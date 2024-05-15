ADVERTISEMENT

Meet Frank de Ruwe, better known as "Frankey" on social media. He is an Amsterdam-based street artist whose playful and unexpected creations bring a little fun to the city's vibrant streets.

Whether it's a dinosaur head emerging from a canal, beloved cartoon characters holding street signs, or whimsical figures interacting with lampposts, Frankey's art always manages to surprise the passersby of the European city. His work, which can be found in various nooks and crannies of Amsterdam, transforms ordinary urban places into fun little scenes if you look closely enough.

More info: Instagram | frankey.com

#1

#1

#2

#2

#3

#3

#4

#4

#5

#5

#6

#6

#7

#7

#8

#8

#9

#9

#10

#10

#11

#11

#12

#12

#13

#13

#14

#14

#15

#15

#16

#16

#17

#17

#18

#18

#19

#19

#20

#20

#21

#21

#22

#22

#23

#23

#24

#24

#25

#25

#26

#26

#27

#27

#28

#28

#29

#29

#30

#30

#31

#31

#32

#32

#33

#33

#34

#34

#35

#35

#36

#36

#37

#37

#38

#38

#39

#39

#40

#40

#41

#41

#42

#42

#43

#43

#44

#44

#45

#45

#46

#46

#47

#47

#48

#48

#49

#49

#50

#50

#51

#51

#52

#52

#53

#53

#54

#54

#55

#55

#56

#56

