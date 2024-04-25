ADVERTISEMENT

Inspiration can catch us by surprise, and for this artist, it happened to be during a boring work meeting.

The artist, who goes by Lark, was mesmerized by how she felt more connected to birds chirping, rather than the information her boss was blabbing about using very corporate phrases that made little to no sense. Lark shared: "‘That bird’, I thought, ‘is so much wiser than us to never set foot in a place like this and chain itself to our stupid lifestyle…’ But, what if it wasn’t so wise? What could possibly make a bird, born wild and free, give up on its freedom and start working the way we do? What is it that really separates us?"

This is the question that started a comic series. Lark imagined the birds to be working in a corporate job at Catch.co, run by a cat CEO called Mr. Catch. This absurd premise turned into hilarious scenarios that we, as people, can also relate to.

So, without further ado, let's hop into this rather bizarre yet familiar world of working birds.

More info: Instagram | catarse.me