My journey began when I was rescued in Turks and Caicos after a run-in with a motorcycle and a dog attack that cost me an eye. It was a painful experience, but I was grateful to still have my other good eye. I was brought to Canada, put into rescue, and adopted a couple of times. Sadly, one home was not kind to me at all.



One day, as I was minding my own business, I suddenly tumbled down the stairs, only to realize my supposed loving owner had cruelly pushed me. I felt sorry for that human—how unhappy and troubled they must have been to do such a thing. I was badly hurt, with injuries to my legs from the fall.



Thankfully, I was brought to the Humane Society, and that's where my life took a beautiful turn. One day, Sherrill and her daughter walked in and were introduced to me. Though I was scared, their warm smiles and Sherrill's honest, kind eyes put me at ease. I did my best to look cute and friendly, and it worked! We had an instant connection, and she decided to foster me.



Of course, I was still frightened. The sound of motorcycles or the sight of stairs would terrify me. I longed to go upstairs and sleep with Sherrill and the cats, but I couldn't muster the courage to climb those scary steps. However, Sherrill's love, care, and selflessness slowly helped me heal, both emotionally and physically. She took me to swim therapy, where we would lock eyes throughout the sessions—a sign of our deep trust and bond. She also arranged for surgery on my hip, which greatly improved my quality of life.



Between the two surgeries, Sherrill made the decision to officially adopt me. It was the best day of my life! Just as things were looking up, I had to undergo another surgery to remove a lump they called cancer. But through it all, I learned that attitude is everything.



If you think life is terrible, it will be. But if you choose to focus on the love, hope, and goodness around you, life becomes beautiful. Now, at 9 years old, I sleep upstairs without fear. You can even stand behind me at the top of the stairs, and I won't flinch! My journey has taught me that with patience, hope, and by choosing love over fear, you can conquer anything. Sherrill's love transformed my life, showing me that no matter how dark things may seem, there is always a beacon of hope and love waiting to guide you home.