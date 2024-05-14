Hey Pandas, AITA For Missing My Younger Brother’s Wedding Due To My Unexpected Labor?
My brother, 20 M, just had his wedding.
We had planned the wedding so it wouldn’t overlap with my, 24 F, due date for me giving birth
But as any person would know, pregnancy rarely happens on the planned due date.
I was very excited to go to his wedding but the night before the wedding, my water broke
I was rushed to the hospital and called my brother immediately. I explained what happened and that I probably wouldn’t be able to attend the wedding but I could do it over Zoom, call, etc.
My brother was pissed saying that it would “ruin the wedding” and that my due date wasn’t for another week and that I should have told him
I had no idea since the due date was after his wedding, and I was surprised at his reaction.
After the wedding, my new sister-in-law, 20F, called me and told me congrats and that she fully understands why I couldn’t make it. I didn’t give birth till a day after the wedding so I was in the hospital for a full day.
I feel guilty for not going because I felt fine and I wasn’t giving birth at that moment. AITA?
NTA, your brother is a tool, you can't tell him something until it actually happens, obviously....what did he want you to do, sit with your legs crossed and hold it in? Your SIL hopefully set him straight and he will be okay, she clearly cleared the air with you by ringing in her congratulations and on the plus side, you will never forget their anniversary date and they have no excuse to forget their niece or nephews birthday.
NTA, this isn't anything that can be helped. Once waters are broken, things can move very quickly. In your case, they didn't, but you had no way of knowing that. Your brother probably would have complained if you had gone into active labour during the ceremony, or the celebrations too: that would have pulled attention away from him. Your brother sounds like a groomzilla, and there was no way for you to "win" here. Hopefully your new SIL will whip him into shape and make him grow up a bit.
