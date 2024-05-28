ADVERTISEMENT

Tomoko Shibata, a food artist from Japan, has elevated her lunchbox game to the next level. From famous cartoon characters to Christmas or Halloween-themed, this artist's adorable lunches are just too cute to eat.

On Instagram, Tomoko aka Tomato has over 143K followers who are always left mesmerized by the artist's work. Tomoko herself shared how she comes up with new and fresh ideas for her designs: "I often come up with ideas while grocery shopping, but sometimes I start with a motif I want to create and then look for the ingredients. Many of my ideas come to me spontaneously. I also get inspiration from my two sons," shared Tomoko.

