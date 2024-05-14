Hey Pandas, AITA For Missing My Younger Brother’s Wedding Due To My Unexpected Labor?

ADVERTISEMENT

My brother, 20 M, just had his wedding.

We had planned the wedding so it wouldn’t overlap with my, 24 F, due date for me giving birth

But as any person would know, pregnancy rarely happens on the planned due date.

I was very excited to go to his wedding but the night before the wedding, my water broke

I was rushed to the hospital and called my brother immediately. I explained what happened and that I probably wouldn’t be able to attend the wedding but I could do it over Zoom, call, etc.

My brother was pissed saying that it would “ruin the wedding” and that my due date wasn’t for another week and that I should have told him

I had no idea since the due date was after his wedding, and I was surprised at his reaction.

After the wedding, my new sister-in-law, 20F, called me and told me congrats and that she fully understands why I couldn’t make it. I didn’t give birth till a day after the wedding so I was in the hospital for a full day.

I feel guilty for not going because I felt fine and I wasn’t giving birth at that moment. AITA?

