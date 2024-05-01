1submissions
Hey Pandas, What Are Some Quirky Habits You’ve Picked Up From Your Parents?
Share the most quirky habits you've picked up from your parents.
my dad has paranoid personality disorder ppd fkr short. bc of this I picked up some wild habits!
1- I always put something on top of my drink and take a picture
2- I refuse food from anyone I don't fully trust
3- I power down my phone when talking about anything sensitive
4- I scribble out ANY personal info on papers ot even fast food orders.
5- I never give anyone my name unless it is really needed
6- never share where I live or who I live with to anyone besides a select few
7- I have a fake email and fake name. multiple. it actually saved me once.
8- I am invisable- i do not make waves or scenes. no matter what
I could go on