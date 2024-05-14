Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Hey Pandas, AITA For Missing My Younger Brother's Wedding Due To My Unexpected Labor?
Hey Pandas, AITA For Missing My Younger Brother’s Wedding Due To My Unexpected Labor?

Seoyeon
Community member
Moderator’s note:

If you find yourself disagreeing with this person’s actions, we encourage you not to downvote the post. Instead, kindly express your opinions in the comments. We recommend maintaining politeness and articulating your thoughts with well-constructed arguments.

My brother, 20 M, just had his wedding.

We had planned the wedding so it wouldn’t overlap with my, 24 F, due date for me giving birth

Hey Pandas, AITA For Missing My Younger Brother’s Wedding Due To My Unexpected Labor?

Image credits: Jeremy Wong Weddings (not the actual photo)

But as any person would know, pregnancy rarely happens on the planned due date.

I was very excited to go to his wedding but the night before the wedding, my water broke

Hey Pandas, AITA For Missing My Younger Brother’s Wedding Due To My Unexpected Labor?

Image credits: Suhyeon Choi (not the actual photo)

I was rushed to the hospital and called my brother immediately. I explained what happened and that I probably wouldn’t be able to attend the wedding but I could do it over Zoom, call, etc.

My brother was pissed saying that it would “ruin the wedding” and that my due date wasn’t for another week and that I should have told him

Hey Pandas, AITA For Missing My Younger Brother’s Wedding Due To My Unexpected Labor?

Image credits: Morgan Rovang (not the actual photo)

I had no idea since the due date was after his wedding, and I was surprised at his reaction.
After the wedding, my new sister-in-law, 20F, called me and told me congrats and that she fully understands why I couldn’t make it. I didn’t give birth till a day after the wedding so I was in the hospital for a full day.
I feel guilty for not going because I felt fine and I wasn’t giving birth at that moment. AITA?

Moderator’s note:
Please note that the images included in this article are for illustrative purposes only and do not represent the actual individuals or items discussed in the story.
Libstak
33 minutes ago

NTA, your brother is a tool, you can't tell him something until it actually happens, obviously....what did he want you to do, sit with your legs crossed and hold it in? Your SIL hopefully set him straight and he will be okay, she clearly cleared the air with you by ringing in her congratulations and on the plus side, you will never forget their anniversary date and they have no excuse to forget their niece or nephews birthday.

Charity Angel
14 minutes ago

NTA, this isn't anything that can be helped. Once waters are broken, things can move very quickly. In your case, they didn't, but you had no way of knowing that. Your brother probably would have complained if you had gone into active labour during the ceremony, or the celebrations too: that would have pulled attention away from him. Your brother sounds like a groomzilla, and there was no way for you to "win" here. Hopefully your new SIL will whip him into shape and make him grow up a bit.

