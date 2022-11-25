However, Race Your Mouse Around the Icons Day and Napping Day are just two of the many weird yet interesting holidays celebrated around the world. Below, we've compiled a list of fun holidays that you may as well partake in. Do you celebrate any of these cool holidays? What unique holidays do you celebrate that we haven't mentioned? Let us know!

On a more exciting and relatable note, ever heard of Napping Day? While this may be an occasion you practice daily, it's an official national holiday with a day in a calendar dedicated solely to catching some extra z's throughout the day. While Napping Day may not be a solid excuse to explain to your boss why they caught you slacking at your work desk, this is indeed a worthy fun holiday to add to your calendar.

If you believe that Christmas, Halloween, and Easter are the only fun national holidays to celebrate throughout the year, you are in for a surprise. While these are the most known and celebrated, there are many fun holidays you’ve probably never even heard of. Any random objects you would point your finger at would likely have interesting national holidays dedicated to them. Perhaps not in the USA, but somewhere around the globe for sure. That computer mouse you are using? August 28, look it up.

#1 Nothing Day.



Nothing Day, celebrated on January 16, is a day to celebrate, well, nothing. On Nothing Day, have fun doing nothing. The unofficial holiday, created in 1973 by newspaper columnist Harold Pullman Coffin, aims to give individuals "a day where they can just sit without celebrating, observing, or honoring anything."

#2 Awkward Moments Day.



Every now and then, we have all experienced awkward situations. They just occur; they are a natural part of life. On March 18, we should remember (or forget) those uncomfortable and embarrassing times that may have caused us to want to hide.

#3 Everything You Think is Wrong Day.



The unofficial holiday, celebrated on March 15, serves as a reminder that we are all fallible. It urges us to acknowledge the many things we are mistaken about and take the time to make the necessary corrections. It is okay not to know everything. However, if you need to feel like you are an expert on everything, hang on. Soon tomorrow will arrive, so you can pretend that you know everything then.

#4 Single Tasking Day.



Monotasking, also known as single-tasking, is the practice of focusing solely on one activity at a time while reducing interruptions and distractions until the task is finished. This made-up holiday, celebrated on February 22, is intended to encourage individuals to focus all their time and effort on completing one activity at a time. Your employer would not appreciate you celebrating this day, would they?

#5 Napping Day.



The unofficial holiday of Napping Day, celebrated on March 14, was designed to make up for the hour people lose due to the time change. Nevertheless, this is one holiday that the majority of people can endorse. Could definitely be more of those throughout the year. Just saying.

#6 Every Thing You Do is Right Day.



Celebrated on March 16, Everything You Do is Right Day is the opposite of Everything You Think is Wrong Day, arguably one of the most depressing made-up holidays. Whatever happened yesterday, today will be a great day. Everything you do is right; today will be a beautiful day, so nothing can go wrong. No matter your age or position, whatever you do will go well!

#7 Wear Pajamas to Work Day.



Wear Your Pajamas to Work Day is celebrated on April 16 and encourages you to wear your PJs instead of your regular attire to work. Of course, tops and bottoms would be appropriate pajama options. Although the origins of this fun holiday are unknown, the date of the holiday implies that it was intended to provide American taxpayers a day off after Tax Day, which falls on April 15.

#8 Impossible Astronaut Day.



The unofficial annual holiday, observed on April 23, honors the day in 2011 when the first episode of the sixth season of the super-hit sci-fi series Doctor Who, called “The Impossible Astronaut,” aired on television.

#9 Dance Like a Chicken Day.



Also known as Chicken Dance Day and observed on May 14, this foolish celebration honors the silly dance accompanied by the Chicken Song or Chicken Dance Song.

#10 Talk Like Yoda Day.



The popular Star Wars character whose grammar is every language teacher's worst nightmare is celebrated on May 21. A perfect day to annoy your English teacher. Named must your fear be before banish it you can…

#11 Sidewalk Egg Frying Day.



The purpose of the holiday, observed on July 4, is to raise awareness of the benefits of solar energy, which are so great that you can use it to fry an egg. But be careful while doing so!

#12 Tongue Twister Day.



Commemorating International Tongue Twister Day on November 8 is simple. All you have to do is spend the day memorizing, practicing, and entertaining friends and family with your favorite tongue twisters!

#13 Chaos Never Dies Day.



On November 9, people are reminded that chaos is a normal aspect of life and, well, that it will always be present. Some days are better than others, and some are worse, but that's just how life goes. So rather than being bothered by it, just take a moment to relax and let go of whatever is causing havoc in your life right now.

#14 Word Nerd Day.



Although the origins of this holiday celebrated on January 9 are unknown, we assume that those who came up with it wanted language and word nerds to celebrate their extensive vocabularies and for people to consult their dictionaries and thesauruses to learn more about the meaning, origin, and applications of words in their native tongue. Celebrating this holiday means embracing your "nerdiness" and desire to absorb new information, particularly new words and expressions.

#15 International Dog Biscuit Appreciation Day.



It's International Dog Biscuit Day on February 23. Celebrate this day by pampering your cuddly buddies with their preferred dog treats and showing them how much you value them.

#16 Plan a Solo Vacation Day.



March 1 is National Plan A Solo Vacation Day, which encourages you to venture out and discover your own sense of self. There are countless B&Bs across the globe, from far-off highlands to the seaside shore, so you can always start your journey somewhere peaceful and secure. Celebrate Plan A Solo Vacation Day by finally enjoying some alone time!

#17 Mario Day.



The popular Nintendo video game franchise’s main character, Super Mario, is celebrated on March 10.

#18 Let's Laugh Day.



This is an unofficial holiday observed on March 19 that promotes laughter and its advantages. The saying "laughter is the best medicine" is something we have all heard. March 19 is the day to take your prescription.

#19 Be Kind to Lawyers Day.



This holiday, observed on the second Tuesday in April, is meant to thank the lawyer in your life. Although they sometimes receive a bad rap, lawyers are crucial to the functioning of society and the judicial framework. Today, let's take a moment to thank them for all they do to rescue us from the sticky situations we find ourselves in.

#20 Zipper Day.



The zipper is one of the many things we take for granted. Can you imagine our lives today if things like zippers, buttons, or velcro were never invented? Would we still be walking around dressed in potato sacks? Either way, this unofficial holiday, observed on April 29, honors the Swedish-American engineer Gideon Sundback, who was given the patent for the zipper in 1913. Although similar ideas had appeared since the 1850s, his design is mainly regarded as the first modern zipper.

#21 No Pants Day.



Primarily observed in the United States on the first Friday in May, No Pants Day calls for participants to spend their day without wearing pants in public. People are urged to behave as though going without pants in public is commonplace. At least once a year, to honor No Pants Day, allow yourself to feel the breeze and enjoy the freedom of not being detained in a piece of fabric.

#22 Be a Millionaire Day.



Celebrated on May 20, Be a Millionaire Day is a holiday that invites people to act like millionaires or to start working on their goals to become millionaires. If you don't want to live like a millionaire (but seriously, why?), watch reruns of "Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?" and "Celebrity Homes," and relish the day through their eyes.

#23 Leave the Office Early Day.



On June 2, people are encouraged to take some time for themselves during the workweek and engage in relaxing activities. National Leave the Office Early Day is intended to demonstrate how little changes in how we approach our work may significantly enhance the results, enabling employees to become more productive in the office by spending fewer hours there.

#24 Work Like a Dog Day.



The unofficial holiday, observed on August 5, honors the origin of the idiom "working like a dog," which is used when someone is referring to a person strenuously working on a task. The expression is thought to have originated from the arduous daytime labor performed by working dogs such as herding, hunting, rescue, and service dogs.

#25 Be Late for Something Day.



Be Late For Something Day, observed on September 5, is thought to have been created by the Procrastinators' Club of America as a way for people to take a breather from their hectic daily routines.

#26 Ask a Stupid Question Day.



Celebrated on September 28, Ask a Stupid Question Day was developed by a group of teachers who sought to inspire kids to ask more questions in the classroom. If you recall your school days, you know that only a select few students felt comfortable asking questions. And you probs weren't one of them.

#27 National Clean Out Your Virtual Desktop Day.



The Personal Computer Museum in Brantford, Ontario, Canada, founded the annual holiday, which is observed on the third Monday in October. In honor of the unofficial holiday, people are encouraged to arrange their desktops and computer files.

#28 Sourest Day.



This made-up holiday, observed on October 25, has no known origins. Nevertheless, we can suppose that the day encourages people to try sour foods and brighten up the not-so-sweet people in our lives.

#29 Zero Tasking Day.



Observed on November 6, this day urges people to relax, refrain from multitasking for the day, and, well, do nothing. Sorry boss, it's a zero-tasking day; I can't do anything about it.

#30 National Absurdity Day.



On November 20, absurdity takes control; not sure why, but it does. This day was created to recall and note some of the entirely off-the-wall and ridiculous things in history, our country, and our lives. Also, sometimes it's just fun to act foolishly and do weird things, so use the occasion of the day as an opportunity to indulge in some ridiculous behavior!

#31 Official Lost and Found Day.



Official Lost and Found Day is a holiday that was first observed in 2012 and is nowadays celebrated on the second Friday of December. It serves as a reminder for people to keep looking for lost items and not lose hope.

#32 Learn Your Name in Morse Code Day.



Celebrated on January 11, National Learn Your Name In Morse Code Day was invented by a person only known as Brownielocks. Allegedly, it was created to rekindle love and appreciation for this vanishing form of communication.

#33 Tin Can Day.



Tin cans may not seem like a particularly innovative idea now. Still, they were among the most significant inventions created between the 1800s and the early 1900s. Every year on January 19, people celebrate National Tin Can Day in honor of, you guessed it correctly, tin cans that allow us to preserve some of our favorite foods.

#34 Answer Your Cat's Questions Day.



We owe this date to Ruth Roy and Thomas Roy of wellcat.com. This unique holiday celebrated on January 22 is the purrfect day to spend some time getting to know your feline friend. On Answer Your Cat’s Questions Day, you don’t need to do anything expensive or outdoorsy. The aim is to sit down with your cat and consider the kinds of questions they might ask you in different situations.

#35 Backwards Day.



Although it is unknown who invented this holiday celebrated on January 31, it is clear that whoever did so intended for it to be a day when people may defy all the laws and do things however they please. It is a well-liked fun holiday in the United States that is also referred to as National Backwards Day among school-age students.

#36 Play Your Ukulele Day.



The first Play Your Ukulele Day was celebrated in 2011 on February 2. Since then, the fun holiday has been celebrated worldwide. Fortunately, knowing how to play the ukulele isn't necessary for participating in Play Your Ukulele Day. Only that anyone and everyone must pick up a ukulele and start playing!

#37 Work Naked Day.



This holiday was invented by home office expert Lisa Kanarek. She found this holiday when she left her hard corporate job about 20 years ago to work full-time from home. However, this fun holiday is not about working in your birthday suit (though you can, if you'd like) but rather about doing it in the comfort of your home. Work Naked Day is celebrated on the first Friday in February. This concept may have seemed crazy a few years ago, but with remote work on the rise, it makes sense now more than ever.

#38 Eat Ice Cream for Breakfast Day.



Celebrated on February 5, the unofficial holiday is believed to have been conceived by Florence Rappaport in Rochester, New York, in the 1960s to entertain her kids on a freezing morning covered in snow. Her brilliant concept quickly caught on, and today people worldwide celebrate this holiday every year. Some, perhaps every day.

#39 Laugh and Get Rich Day.



Although the origins of this unofficial holiday celebrated on February 8 are unknown, it may be that its unknown originators sought to encourage people to spend the day smiling and joyful. However, the get-rich part is dubious.

#40 No Brainer Day.



The holiday observed on February 27 is thought to have been created by Adrienne Sioux Koopersmith in the United States to remind us that many daily challenges have apparent and straightforward solutions. Leave it for tomorrow if it’s something that requires any thought, research, or analysis. It’s a no-brainer!

#41 International Goof Off Day.



The unofficial holiday observed on March 22 encourages people to take the day off and engage in pointless activities. Hence, it's time to learn from Winnie the Pooh and embrace National Goof Off Day!

#42 Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day.



The day, now run by the Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Foundation, is observed on the fourth Thursday in April and calls on parents to bring their kids to work so they can learn what it means to have a work-life balance and to take pride in their job.

#43 Lost Sock Memorial Day.



The unofficial holiday, observed on May 9, urges people to part with any single socks they may still have in the hopes of one day finding their lost soulmate. Perhaps some socks (like many of us) are destined to live the rest of their lives separately...

#44 Eat What You Want Day.



While many proudly celebrate this holiday every day (it's bulking season, isn't it?), it's officially celebrated on May 11. The rules are simple: on this day, you must eat whatever and in whatever quantity you want.

#45 Compliment Your Mirror Day.



Celebrated on July 3, it's a day to promote self-acceptance and recognize your strength, intelligence, and beauty. P.S. This holiday should be celebrated every day of the year!

#46 Emoji Day.



Emoji Day, observed on July 17, was created by Jeremy Burge in 2014 as a method to celebrate and promote the use of emojis.

#47 Eat an Extra Dessert Day.



On this day, observed on September 4, people are encouraged to indulge their sweet tooth by eating an extra helping of dessert. Don't know about you, but we Pandas celebrate this day more than just once a year...

#48 Swap Ideas Day.



On this day, which is observed on September 10, people are encouraged to exchange ideas, opinions, and viewpoints with family, friends, coworkers, and total strangers.

#49 It's My Party Day.



Although its roots are unknown, it is reasonable to assume that this unofficial holiday, observed on October 11, encourages individuals to hold a party to congratulate themselves. It's my party, and I'll cry if I want to!

#50 Howl at the Moon Day and Night.



While we could not figure out the purpose of this holiday, observed on October 26, we can only presume that it urges people to go outside at any time of day or night and howl at the moon. Ahh-wooo!

#51 Common Sense Day.



Daily, we witness outrageous examples of stupidity and the tragedy resulting from someone refusing to.. think. The simplest way to celebrate Use Your Common Sense Day on November 4 is to follow the instructions - specifically, apply common sense! Spend more time pausing and weighing your options before making a snap decision. It's that simple.

#52 Polar Bear Plunge Day.



Typically held in the Northern Hemisphere on January 1, the Polar Bear Plunge involves participants jumping into a body of cold water. It also is a well-liked New Year's Day custom in the US, Canada, the UK, and the Netherlands.

#53 Don't Cry Over Spilled Milk Day.



The English expression “crying over spilled milk,” which refers to being upset about something that cannot be undone, is likely the origin of the holiday’s name. One should not worry about something that has already happened, just as there is nothing one can do after milk has spilled. Don’t Cry Over Spilled Milk Day, celebrated on February 11, promotes an upbeat mindset even when things might not go your way.

#54 Learn What Your Name Means Day.



Jerry Hill founded Celebrate Your Name Week in 1997, including Learn What Your Name Means Day, which is observed on March 5. The week-long celebration aims to inspire people to respect and appreciate their unique names.

#55 Read a Road Map Day.



The unofficial holiday commemorated on April 5 is a nod to what today's youth refers to as the "old days" before GPSs. It's time to pull out an old paper map today — it doesn't even need to be a recent one — and learn about the treats these maps can divulge.

#56 Look Alike Day.



Look Alike Day, observed on April 20, is a fun holiday created to honor identical twins, clones, copycats, and anybody else you resemble or who resembles you. Discover what other individuals who look like you are doing with their lives, make a connection with them, then shock your loved ones with a lost twin sibling!

#57 Put a Pillow on Your Fridge Day.



Put a Pillow on Your Fridge Day is observed on May 29. While its roots are unknown, it is widely believed that the holiday lends a contemporary spin to the age-old custom of storing linens in the pantry to bring good luck. However, nobody knows why doing so will bring luck.

#58 Repeat Day.



In honor of Repeat Day, celebrated on June 3, now is the ideal time to schedule a second spa getaway, make another reservation at a great restaurant you've been to, or even discover a brand-new activity you'd like to repeat in the future. Repetition can be great fun!

#59 I Forgot Day.



The holiday, created by Gaye Anderson and observed on July 2, invites people to apologize for all the occasions and circumstances they may have forgotten in recent months.

#60 No Rhyme or Reason Day.



The unofficial holiday, observed on September 1, honors the English phrase "no rhyme or reason," which refers to events that happen for no apparent reason.

#61 International Talk Like a Pirate Day.



International Talk Like a Pirate Day is a satirical holiday observed on September 19. It was developed in 1995 by John Baur and Mark Summers of Albany, Oregon, who proclaimed that September 19, not any other day of the year, but September 19 specifically, is when everyone should talk like a pirate. Aye, aye, captain!

#62 Balloons Around the World Day.



In 2000, Jeff Brown came up with this unofficial holiday, observed on October 1, to celebrate this small inflatable bag that has given us so many fun times. Its purpose is to inspire individuals to make others happy by using balloons and the craft of balloon twisting and decorating.

#63 Count your Buttons Day.



The purpose of this unauthorized holiday, observed on October 21, is very much unknown. Somebody might have wanted people to count the buttons on their clothing or those in their button stash. Or maybe they thought that on this day, people would spend the day counting the buttons on the electrical devices they come across. Who knows? Either way, do as the name implies and make sure you count every single one of them!

#64 Caps Lock Day.



Uncertainty surrounds the exact meaning of this made-up holiday, which is observed on October 22. It could encourage individuals to communicate online in capital letters. Or perhaps, on the contrary, dissuade people from using it because yelling and being angry are typically linked with utilizing all capitals in electronic communication. WHAT DO YOU THINK?

#65 Men Make Dinner Day.



This celebration, observed on the first Thursday in November, aims to show that men CAN cook and CAN handle duties that were hitherto considered to be the domain of women. Whoever invented this gets a chef's kiss from us.

#66 Wear Brown Shoes Day.



Although the history of this December 4 holiday is unknown, it is safe to infer that its purpose is to inspire individuals to mix up their daily outfit routines by wearing brown shoes for at least a single day in a year.

#67 Pretend to Be a Time Traveler Day.



The day of imagination and time travel is December 8. On this day, we can act as though we can travel through time and go anywhere we choose. How? Decide for yourself.

#68 Chocolate Covered Anything Day.



Chocolate Covered Anything Day is officially celebrated on December 16 (and unofficially every day). On this day, dredge and drizzle all of your favorite foods in chocolate.

#69 A'phabet Day or No "L" Day.



Christmas Day is punked on December 25 with A'Phabet Day or No "L" Day. The name Noel, which means "to be born," is a play on words that is most noticeable during the Christmas season.

#70 Do a Grouch a Favor Day.



There is nothing better than Do A Grouch A Favor Day, celebrated on February 16 every year, for those who have a grouch in their lives, which is essentially most of us. While it’s unknown who started the holiday, we prefer to believe that it may have been created by a grinch who secretly desires to receive thoughtful gestures from others. Either that, or Big Bird from Sesame Street is trying to shush Oscar the Grouch again.

#71 Public Sleeping Day.



Public Sleeping Day, celebrated on February 28, is one of the more eccentric invented holidays encouraging people to bond with nature by sleeping outside in public. It’s a day for everyone to take a nap on a blanket at the park, the beach, the theater, the bus, the train, the metro, or any other public location that suits you.

#72 Stick Out Your Tongue Day.



It's unclear if the July 19 holiday's creator intended for people to visit their doctors for routine check-ups or to stick their tongues out at everyone they encounter on this day. And this may remain a mystery.

#73 Make a Hat Day.



It is safe to assume that the unidentified creator of this unofficial holiday, observed on September 15, wanted to inspire people to make a fashion statement by donning a homemade hat.