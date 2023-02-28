Everybody loves a good holiday. Different holidays, celebrating different aspects of our lives, help us fulfill different sides of our personality. As citizens, we take pride in our national holidays and come together to celebrate the dates important to our country. Cultural holidays give us another opportunity to admire the depth and diversity of the traditions we have accumulated throughout history. Winter holidays are there to break the gloomy weather with colorful festivities and bring families together.

Learning about holiday celebrations in different countries is a great way to learn more about their culture, history, and values. You’ll be surprised to find out that despite how different we all are, there are still lots of things we share.

Some people might tell you they actually hate holidays and all the fuss around them, while the truth is they just don’t like the particular holiday in question or the way it is celebrated, but there surely is at least one holiday they enjoy.

For this article, we collected some of the most interesting holiday traditions from around the world. Have you ever participated in any of these celebrations? Tell us about your experience. Is there a cultural holiday where you live that’s either unique to your community or just your favorite one? We want to know all about it!