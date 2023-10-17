There are infinite fascinating things on this planet, and one of those things just happens to be: us! There are over 8 billion people on Earth who speak thousands of different languages and have millions of unique habits, physical features and experiences. So as mundane as it may seem to capture people on film, it can actually teach us a lot about ourselves and others around us to take photos of one another.

That’s something that the subreddit we’re featuring on this list understands. Noting on their homepage that “beauty is in the eye of the beholder,” this group is dedicated to sharing “high quality images of humans.”

“We are focused on looking at what humans are, more than what they do,” the community’s about section states. “To show you how humans exist. How people show their emotions and inner self.”