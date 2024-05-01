Share the most quirky habits you've picked up from your parents.

This post may include affiliate links.

Plus add imageAdd Answer
#1

my dad has paranoid personality disorder ppd fkr short. bc of this I picked up some wild habits!
1- I always put something on top of my drink and take a picture
2- I refuse food from anyone I don't fully trust
3- I power down my phone when talking about anything sensitive
4- I scribble out ANY personal info on papers ot even fast food orders.
5- I never give anyone my name unless it is really needed
6- never share where I live or who I live with to anyone besides a select few
7- I have a fake email and fake name. multiple. it actually saved me once.
8- I am invisable- i do not make waves or scenes. no matter what
I could go on

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
JellyX
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add Your Answer! This post is a community curated
Not your original work? Add source
Publish
Add Your Answer!

Not your original work? Add source

Publish