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Nuno Miles is a Portuguese painter whose work focuses on contemporary portraiture. Through a highly detailed and technically rigorous approach, his hyperrealistic paintings explore the human face alongside liquids and materials such as honey, ink, and water, which serve as visual metaphors for desire, tension, and vulnerability.

Alongside his studio work, Nuno Miles creates large-scale public murals that you can spot in Portugal, Spain, and Italy. What makes his street art stand out is how realistic it feels. He often uses a 3D-like technique that makes parts of his paintings appear to come out of the wall.

The artist also shares before-and-after transformations of his work, showing how ordinary surfaces are turned into striking visual pieces. We’re happy to share some of the best examples of these transformations with you, so scroll down and admire his meticulous creations.

More info: nunomiles.com | Instagram