The International Photography Awards (IPA) is excited to announce the winners of the “OneShot: Searching for Peace” Special Competition. This year’s contest received outstanding entries from all over the world in 4 categories: Calm in Conflict, Everyday Tranquility, Nature’s Serenity, and Peace Through My Eyes.

“In the world today, peace can seem elusive. However, these photographers have managed to capture its essence, revealing its beauty and presence in the serene landscapes of nature, the quiet moments of everyday life, or surprising instances of tranquility amidst conflict,” said Hannah Lillethun, IPA’s Program Director. “Their images speak volumes, offering a sense of hope and reminding us that peace can be discovered and nurtured both within ourselves and in our surroundings. Congratulations to all the winning photographers, and heartfelt thanks to everyone who shared their special images with us, each contributing to this inspiring portrayal of peace.”

The Grand Winner and receiver of the $2,500 cash prize of this year’s competition is Patryk Jaracz, whose photograph titled “Kids learning how to ride a bicycle in the fields of Ukraine” captivated the judges with its profound message and artistic excellence. This compelling image captures a poignant moment of tranquility, delivering a powerful narrative of peace found in an unexpected place: a war zone. “The stark contrast between war and running children is both cruel and hopeful,” wrote jury member Zhai Honggang, Director of SINA Images.

