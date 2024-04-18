ADVERTISEMENT

Patterns and vibrant colors are what artist Josie Lewis specializes in. From watercolors to chunky textured acrylic art, Lewis's artworks have caught the eye of 584K people on Instagram. However, that was not always the case for the artist.

Josie was raised in the wild in the dense forests of northern Minnesota. Despite beginning her artistic experiments as a teenager, Josie spent many years working as a waitress. But after finding the right people, the artist is now living her dream. From writing a book on color mixing to founding the Art Heart Academy (AHA), where people can get access to over 100 projects, lessons, and tutorials, Josie has become a beacon of inspiration for aspiring artists worldwide.

More info: Instagram | josielewis.com | Facebook | tiktok.com | youtube.com