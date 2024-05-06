But, today we are only focusing on candid masterpieces. The “r/AccidentalArtGallery'' subreddit, in their own words, is the ultimate destination for such spontaneous (read: accidental) shots. Whether it's a candid photo resembling a Medieval painting , Pop Art, or an Ice Age cave drawing, they've got it covered. Keep scrolling to check out pics that we find truly captivating.

It’s always fun to click candid photos (or be caught in the frame ourselves). Imagine trying to capture a friend mid-laughter or snapping your doggo in a playful mood. It sounds like an exciting and challenging task, right? Well, the result could be a blurry mess or a shot that deserves a spot on the wall at home, you never know.

#1 Undulatus Asperatus Clouds

#2 Nature Is Watching Us

#3 This Picture Out Of Palestine Looks Like Something From A History Book

#4 Et Ascendit Cattus

#5 The Side Of The Dumpster Behind The Bar

#6 Ever Since My Niece Saw Toy Story, She Shouts "I'm Leaving!" And Then Peeks At Her Room Like This

#7 Oranges Photographed Through The Glass Pane Of A Greenhouse

#8 My Printer Made One Last Page Before It Died

#9 My Coffee Break At San Francisco Moma Yesterday Turned Into An Accidental Portrait Of Covid Society

#10 The Patron

#11 Accidental Magritte

#12 Accidental Cubism

#13 My Daughter's First Loose Tooth - Reminds Me Of A Modern Day Norman Rockwell

#14 Tried To Take A Picture Of The Capitol Building In Dc Through The Pouring Rain

#15 I Took This Picture Of Some Ducks And It Looks Like Part Of A Painting

#16 Window Frame = Picture Frame. The View From My Bedroom

#17 Reminds Me Of Magritte

#18 The Way My Windscreen Froze

#19 Birds On Limbs

#20 Looked Like Lady Liberty Leading The People To Me

#21 Misty Sunrise In Finland 📸raija Kokkola

#22 Snowflakes On My Car Windshield

#23 Got My Grandpa's Old Film Developed And Found This!

#24 The Creation Of Adam, Michelangelo, C. 1508-1512

#25 Cat Bathed In Light From Stained Glass Window

#26 This Photo I Took Of A Flower And Ink Looks Like A Van Gogh Painting [oc]

#27 It Screm

#28 Hornets Nest That Formed Around The Face Of A Wooden Statue That Was Left In A Shed

#29 The Taste Of Glory

#30 The Way This Fan Melted

#31 Itap Of Ripples On A Lake At Dawn

#32 Son's LEGO Were In A Bucket Of Water And Chalk. Result Of Me Drying Them On A Table Outside

#33 Urban Tango

#34 Sandstorm In Rajasthan

#35 Polar Bears At An Abandoned Soviet Weather Station

#36 Tokyo Metro

#37 A Bison Wallows In The Dust On The American Prairie Reserve, In Central Montana. Credits: @amytoensing

#38 Cat Covets Whole-A*s Duck, Vermeer, 1659

#39 Water Bag

#40 Suloszowa - A Small Village In Poland, Caught From Birdseye View

#41 It Feels Like An Anti-War Painting

#42 Accidental Caravaggio

#43 He Is Risen

#44 From One Of My Paris Walks

#45 Hungry Night - Van Gogh

#46 My Countertop Looked Like A Still Life Painting Today

#47 Boar And Fowl

#48 Oregon Wildfires Making It Look Straight Apocalyptic

#49 The Family

#50 Burnt Wood

#51 On My Morning Drive To Work This Morning

#52 Was On A Roadtrip To Vancouver And Accidentally Did A Double Exposure

#53 The Miserable Facade Of Post Modernism In One Photo

#54 Acme Parking Lot In Northern Liberties

#55 My Boys Posing For A Renaissance Painting

#56 The Saving Of Anita Alvarez

#57 Sun Bathing

#58 The Cat Behind This Glass

#59 Last Light

#60 Standing Rock Protest. Looks Like A Painting, But It's A Photo

#61 Casual Day In Japan

#62 The Passion Of An Athlete

#63 Two Masterpieces

#64 It Popped Right Off

#65 Iraqi Protestors Take Over Government Buildings And Sit On The Chairs Of The Elected Officials That Failed Them

#66 Photo From John Mulaney's Twitter Of A Neighboring Apartment Playing His Special, Comeback Kid, That Resembles An Edward Hopper Painting

#67 Rain On My Sunroof

#68 My Friend Took This Picture Of His Skylight. It Even Looks Framed

#69 Socially Distanced Homelessness

#70 Hector By The Fireplace

#71 Kissers

#72 When The Shadows Align With The Building

#73 My Bathroom Window

#74 Eggs Outside In Walker,mn With -50 Windchill

#75 The Fireplace Was A Little Too Hot Last Night

#76 🔥 Hardening Lava Making It Seem Like Bodies Are Going Into Hell 🔥

#77 Random Piece Of Toast I Found While On A Walk (Oc)

#78 Celebs' Reactions When Lady Gaga Took The Stage Wearing Her Meat Dress For The First Time

#79 My Girlfriend Doing Homework In NYC

#80 Mayor Of Kharkiv Speaking To His People

#81 She Just Don't Care

#82 Denver Airport Today

#83 The Conference Of The Babushkas

#84 Christmas

#85 My Windshield Looked Like A Watercolour

#86 Triumph Of The Vulgar

#87 Monument Valley

#88 I Was Cleaning The Stove Top With Dish Soap And

#89 Florence Welch (2018)

#90 Ukrainian Cows [accidental Absurdism]

#91 White Circles Were Painted On The Lawn In Brooklyn's Domino Park To Help Sunbathers And Picnickers Keep A Safe Distance

#92 Neighbour's Cat Looking Through My Bathroom Window

#93 Photo Of A Dog Through A Screen Door Looks Like A Painting

#94 I Found A Beach Photo I Took At University

#95 If I Fits, I Turns Into A Non-Newtonian Fluid And Just Sort Of Oozes Cuteness

#96 A Bit Of Fluff On My Blanket That Looks Like A Man Running Up A Hill

#97 Accidental Rockwell

#98 Closeup Of A Dumpster

#99 No Filter. A Motel In Nsw Australia In Middle Of The Day

#100 The View From My Apartment's Window On A Rainy Day [oc]

#101 Rain Or Shine We Won't Give Up

#102 [oc] My Phone Glitched As I Tried To Take This Panoramic Shot In Sedona

#103 This Picture Of A Bridge Collapsing

#104 Sunrise Landscape Made By Moss And Rust