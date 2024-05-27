ADVERTISEMENT

Mikko Lagerstedt, a self-taught photographer from Kareva, Finland, describes his work as “Capturing the emotion of places through photography.”

No matter if during the night, evening, or broad daylight, whether it's a snowy landscape, a beautiful aurora, or a foggy forest, Mikko just has the eye and talent to perfectly capture the beauty of nature in all its glory. The photos have a magical feeling leaving us curious to see these places in real life. But before you go and look for them, let's appreciate Mikko's creative photography work.

More info: Instagram | mikkolagerstedt.com | Facebook