Street art is a form of self-expression that needs nothing more than a public place to be seen and appreciated by many. Unrestrained by the limitations of time and space, it can emerge anywhere at any moment to please the eyes of passersby.

Let us introduce you to Frank de Ruwe, an Amsterdam-based street artist who goes by the name "Frankey". He is known for his humorous and subtle take on public spaces, demonstrating that creativity knows no bounds. From Darth Vader fishing in a canal to a street pole turned into a sword, Frank's creations can appear in unexpected locations to surprise people every week!

More info: Instagram | frankey.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Artist Weekly Surprises Residents On The Streets Of Amsterdam With His Art

streetartfrankey Report

6points
POST
#2

Artist Weekly Surprises Residents On The Streets Of Amsterdam With His Art

streetartfrankey Report

6points
POST
#3

Artist Weekly Surprises Residents On The Streets Of Amsterdam With His Art

streetartfrankey Report

6points
POST
Sam Juan
Sam Juan
Community Member
10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This should have been the perfect father-son bonding moment, but noooo....

0
0points
reply
#4

Artist Weekly Surprises Residents On The Streets Of Amsterdam With His Art

streetartfrankey Report

6points
POST
#5

Artist Weekly Surprises Residents On The Streets Of Amsterdam With His Art

streetartfrankey Report

5points
POST
#6

Artist Weekly Surprises Residents On The Streets Of Amsterdam With His Art

streetartfrankey Report

5points
POST
#7

Artist Weekly Surprises Residents On The Streets Of Amsterdam With His Art

streetartfrankey Report

5points
POST
#8

Artist Weekly Surprises Residents On The Streets Of Amsterdam With His Art

streetartfrankey Report

5points
POST
#9

Artist Weekly Surprises Residents On The Streets Of Amsterdam With His Art

streetartfrankey Report

4points
POST
#10

Artist Weekly Surprises Residents On The Streets Of Amsterdam With His Art

streetartfrankey Report

4points
POST
#11

Artist Weekly Surprises Residents On The Streets Of Amsterdam With His Art

streetartfrankey Report

3points
POST
#12

Artist Weekly Surprises Residents On The Streets Of Amsterdam With His Art

streetartfrankey Report

3points
POST
#13

Artist Weekly Surprises Residents On The Streets Of Amsterdam With His Art

streetartfrankey Report

3points
POST
#14

Artist Weekly Surprises Residents On The Streets Of Amsterdam With His Art

streetartfrankey Report

3points
POST
#15

Artist Weekly Surprises Residents On The Streets Of Amsterdam With His Art

streetartfrankey Report

2points
POST
#16

Artist Weekly Surprises Residents On The Streets Of Amsterdam With His Art

streetartfrankey Report

1point
POST
#17

Artist Weekly Surprises Residents On The Streets Of Amsterdam With His Art

streetartfrankey Report

1point
POST
#18

Artist Weekly Surprises Residents On The Streets Of Amsterdam With His Art

streetartfrankey Report

1point
POST
#19

Artist Weekly Surprises Residents On The Streets Of Amsterdam With His Art

streetartfrankey Report

1point
POST
#20

Artist Weekly Surprises Residents On The Streets Of Amsterdam With His Art

streetartfrankey Report

1point
POST
#21

Artist Weekly Surprises Residents On The Streets Of Amsterdam With His Art

streetartfrankey Report

1point
POST
#22

Artist Weekly Surprises Residents On The Streets Of Amsterdam With His Art

streetartfrankey Report

1point
POST
#23

Artist Weekly Surprises Residents On The Streets Of Amsterdam With His Art

streetartfrankey Report

1point
POST
Sam Juan
Sam Juan
Community Member
8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The Wrought Iron Knight

0
0points
reply
#24

Artist Weekly Surprises Residents On The Streets Of Amsterdam With His Art

streetartfrankey Report

1point
POST
#25

Artist Weekly Surprises Residents On The Streets Of Amsterdam With His Art

streetartfrankey Report

1point
POST
#26

Artist Weekly Surprises Residents On The Streets Of Amsterdam With His Art

streetartfrankey Report

1point
POST
#27

Artist Weekly Surprises Residents On The Streets Of Amsterdam With His Art

streetartfrankey Report

1point
POST
#28

Artist Weekly Surprises Residents On The Streets Of Amsterdam With His Art

streetartfrankey Report

1point
POST
#29

Artist Weekly Surprises Residents On The Streets Of Amsterdam With His Art

streetartfrankey Report

1point
POST
#30

Artist Weekly Surprises Residents On The Streets Of Amsterdam With His Art

streetartfrankey Report

1point
POST
#31

Artist Weekly Surprises Residents On The Streets Of Amsterdam With His Art

streetartfrankey Report

1point
POST
#32

Artist Weekly Surprises Residents On The Streets Of Amsterdam With His Art

streetartfrankey Report

1point
POST
#33

Artist Weekly Surprises Residents On The Streets Of Amsterdam With His Art

streetartfrankey Report

1point
POST
#34

Artist Weekly Surprises Residents On The Streets Of Amsterdam With His Art

streetartfrankey Report

1point
POST
#35

Artist Weekly Surprises Residents On The Streets Of Amsterdam With His Art

streetartfrankey Report

1point
POST
#36

Artist Weekly Surprises Residents On The Streets Of Amsterdam With His Art

streetartfrankey Report

1point
POST
#37

Artist Weekly Surprises Residents On The Streets Of Amsterdam With His Art

streetartfrankey Report

1point
POST
#38

Artist Weekly Surprises Residents On The Streets Of Amsterdam With His Art

streetartfrankey Report

1point
POST
#39

Artist Weekly Surprises Residents On The Streets Of Amsterdam With His Art

streetartfrankey Report

1point
POST
#40

Artist Weekly Surprises Residents On The Streets Of Amsterdam With His Art

streetartfrankey Report

0points
POST
#41

Artist Weekly Surprises Residents On The Streets Of Amsterdam With His Art

streetartfrankey Report

0points
POST
#42

Artist Weekly Surprises Residents On The Streets Of Amsterdam With His Art

streetartfrankey Report

0points
POST
#43

Artist Weekly Surprises Residents On The Streets Of Amsterdam With His Art

streetartfrankey Report

0points
POST
#44

Artist Weekly Surprises Residents On The Streets Of Amsterdam With His Art

streetartfrankey Report

0points
POST
#45

Artist Weekly Surprises Residents On The Streets Of Amsterdam With His Art

streetartfrankey Report

0points
POST
#46

Artist Weekly Surprises Residents On The Streets Of Amsterdam With His Art

streetartfrankey Report

0points
POST
#47

Artist Weekly Surprises Residents On The Streets Of Amsterdam With His Art

streetartfrankey Report

0points
POST
#48

Artist Weekly Surprises Residents On The Streets Of Amsterdam With His Art

streetartfrankey Report

0points
POST
#49

Artist Weekly Surprises Residents On The Streets Of Amsterdam With His Art

streetartfrankey Report

0points
POST
#50

Artist Weekly Surprises Residents On The Streets Of Amsterdam With His Art

streetartfrankey Report

0points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#51

Artist Weekly Surprises Residents On The Streets Of Amsterdam With His Art

streetartfrankey Report

0points
POST
#52

Artist Weekly Surprises Residents On The Streets Of Amsterdam With His Art

streetartfrankey Report

0points
POST
#53

Artist Weekly Surprises Residents On The Streets Of Amsterdam With His Art

streetartfrankey Report

0points
POST
#54

Artist Weekly Surprises Residents On The Streets Of Amsterdam With His Art

streetartfrankey Report

0points
POST
#55

Artist Weekly Surprises Residents On The Streets Of Amsterdam With His Art

streetartfrankey Report

0points
POST
#56

Artist Weekly Surprises Residents On The Streets Of Amsterdam With His Art

streetartfrankey Report

0points
POST
#57

Artist Weekly Surprises Residents On The Streets Of Amsterdam With His Art

streetartfrankey Report

0points
POST
#58

Artist Weekly Surprises Residents On The Streets Of Amsterdam With His Art

streetartfrankey Report

0points
POST
#59

Artist Weekly Surprises Residents On The Streets Of Amsterdam With His Art

streetartfrankey Report

0points
POST
#60

Artist Weekly Surprises Residents On The Streets Of Amsterdam With His Art

streetartfrankey Report

0points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#61

Artist Weekly Surprises Residents On The Streets Of Amsterdam With His Art

streetartfrankey Report

0points
POST
#62

Artist Weekly Surprises Residents On The Streets Of Amsterdam With His Art

streetartfrankey Report

0points
POST
#63

Artist Weekly Surprises Residents On The Streets Of Amsterdam With His Art

streetartfrankey Report

0points
POST
#64

Artist Weekly Surprises Residents On The Streets Of Amsterdam With His Art

streetartfrankey Report

0points
POST
#65

Artist Weekly Surprises Residents On The Streets Of Amsterdam With His Art

streetartfrankey Report

0points
POST
#66

Artist Weekly Surprises Residents On The Streets Of Amsterdam With His Art

streetartfrankey Report

0points
POST
#67

Artist Weekly Surprises Residents On The Streets Of Amsterdam With His Art

streetartfrankey Report

0points
POST
#68

Artist Weekly Surprises Residents On The Streets Of Amsterdam With His Art

streetartfrankey Report

0points
POST
#69

Artist Weekly Surprises Residents On The Streets Of Amsterdam With His Art

streetartfrankey Report

0points
POST
#70

Artist Weekly Surprises Residents On The Streets Of Amsterdam With His Art

streetartfrankey Report

0points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#71

Artist Weekly Surprises Residents On The Streets Of Amsterdam With His Art

streetartfrankey Report

0points
POST
#72

Artist Weekly Surprises Residents On The Streets Of Amsterdam With His Art

streetartfrankey Report

0points
POST
#73

Artist Weekly Surprises Residents On The Streets Of Amsterdam With His Art

streetartfrankey Report

0points
POST
#74

Artist Weekly Surprises Residents On The Streets Of Amsterdam With His Art

streetartfrankey Report

0points
POST
#75

Artist Weekly Surprises Residents On The Streets Of Amsterdam With His Art

streetartfrankey Report

0points
POST
#76

Artist Weekly Surprises Residents On The Streets Of Amsterdam With His Art

streetartfrankey Report

0points
POST
#77

Artist Weekly Surprises Residents On The Streets Of Amsterdam With His Art

streetartfrankey Report

0points
POST
#78

Artist Weekly Surprises Residents On The Streets Of Amsterdam With His Art

streetartfrankey Report

0points
POST
#79

Artist Weekly Surprises Residents On The Streets Of Amsterdam With His Art

streetartfrankey Report

0points
POST
#80

Artist Weekly Surprises Residents On The Streets Of Amsterdam With His Art