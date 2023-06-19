Summer solstice traditions, like other fun holidays, celebrate an important event of the year — the longest day. It's an event observed by societies and cultures around the world as being the high point of the year. When you get the chance to enjoy the sunshine for several more hours, it’s only natural to use a portion of it (sometimes all of it) to celebrate the day in unique ways. However, if you were to go to Northern Europe or the Americas, summer solstice celebrations seem to share some similar elements. Two of which are the most eye-catching — fire and dances.

Since the summer is hot, lighting up a bonfire seems to be both natural and symbolic of the season. Fire plays a role in a lot of June's solstice traditions. Fire symbolizes rebirth, warmth, and to an extent — creativity. The fire tries to capture the same meaning the sun has garnered throughout the years. Spain and Eastern European cultures seem to use it the most.

However, some summer solstice rituals focus on the dancing and unity part of the festivities. Northern Europe might take the award for having the best tradition in this category. Sweden, for example, observes solstice with a dance around a maypole. Some see it as another weird tradition, but to Swedish people — it’s an important holiday.

With the summer solstice celebration approaching us quickly, it might be time to prepare for it. As with any other holiday, traditions vary in each culture that celebrates the longest day of the year. From Stonehenge in England to the big apple of New York, United States, we have compiled a list of the June solstice celebration traditions that are even more fun than they look. Upvote the traditions and festivities that you liked the most. If you have had the chance to partake in some of them, share your experiences in the comments below.