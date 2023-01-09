Ah, humans. Homo sapiens. Mankind. We’re the most dominant species on Earth, and our population has recently reached a whopping 8 billion. We’ve been to the Moon, we discovered electricity and invented airplanes, we’ve created vaccines and medicines to prevent or treat countless diseases, and without human innovations, we wouldn’t have the internet you’re reading this article on right now.

Humans have accomplished some truly incredible things, but at the same time, we have managed to be an extremely fascinating species. From our creative clothing choices to our obsessions with social media and our appearances, there are plenty of quirks that humans have that would raise the eyebrows of any other species. And one corner of the internet that knows this all too well is the Humans Doing Human Things Facebook page.

Below, we’ve gathered some of the most confusing and hilarious posts from this account dedicated to documenting human behavior, so all of you pandas can observe your own species as if you were in a science museum. Be sure to upvote the photos you find most perplexing, and let us know in the comments below what you consider the most fascinating facts about humankind. Then, if you’re interested in viewing even more of these strange photos, you can find Bored Panda’s last article featuring Humans Doing Human Things right here!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Funny-Humans-Doing-Human-Things-Pics

humansdoinghumanthings Report

44points
POST
View more comments
#2

Funny-Humans-Doing-Human-Things-Pics

humansdoinghumanthings Report

35points
POST
Domi
Domi
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ok, I won't tell anyone.

11
11points
reply
View more comments
#3

Funny-Humans-Doing-Human-Things-Pics

humansdoinghumanthings Report

33points
POST
Katrina Marie
Katrina Marie
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is just so funny!!! The time it took to dig those holes... maybe 40 weeks???

9
9points
reply
View more comments
#4

Funny-Humans-Doing-Human-Things-Pics

humansdoinghumanthings Report

32points
POST
View more comments
#5

Funny-Humans-Doing-Human-Things-Pics

humansdoinghumanthings Report

31points
POST
V33333P
V33333P
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Okay this is the best though

8
8points
reply
View more comments
#6

Funny-Humans-Doing-Human-Things-Pics

THFC_Cotton , twitter.com Report

28points
POST
Katrina Marie
Katrina Marie
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Confidence. No shame in going alone. I love to do that. It's freeing. Just enjoying you do in peace.

13
13points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#7

Funny-Humans-Doing-Human-Things-Pics

humansdoinghumanthings Report

28points
POST
Javel!
Javel!
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This kiddo had a sense of humor 😄

11
11points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#8

Funny-Humans-Doing-Human-Things-Pics

humansdoinghumanthings Report

28points
POST
all 4 paws
all 4 paws
Community Member
56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

f**k sea world, they abuse the poor animals

9
9points
reply
View more comments
#9

Funny-Humans-Doing-Human-Things-Pics

humansdoinghumanthings Report

27points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#10

Funny-Humans-Doing-Human-Things-Pics

humansdoinghumanthings Report

26points
POST
weewoo
weewoo
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

you could say he got... w rizz

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#11

Funny-Humans-Doing-Human-Things-Pics

humansdoinghumanthings Report

23points
POST
View more comments
#12

Funny-Humans-Doing-Human-Things-Pics

humansdoinghumanthings Report

23points
POST
View more comments
#13

Funny-Humans-Doing-Human-Things-Pics

humansdoinghumanthings Report

21points
POST
Christian Fuller
Christian Fuller
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Seems like the machine is leaking...

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#14

Funny-Humans-Doing-Human-Things-Pics

humansdoinghumanthings Report

20points
POST
OnAFreakingRollercoaster
OnAFreakingRollercoaster
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Uhhh nice to say sorry but contact info please? Or are they supposed to try get DNA off the pantyliner 🤔🤔🤔🤷🏼‍♀️

7
7points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#15

Funny-Humans-Doing-Human-Things-Pics

humansdoinghumanthings Report

19points
POST
Mr.G86
Mr.G86
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Is that her step brother?

12
12points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#16

Funny-Humans-Doing-Human-Things-Pics

humansdoinghumanthings Report

18points
POST
View more comments
#17

Funny-Humans-Doing-Human-Things-Pics

humansdoinghumanthings Report

18points
POST
View more comments
#18

Funny-Humans-Doing-Human-Things-Pics

humansdoinghumanthings Report

17points
POST
Javel!
Javel!
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ngl, made me chuckle 😄 my brain automatically thought, "Must be "love" or something" and then...

10
10points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#19

Funny-Humans-Doing-Human-Things-Pics

humansdoinghumanthings Report

17points
POST
BobTDG
BobTDG
Community Member
53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Those kids look so pissed off.

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#20

Funny-Humans-Doing-Human-Things-Pics

humansdoinghumanthings Report

16points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#21

Funny-Humans-Doing-Human-Things-Pics

humansdoinghumanthings Report

16points
POST
OmBoyGanesh
OmBoyGanesh
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I mean, two of my four favorite bands.

7
7points
reply
View more comments
#22

Funny-Humans-Doing-Human-Things-Pics

humansdoinghumanthings Report

16points
POST
View more comments
#23

Funny-Humans-Doing-Human-Things-Pics

humansdoinghumanthings Report

16points
POST
Domi
Domi
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You will experience such a moment only once in a lifetime. Maybe ...

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#24

Funny-Humans-Doing-Human-Things-Pics

humansdoinghumanthings Report

16points
POST
View more comments
#25

Funny-Humans-Doing-Human-Things-Pics

humansdoinghumanthings Report

16points
POST
Chewie Baron
Chewie Baron
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They’ve elected a new Pigeon King!

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#26

Funny-Humans-Doing-Human-Things-Pics

humansdoinghumanthings Report

16points
POST
Heather Resatz
Heather Resatz
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I can hear her brothers laughter

13
13points
reply
View more comments
#27

Funny-Humans-Doing-Human-Things-Pics

humansdoinghumanthings Report

15points
POST
Okatango
Okatango
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Isn't this child a little too old for the chair? Perhaps that's why fell over?

5
5points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#28

Funny-Humans-Doing-Human-Things-Pics

humansdoinghumanthings Report

15points
POST
Domi
Domi
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sometimes your decisions are such that...

6
6points
reply
View more comments
#29

Funny-Humans-Doing-Human-Things-Pics

humansdoinghumanthings Report

15points
POST
Mayra
Mayra
Community Member
44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Is it the lesbian from the previous post?

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#30

Funny-Humans-Doing-Human-Things-Pics

humansdoinghumanthings Report

15points
POST
Okatango
Okatango
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Religious statue takes a break to attend outdoor music festival.

6
6points
reply
View more comments
#31

Funny-Humans-Doing-Human-Things-Pics

humansdoinghumanthings Report

14points
POST
View more comments
#32

Funny-Humans-Doing-Human-Things-Pics

humansdoinghumanthings Report

14points
POST
The Alpha Geek
The Alpha Geek
Community Member
59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The new Godzilla movie is looking good.

5
5points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#33

Funny-Humans-Doing-Human-Things-Pics

humansdoinghumanthings Report

14points
POST
Betta Fish
Betta Fish
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My mom when there is a spider

6
6points
reply
View more comments
#34

Funny-Humans-Doing-Human-Things-Pics

humansdoinghumanthings Report

14points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#35

Funny-Humans-Doing-Human-Things-Pics

humansdoinghumanthings Report

13points
POST
View more comments
#36

Funny-Humans-Doing-Human-Things-Pics

humansdoinghumanthings Report

13points
POST
nylecoJ
nylecoJ
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why and how the f is there even someone who thought of a AHEM what I can infer from the picture, a Disney themed porn shop?

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#37

Funny-Humans-Doing-Human-Things-Pics

humansdoinghumanthings Report

13points
POST
Dani Pret
Dani Pret
Community Member
59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The best sign of a good employer

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#38

Funny-Humans-Doing-Human-Things-Pics

humansdoinghumanthings Report

13points
POST
Betta Fish
Betta Fish
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Omg its the wife from incredibles

4
4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#39

Funny-Humans-Doing-Human-Things-Pics

humansdoinghumanthings Report

13points
POST
Okatango
Okatango
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

When you've got company for dinner but running short on time coming home the grocery store.

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#40

Funny-Humans-Doing-Human-Things-Pics

humansdoinghumanthings Report

12points
POST
Javel!
Javel!
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm glad these aren't being worn in the picture 😳

6
6points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#41

Funny-Humans-Doing-Human-Things-Pics

humansdoinghumanthings Report

12points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#42

Funny-Humans-Doing-Human-Things-Pics

humansdoinghumanthings Report

12points
POST
View more comments
#43

Funny-Humans-Doing-Human-Things-Pics

humansdoinghumanthings Report

12points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#44

Funny-Humans-Doing-Human-Things-Pics

humansdoinghumanthings Report

11points
POST
Domi
Domi
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I hope the paint is as bad as this idea.

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#45

Funny-Humans-Doing-Human-Things-Pics

humansdoinghumanthings Report

11points
POST
View more comments
#46

Funny-Humans-Doing-Human-Things-Pics

humansdoinghumanthings Report

11points
POST
View more comments
#47

Funny-Humans-Doing-Human-Things-Pics

humansdoinghumanthings Report

11points
POST
View more comments
#48

Funny-Humans-Doing-Human-Things-Pics

humansdoinghumanthings Report

10points
POST
OmBoyGanesh
OmBoyGanesh
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

As far as kinks go, this one is at least intriguing.

6
6points
reply
View more comments
#49

Funny-Humans-Doing-Human-Things-Pics

humansdoinghumanthings Report

10points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#50

Funny-Humans-Doing-Human-Things-Pics

humansdoinghumanthings Report

10points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#51

Funny-Humans-Doing-Human-Things-Pics

humansdoinghumanthings Report

10points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda
#52

Funny-Humans-Doing-Human-Things-Pics

humansdoinghumanthings Report

10points
POST
Purple Bayes
Purple Bayes
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This isn’t as bad as it looks, he’s trying to be polite and fart out the window…taco bell was involved

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#53

Funny-Humans-Doing-Human-Things-Pics

humansdoinghumanthings Report

10points
POST
waddles
waddles
Community Member
15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

i would kick them under the false pretense that i was simply silly walking

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#54

Funny-Humans-Doing-Human-Things-Pics

humansdoinghumanthings Report

9points
POST
Okatango
Okatango
Community Member
58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why is this so off-putting, even if mummy was not taking the pic?

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#55

Funny-Humans-Doing-Human-Things-Pics

humansdoinghumanthings Report

9points
POST
Okatango
Okatango
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

At least fifteen animals lived in misery and were slaughtered for nothing. Obscene.

7
7points