Street art is a form of self-expression that needs nothing more than a public place to be seen and appreciated by many. Unrestrained by the limitations of time and space, it can emerge anywhere at any moment to please the eyes of passersby.

Let us introduce you to Frank de Ruwe, an Amsterdam-based street artist who goes by the name "Frankey". He is known for his humorous and subtle take on public spaces, demonstrating that creativity knows no bounds. From Darth Vader fishing in a canal to a street pole turned into a sword, Frank's creations can appear in unexpected locations to surprise people every week!

More info: Instagram | frankey.com