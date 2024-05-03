Meet Cats And Kittens Participating Every Year In Our Photo Contests “LoveCATS”

ADVERTISEMENT

Our photo contest has just started, and we thought we’d take the opportunity to show you some pics that illustrate a little bit of the story behind this competition that has been making cat moms and dads happy for over a decade!

Cats and kittens from all over the world participate every year in our already famous photo contests, to be featured in LoveCATS’ international yearly photobook.

Don’t miss this unique opportunity of having YOUR CAT featured in an international photobook beautifully printed on high-quality glossy paper. Click on the link below to SIGN UP! But first, take a look at some of LoveCATS’ most gorgeous furry stars!

More info: lovecatsofficial.com | Facebook

Wilson, from Portugal, was only 3 days old when his pic was taken and entered, and that makes him the youngest participant ever!

Little Wilson was found on a building site and his mother could not be located.

Since 2013, cats of all ages, from kittens just a few days old to senior cats in their twenties, have been entered. Some of them have been participating regularly throughout the years and we’ve enjoyed seeing them grow in loving homes.

We have a soft spot for rescue cats, so, if moms and dads are willing to share their rescue story along with their photos, we’re more than happy to have their stories featured as well.

Rosita (left), and her siblings, from Slovenia, participated in our contest for the first time in 2015, they were only 4 weeks old!

At 6 years old, Rudy continues to participate in our photo contest every year and loves having his picture taken!

Hundreds of great pics and amazing rescue stories have made our international yearly photobook since 2013, and this year it could be your chance to have your kitty featured in LoveCATS’ 2024 International Photobook!

Dotty, from the UK, has been participating in our photo contest since she was 3 months old

At 1 year old, Dotty won the cover of our 2016 Photobook with this very creative photo entry.

George, from Canada, was 26 years old when he first joined our photo contest, which makes him the oldest participant ever!

George was about 8 years old when he was rescued from a shelter in Ontario, where he ended up when his previous owner suddenly passed away.

In 2021, George won a spot in our photobook senior edition with this sweet Easter-themed entry

George passed away the year after, making LoveCATS’ photobook a sweet keepsake for his heartbroken mom.

Felix, from Norway, joined our photo contest at 10 years old and won a spot in our 2013 edition with this great entry!

And at age 12, Felix won a spot again in our 2015 international photobook with this amazing entry!

Rescued from the streets of Kawasaki City (Japan) when she was a kitten, Hibari was 11 years old when she first joined our photo contest in 2012 and has been participating every year ever since!

Hibari has been featured in many of our books and calendars, and at 21 years old she was featured in the centerfold of our 2022 photobook with a great photo and her heartwarming rescue story.

Tinkerbell from the US was 18 months old when she first joined our photo contest in 2018 and has been participating every year ever since!

Tinkerbell has been featured in many of our books and calendars, and in 2023 her mom submitted so many great entries, we thought this gorgeous 6-year-old girl, who was adopted from a shelter in Kentucky, deserved to have her very own special edition!

Photos of inseparable duos like Bumpus and Cornelius from the US usually make great entries and, sent along with a heartwarming rescue story, result in a winning match

Blind since birth and brutally declawed, Bumpus was abandoned at a very young age, but he miraculously managed to survive predators in the wild and find a forever home in Tennessee. His amazing rescue story made the centerfold of our 2021 photobook

Rudy, from the US, was only 6 months old when he joined our photo contest for the first time!

Kachina, from the US, was only 4 weeks old when she first joined our photo contest

Kachina grew up to be a gorgeous girl and at 2 years old she won the cover of our 2023 international photobook! Could your cat make the cover of our 2024 International Photo Book? SIGN UP now and give it a shot!