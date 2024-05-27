ADVERTISEMENT

Mikko Lagerstedt, a self-taught photographer from Kareva, Finland, describes his work as “Capturing the emotion of places through photography.” 

No matter if during the night, evening, or broad daylight, whether it's a snowy landscape, a beautiful aurora, or a foggy forest, Mikko just has the eye and talent to perfectly capture the beauty of nature in all its glory. The photos have a magical feeling leaving us curious to see these places in real life. But before you go and look for them, let's appreciate Mikko's creative photography work.

More info: Instagram | mikkolagerstedt.com | Facebook

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Capturing The Night: Mikko Lagerstedt’s Journey Through Atmospheric Photography

mikkolagerstedt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#2

Capturing The Night: Mikko Lagerstedt’s Journey Through Atmospheric Photography

mikkolagerstedt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#3

Capturing The Night: Mikko Lagerstedt’s Journey Through Atmospheric Photography

mikkolagerstedt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#4

Capturing The Night: Mikko Lagerstedt’s Journey Through Atmospheric Photography

mikkolagerstedt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#5

Capturing The Night: Mikko Lagerstedt’s Journey Through Atmospheric Photography

mikkolagerstedt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#6

Capturing The Night: Mikko Lagerstedt’s Journey Through Atmospheric Photography

mikkolagerstedt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#7

Capturing The Night: Mikko Lagerstedt’s Journey Through Atmospheric Photography

mikkolagerstedt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#8

Capturing The Night: Mikko Lagerstedt’s Journey Through Atmospheric Photography

mikkolagerstedt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Capturing The Night: Mikko Lagerstedt’s Journey Through Atmospheric Photography

mikkolagerstedt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#10

Capturing The Night: Mikko Lagerstedt’s Journey Through Atmospheric Photography

mikkolagerstedt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#11

Capturing The Night: Mikko Lagerstedt’s Journey Through Atmospheric Photography

mikkolagerstedt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#12

Capturing The Night: Mikko Lagerstedt’s Journey Through Atmospheric Photography

mikkolagerstedt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#13

Capturing The Night: Mikko Lagerstedt’s Journey Through Atmospheric Photography

mikkolagerstedt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

Capturing The Night: Mikko Lagerstedt’s Journey Through Atmospheric Photography

mikkolagerstedt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

Capturing The Night: Mikko Lagerstedt’s Journey Through Atmospheric Photography

mikkolagerstedt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#16

Capturing The Night: Mikko Lagerstedt’s Journey Through Atmospheric Photography

mikkolagerstedt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#17

Capturing The Night: Mikko Lagerstedt’s Journey Through Atmospheric Photography

mikkolagerstedt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

Capturing The Night: Mikko Lagerstedt’s Journey Through Atmospheric Photography

mikkolagerstedt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#19

Capturing The Night: Mikko Lagerstedt’s Journey Through Atmospheric Photography

mikkolagerstedt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#20

Capturing The Night: Mikko Lagerstedt’s Journey Through Atmospheric Photography

mikkolagerstedt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#21

Capturing The Night: Mikko Lagerstedt’s Journey Through Atmospheric Photography

mikkolagerstedt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#22

Capturing The Night: Mikko Lagerstedt’s Journey Through Atmospheric Photography

mikkolagerstedt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#23

Capturing The Night: Mikko Lagerstedt’s Journey Through Atmospheric Photography

mikkolagerstedt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#24

Capturing The Night: Mikko Lagerstedt’s Journey Through Atmospheric Photography

mikkolagerstedt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#25

Capturing The Night: Mikko Lagerstedt’s Journey Through Atmospheric Photography

mikkolagerstedt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#26

Capturing The Night: Mikko Lagerstedt’s Journey Through Atmospheric Photography

mikkolagerstedt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#27

Capturing The Night: Mikko Lagerstedt’s Journey Through Atmospheric Photography

mikkolagerstedt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#28

Capturing The Night: Mikko Lagerstedt’s Journey Through Atmospheric Photography

mikkolagerstedt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#29

Capturing The Night: Mikko Lagerstedt’s Journey Through Atmospheric Photography

mikkolagerstedt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#30

Capturing The Night: Mikko Lagerstedt’s Journey Through Atmospheric Photography

mikkolagerstedt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#31

Capturing The Night: Mikko Lagerstedt’s Journey Through Atmospheric Photography

mikkolagerstedt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#32

Capturing The Night: Mikko Lagerstedt’s Journey Through Atmospheric Photography

mikkolagerstedt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#33

Capturing The Night: Mikko Lagerstedt’s Journey Through Atmospheric Photography

mikkolagerstedt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#34

Capturing The Night: Mikko Lagerstedt’s Journey Through Atmospheric Photography

mikkolagerstedt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#35

Capturing The Night: Mikko Lagerstedt’s Journey Through Atmospheric Photography

mikkolagerstedt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

Capturing The Night: Mikko Lagerstedt’s Journey Through Atmospheric Photography

mikkolagerstedt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

Capturing The Night: Mikko Lagerstedt’s Journey Through Atmospheric Photography

mikkolagerstedt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#38

Capturing The Night: Mikko Lagerstedt’s Journey Through Atmospheric Photography

mikkolagerstedt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#39

Capturing The Night: Mikko Lagerstedt’s Journey Through Atmospheric Photography

mikkolagerstedt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#40

Capturing The Night: Mikko Lagerstedt’s Journey Through Atmospheric Photography

mikkolagerstedt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#41

Capturing The Night: Mikko Lagerstedt’s Journey Through Atmospheric Photography

mikkolagerstedt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#42

Capturing The Night: Mikko Lagerstedt’s Journey Through Atmospheric Photography

mikkolagerstedt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#43

Capturing The Night: Mikko Lagerstedt’s Journey Through Atmospheric Photography

mikkolagerstedt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!