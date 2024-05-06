110 Pics Of “Accidental Art” That Happened With No Intention To Make It
It’s always fun to click candid photos (or be caught in the frame ourselves). Imagine trying to capture a friend mid-laughter or snapping your doggo in a playful mood. It sounds like an exciting and challenging task, right? Well, the result could be a blurry mess or a shot that deserves a spot on the wall at home, you never know.
But, today we are only focusing on candid masterpieces. The “r/AccidentalArtGallery'' subreddit, in their own words, is the ultimate destination for such spontaneous (read: accidental) shots. Whether it's a candid photo resembling a Medieval painting, Pop Art, or an Ice Age cave drawing, they've got it covered. Keep scrolling to check out pics that we find truly captivating.
Undulatus Asperatus Clouds
Nature Is Watching Us
This Picture Out Of Palestine Looks Like Something From A History Book
Et Ascendit Cattus
Everybody was Cat Fu fighting . . . Come on, everybody, sing along with me.
The Side Of The Dumpster Behind The Bar
Ever Since My Niece Saw Toy Story, She Shouts “I’m Leaving!” And Then Peeks At Her Room Like This
Oranges Photographed Through The Glass Pane Of A Greenhouse
My Printer Made One Last Page Before It Died
'Små grodorna'-dance around a Midsommarstång? Midsommarintro.jpg
My Coffee Break At San Francisco Moma Yesterday Turned Into An Accidental Portrait Of Covid Society
'la société solitaire' (2020) by Moma (b. 1968). Oil on canvas. (Just invented a story around it 🙃)
The Patron
*knocks the eyeglasses off the table*
Accidental Magritte
Accidental Cubism
My Daughter's First Loose Tooth - Reminds Me Of A Modern Day Norman Rockwell
Tried To Take A Picture Of The Capitol Building In Dc Through The Pouring Rain
Hellllllllllllp me. I'm melllllllllllllllting.
I Took This Picture Of Some Ducks And It Looks Like Part Of A Painting
Window Frame = Picture Frame. The View From My Bedroom
Reminds Me Of Magritte
The Way My Windscreen Froze
It looks like a lake next to a glacier.
Birds On Limbs
Looked Like Lady Liberty Leading The People To Me
Misty Sunrise In Finland 📸raija Kokkola
Snowflakes On My Car Windshield
Got My Grandpa's Old Film Developed And Found This!
The Creation Of Adam, Michelangelo, C. 1508-1512
Cat Bathed In Light From Stained Glass Window
This Photo I Took Of A Flower And Ink Looks Like A Van Gogh Painting [oc]
It Screm
The cat has a soft can-opener that matches the bus.
Hornets Nest That Formed Around The Face Of A Wooden Statue That Was Left In A Shed
The Taste Of Glory
The Way This Fan Melted
Itap Of Ripples On A Lake At Dawn
Son’s LEGO Were In A Bucket Of Water And Chalk. Result Of Me Drying Them On A Table Outside
Urban Tango
Sandstorm In Rajasthan
Polar Bears At An Abandoned Soviet Weather Station
Tokyo Metro
A Bison Wallows In The Dust On The American Prairie Reserve, In Central Montana. Credits: @amytoensing
YOU tell him to stop wallowing. I'm not going to!
Cat Covets Whole-A*s Duck, Vermeer, 1659
Water Bag
Suloszowa - A Small Village In Poland, Caught From Birdseye View
It Feels Like An Anti-War Painting
Accidental Caravaggio
He Is Risen
From One Of My Paris Walks
Hungry Night - Van Gogh
My Countertop Looked Like A Still Life Painting Today
Boar And Fowl
Oregon Wildfires Making It Look Straight Apocalyptic
The Family
Burnt Wood
On My Morning Drive To Work This Morning
Was On A Roadtrip To Vancouver And Accidentally Did A Double Exposure
The Miserable Facade Of Post Modernism In One Photo
Acme Parking Lot In Northern Liberties
My Boys Posing For A Renaissance Painting
The Saving Of Anita Alvarez
Sun Bathing
The Cat Behind This Glass
If Pinky was a cat? (Pinky and the Brain) 81fUtuEaU4L._RI_.jpg
Last Light
Standing Rock Protest. Looks Like A Painting, But It’s A Photo
Casual Day In Japan
The Passion Of An Athlete
Two Masterpieces
Two masterpieces? They're the same photo.
It Popped Right Off
When your friend rips of the plastic protection that you'd been saving! Plastic-Pr...Film-2.jpg
Iraqi Protestors Take Over Government Buildings And Sit On The Chairs Of The Elected Officials That Failed Them
Photo From John Mulaney's Twitter Of A Neighboring Apartment Playing His Special, Comeback Kid, That Resembles An Edward Hopper Painting
Rain On My Sunroof
Looks like broken bits of glass, all ready to be pieced together.
My Friend Took This Picture Of His Skylight. It Even Looks Framed
Socially Distanced Homelessness
Hector By The Fireplace
Kissers
When The Shadows Align With The Building
My Bathroom Window
Eggs Outside In Walker,mn With -50 Windchill
The Fireplace Was A Little Too Hot Last Night
🔥 Hardening Lava Making It Seem Like Bodies Are Going Into Hell 🔥
Random Piece Of Toast I Found While On A Walk (Oc)
Celebs’ Reactions When Lady Gaga Took The Stage Wearing Her Meat Dress For The First Time
My Girlfriend Doing Homework In NYC
Mayor Of Kharkiv Speaking To His People
She Just Don't Care
'Girl with a Cat Earring', Johannes Vermeer, b.1632, painted 1665.
Denver Airport Today
The Conference Of The Babushkas
Christmas
My Windshield Looked Like A Watercolour
Triumph Of The Vulgar
Monument Valley
I Was Cleaning The Stove Top With Dish Soap And
Florence Welch (2018)
Ukrainian Cows [accidental Absurdism]
One of those cows is not like the others.