30 “Good Bad” Comics By Aditi Mali
Aditi Mali is an illustrator and comic artist known for her captivating cartoons, "goodbadcomics." As the artist shares on her Patreon, she creates comics and drawings about her world and the world within it while "sitting in Pune, India".
Mali's webcomics span from relatable, humorous everyday situations to wildly imaginative scenarios, captivating more than 64 thousand Instagram followers with her unique blend of wit and creativity. Scroll down to see Mali's adorable and humorous creations! Don't forget to upvote your favorite ones and share your thoughts in the comments.
More info: Instagram | twitter.com | Facebook | youtube.com | patreon.com
Aditi Mali is an artist who does lots of things: drawing, making animations, and even creating songs. When she was young, she drew a ton, but she also cried a lot because some kids bullied her for her skin. Drawing became her way of trying to understand herself, even if it happened while she was supposed to be paying attention in class. "Childhood was a time of trying to accept myself, attempting to understand myself through drawing in the classroom. Drawing and bullying both occurred in the classroom, and I believe I gained one good thing out of it."
Mali's earliest memory of drawing is from school when she would quietly sketch her classmates and sometimes her teachers too. After school, she thought about becoming an architect but changed her mind when she saw how tough it was. Instead, she ended up studying mass communication in college, where she had lots of free time to focus on her comics and internet life. "I learned nothing but I got something out of it."
Mali started making comics in 2015, mostly sharing them with friends on WhatsApp. They convinced her to start an Instagram page, which she did on June 19th, 2016. People often tell her how much her comics mean to them, which makes her really happy.
Mali's comics feature a character named Adi, who's like her alter ego. Adi looks a bit different, with baldness and unusual body features, but she represents Aditi's wishes and dreams. Aditi finds ideas for her comics from her own experiences and simple moments, like watching her cat. She just loves making people smile with her work. "I think it's just a beautiful feeling to have—your work being so impactful that it makes somebody else's facial muscles move on the other side of the planet. That's what I want to keep doing, just making people's facial muscles move."