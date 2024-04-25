ADVERTISEMENT

We hope you are ready for some silly comics that this artist creates heavily inspired by her daily life.

Salma, the creator of Shiki's Stupid Comics, is a millennial from Tunisia who is "obsessed with an anime character named Shiki." Due to her obsession, Salma shared that her friends started calling her Shiki, and soon this character became Salma's alter ego.

Salma's comics touch on various topics ranging from funny and heartfelt to sadder ones that include dealing with mental health issues. Without further ado, we invite you to dive into the whimsical world of Shiki.

