Into An Accidental Portrait Of Covid Society

My Coffee Break At San Francisco Moma Yesterday Turned Into An Accidental Portrait Of Covid Society

tobb-1 avatar
WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
59 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

'la société solitaire' (2020) by Moma (b. 1968). Oil on canvas. (Just invented a story around it 🙃)

The Patron

The Patron

Accidental Magritte

Accidental Magritte

Accidental Cubism

Accidental Cubism

My Daughter's First Loose Tooth - Reminds Me Of A Modern Day Norman Rockwell

My Daughter's First Loose Tooth - Reminds Me Of A Modern Day Norman Rockwell

Tried To Take A Picture Of The Capitol Building In Dc Through The Pouring Rain

Tried To Take A Picture Of The Capitol Building In Dc Through The Pouring Rain

I Took This Picture Of Some Ducks And It Looks Like Part Of A Painting

I Took This Picture Of Some Ducks And It Looks Like Part Of A Painting

Window Frame = Picture Frame. The View From My Bedroom

Window Frame = Picture Frame. The View From My Bedroom

Reminds Me Of Magritte

Reminds Me Of Magritte

The Way My Windscreen Froze

The Way My Windscreen Froze

Birds On Limbs

Birds On Limbs

Looked Like Lady Liberty Leading The People To Me

Looked Like Lady Liberty Leading The People To Me

Misty Sunrise In Finland 📸raija Kokkola

Misty Sunrise In Finland 📸raija Kokkola

mariannekraus avatar
Marianne
Marianne
Community Member
3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This might be a painting by Caspar David Friedrich or William Turner.

Snowflakes On My Car Windshield

Snowflakes On My Car Windshield

Got My Grandpa's Old Film Developed And Found This!

Got My Grandpa's Old Film Developed And Found This!

karina_8 avatar
Karina
Karina
Community Member
33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The plot they built their house. If you look closely you can see grandpa inbetween the trees, kicking the ground to make sure its good.

The Creation Of Adam, Michelangelo, C. 1508-1512

The Creation Of Adam, Michelangelo, C. 1508-1512

Cat Bathed In Light From Stained Glass Window

Cat Bathed In Light From Stained Glass Window

This Photo I Took Of A Flower And Ink Looks Like A Van Gogh Painting [oc]

This Photo I Took Of A Flower And Ink Looks Like A Van Gogh Painting [oc]

It Screm

It Screm

Hornets Nest That Formed Around The Face Of A Wooden Statue That Was Left In A Shed

Hornets Nest That Formed Around The Face Of A Wooden Statue That Was Left In A Shed

The Taste Of Glory

The Taste Of Glory

The Way This Fan Melted

The Way This Fan Melted

Itap Of Ripples On A Lake At Dawn

Itap Of Ripples On A Lake At Dawn

Son’s LEGO Were In A Bucket Of Water And Chalk. Result Of Me Drying Them On A Table Outside

Son’s LEGO Were In A Bucket Of Water And Chalk. Result Of Me Drying Them On A Table Outside

tobb-1 avatar
WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Modern temporary art, $1,36M starting bid at Sotheby's?

Urban Tango

Urban Tango

Sandstorm In Rajasthan

Sandstorm In Rajasthan

Polar Bears At An Abandoned Soviet Weather Station

Polar Bears At An Abandoned Soviet Weather Station

Tokyo Metro

Tokyo Metro

A Bison Wallows In The Dust On The American Prairie Reserve, In Central Montana. Credits: @amytoensing

A Bison Wallows In The Dust On The American Prairie Reserve, In Central Montana. Credits: @amytoensing

Cat Covets Whole-A*s Duck, Vermeer, 1659

Cat Covets Whole-A*s Duck, Vermeer, 1659

Water Bag

Water Bag

Suloszowa - A Small Village In Poland, Caught From Birdseye View

Suloszowa - A Small Village In Poland, Caught From Birdseye View

It Feels Like An Anti-War Painting

It Feels Like An Anti-War Painting

Accidental Caravaggio

Accidental Caravaggio

He Is Risen

He Is Risen

From One Of My Paris Walks

From One Of My Paris Walks

Hungry Night - Van Gogh

Hungry Night - Van Gogh

My Countertop Looked Like A Still Life Painting Today

My Countertop Looked Like A Still Life Painting Today

Boar And Fowl

Boar And Fowl

Oregon Wildfires Making It Look Straight Apocalyptic

Oregon Wildfires Making It Look Straight Apocalyptic

tobb-1 avatar
WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And yet, to many think "this is fine"... 🖖🤦‍♂️

The Family

The Family

Burnt Wood

Burnt Wood

On My Morning Drive To Work This Morning

On My Morning Drive To Work This Morning

Was On A Roadtrip To Vancouver And Accidentally Did A Double Exposure

Was On A Roadtrip To Vancouver And Accidentally Did A Double Exposure

The Miserable Facade Of Post Modernism In One Photo

The Miserable Facade Of Post Modernism In One Photo

Acme Parking Lot In Northern Liberties

Acme Parking Lot In Northern Liberties

My Boys Posing For A Renaissance Painting

My Boys Posing For A Renaissance Painting

The Saving Of Anita Alvarez

The Saving Of Anita Alvarez

Sun Bathing

Sun Bathing

The Cat Behind This Glass

The Cat Behind This Glass

Last Light

Last Light

Standing Rock Protest. Looks Like A Painting, But It’s A Photo

Standing Rock Protest. Looks Like A Painting, But It’s A Photo

Casual Day In Japan

Casual Day In Japan

The Passion Of An Athlete

The Passion Of An Athlete

Two Masterpieces

Two Masterpieces

It Popped Right Off

It Popped Right Off

tobb-1 avatar
WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

When your friend rips of the plastic protection that you'd been saving! Plastic-Pr...Film-2.jpg Plastic-Protective-Film-2.jpg

Iraqi Protestors Take Over Government Buildings And Sit On The Chairs Of The Elected Officials That Failed Them

Iraqi Protestors Take Over Government Buildings And Sit On The Chairs Of The Elected Officials That Failed Them

Photo From John Mulaney's Twitter Of A Neighboring Apartment Playing His Special, Comeback Kid, That Resembles An Edward Hopper Painting

Photo From John Mulaney's Twitter Of A Neighboring Apartment Playing His Special, Comeback Kid, That Resembles An Edward Hopper Painting

Rain On My Sunroof

Rain On My Sunroof

My Friend Took This Picture Of His Skylight. It Even Looks Framed

My Friend Took This Picture Of His Skylight. It Even Looks Framed

Socially Distanced Homelessness

Socially Distanced Homelessness

Hector By The Fireplace

Hector By The Fireplace

Kissers

Kissers

When The Shadows Align With The Building

When The Shadows Align With The Building

My Bathroom Window

My Bathroom Window

Eggs Outside In Walker,mn With -50 Windchill

Eggs Outside In Walker,mn With -50 Windchill

The Fireplace Was A Little Too Hot Last Night

The Fireplace Was A Little Too Hot Last Night

🔥 Hardening Lava Making It Seem Like Bodies Are Going Into Hell 🔥

🔥 Hardening Lava Making It Seem Like Bodies Are Going Into Hell 🔥

Random Piece Of Toast I Found While On A Walk (Oc)

Random Piece Of Toast I Found While On A Walk (Oc)

Celebs’ Reactions When Lady Gaga Took The Stage Wearing Her Meat Dress For The First Time

Celebs’ Reactions When Lady Gaga Took The Stage Wearing Her Meat Dress For The First Time

My Girlfriend Doing Homework In NYC

My Girlfriend Doing Homework In NYC

Mayor Of Kharkiv Speaking To His People

Mayor Of Kharkiv Speaking To His People

She Just Don't Care

She Just Don't Care

tobb-1 avatar
WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

'Girl with a Cat Earring', Johannes Vermeer, b.1632, painted 1665.

Denver Airport Today

Denver Airport Today

The Conference Of The Babushkas

The Conference Of The Babushkas

Christmas

Christmas

My Windshield Looked Like A Watercolour

My Windshield Looked Like A Watercolour

Triumph Of The Vulgar

Triumph Of The Vulgar

Monument Valley

Monument Valley

I Was Cleaning The Stove Top With Dish Soap And

I Was Cleaning The Stove Top With Dish Soap And

Florence Welch (2018)

Florence Welch (2018)

Ukrainian Cows [accidental Absurdism]

Ukrainian Cows [accidental Absurdism]

White Circles Were Painted On The Lawn In Brooklyn's Domino Park To Help Sunbathers And Picnickers Keep A Safe Distance

White Circles Were Painted On The Lawn In Brooklyn's Domino Park To Help Sunbathers And Picnickers Keep A Safe Distance

Neighbour's Cat Looking Through My Bathroom Window

Neighbour's Cat Looking Through My Bathroom Window

Photo Of A Dog Through A Screen Door Looks Like A Painting

Photo Of A Dog Through A Screen Door Looks Like A Painting

I Found A Beach Photo I Took At University

I Found A Beach Photo I Took At University

If I Fits, I Turns Into A Non-Newtonian Fluid And Just Sort Of Oozes Cuteness

If I Fits, I Turns Into A Non-Newtonian Fluid And Just Sort Of Oozes Cuteness

A Bit Of Fluff On My Blanket That Looks Like A Man Running Up A Hill

A Bit Of Fluff On My Blanket That Looks Like A Man Running Up A Hill

Accidental Rockwell

Accidental Rockwell

Closeup Of A Dumpster

Closeup Of A Dumpster

No Filter. A Motel In Nsw Australia In Middle Of The Day

No Filter. A Motel In Nsw Australia In Middle Of The Day

The View From My Apartment's Window On A Rainy Day [oc]

The View From My Apartment's Window On A Rainy Day [oc]

Rain Or Shine We Won’t Give Up

Rain Or Shine We Won’t Give Up

[oc] My Phone Glitched As I Tried To Take This Panoramic Shot In Sedona

[oc] My Phone Glitched As I Tried To Take This Panoramic Shot In Sedona

This Picture Of A Bridge Collapsing

This Picture Of A Bridge Collapsing

Sunrise Landscape Made By Moss And Rust

Sunrise Landscape Made By Moss And Rust

This Print My Dusty Jeans Made On The Chair Whilst I Ate My Lunch

This Print My Dusty Jeans Made On The Chair Whilst I Ate My Lunch

