What an architect or artist might think is a bold statement can sometimes feel excessive and out of place to others. So we went around a few popular discussions on r/AskTheWorld where folks have been sharing the structures in their countries they hate the most, and here are some of the most talked-about “bad ideas” locals just can’t stop complaining about.

Public spaces are, well, public, and whether we’re talking about the streets we walk on, the buildings we live in, or the monuments standing between them, the very least we’re entitled to is having opinions. However, people might have a different vision of what belongs where.

#1 France Behold!

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#2 Netherlands Supposed to be santa claus.

#3 Czechia Thanks I hate it

#4 Lithuania I present to you this beautiful art installation in the capital of Lithuania.

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#5 USA A 516ft/157m wide emoji

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#6 USA There is a gilded fiberglass statue of Nathan Bedford Forrest off Highway 65 in Tennessee, just south of Nashville

#7 West Java Our beloved

#8 Finland A town elected to build a fountain for 10k, this was the result. After coruption discussions it achived meme status and people travel to see how small it is

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#9 USA How about the Boll Weevil Monument in Alabama? Yes that is a sculpture of a woman holding a traffic cone with a boll weevil on top. Why would they have a monument of a bug that eats cotton?

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#10 Scotland Glasgow tower. The world's tallest, fully rotating tower. £10m. Doesn't work. Never open. Sometimes goes on fire.

#11 USA We have a “ballroom”

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#12 Brazil On São Paulo’s Faria Lima Avenue, often called the Brazilian equivalent of Wall Street, a large office building installed a quirky whale sculpture on its façade.



This Christmas, they topped it with a festive hat that ended up looking a bit suspicious.

#13 Hungary Treetop Walk without trees.

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#14 Goiania O punhetão, aka, the wankerer, in goiania.

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#15 Norway 11,5 meter tall ... in Stange, paid for with taxpayer money of course.

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#16 USA Boston’s “embrace” installed in 2022

#17 United Kingdom The Headington Shark, Oxford



It was installed by local radio DJ Bill Heine. He installed it without planning permission and there was 20 year war of letters. Now the council has recognised it as a local landmark.

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#18 USA This monstrosity

#19 Russia Shemyakin's Peter the Great statue. The proportions are like he's from a yaoi manga

#20 Argentina The egg monument in Buenos Aires. It has another name and symbolism, but nobody cares, it is an egg. Like the cloud gate in Chicago that is the bean (and the bean is amazing. Not the cloud gate)



The funny thing is that I'm always thinking what could happen if it rolls downhill the street. I think that almost everyone is going to check it and push it a little bit.

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#21 Norway This nightmare fuel.

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#22 Estonia Our war of independence victory column. I don't know how people feel about it these days but it was widely panned when it was built in 2009 because of how hideous it looks up close. It also kept falling apart and needed constant repairs.

#23 Spain Restoration of Ecce Homo

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#24 Finland This. Was over 100t euros. It's supposed to shoot a red beam to the sky and glow in Red when it's dark, but it never really does, or that I have seen.

#25 Canada My hometown Niagara Falls is full of this stuff. Exhibit A, Frankenstein eating Burger King

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#26 USA This is the Buffalo City Court: Buffalo, New York.

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#27 Brazil The Marge Simpson building

#28 USA In the Southeastern US, we have the ugly Confederate monument on Stone Mountain in Georgia.

#29 Mexico La Estela de Luz in Mexico City. Also known as "la Suavicrema" after a type of wafer cookie popular here, This aberration is 104 meters tall.

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#30 Ireland iykyk.

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#31 Poland For my city (Szczecin) that would be removed now Fryga statue.

#32 Canada My city has a lot of weird local art, nothing famous nationally though.

#33 USA Sterling Heights, Michigan snuck a $335,000 "sculpture" past the taxpayers a few years ago, and they immediately started calling it the "Golden Hole".

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#34 India We recently erected this 70 ft statue of Lionel Messi

It was unveiled during his 3 day tour to India on which $36 million were reportedly spent.



Meanwhile, our national football team continues to suffer from a lack of public support, infrastructure and funds due to corruption.

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#35 Canada The big nickel in Sudbury.

#36 Germany Behold

#37 USA This monstrosity in Long Island City in Queens NY.

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#38 Canada This stupid ring in Montreal that used 5 million dollars of tax payer money.

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#39 Canada I hate this one SO much...

#40 India This fish building from hyderabad

#41 Australia Actual-Associate-808:



That's actually pretty awesome.

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#42 Canada This building in Vancouver is my personal vote. It just looks to me like an extra heavy gust of wind would knock it over...

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#43 Genova Roundabout of the tuna.

#44 USA This Statue of Lenin displayed on a prominent streetcorner in the Freemont neighborhood of Seattle, Washington.



It's on private property and is held in a private trust, so the city government lacks authority to remove it. And it's become a landmark in the Freemont neighborhood.



The statue was originally put on display in the Czechoslovak Socialist Republic in 1988--but was soon trashed during the wave of de-Leninization in Eastern Europe (the "Velvet Revolution").



A U.S. English teacher came across this Lenin statue in a scrapyard in Slovakia, with a homeless person living inside of it. He purchased the statue and shipped it to the USA in 1993. It moved around a bit, but has been in its current Freemont location since 1996.

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#45 Canada Crowds will gather around this “historic landmark” to hear to it whistle *BOOOOOO booooooo* while a lil steam comes out the top. Vancouver’s top tourist attraction, apparently.

#46 England I was going to say the Bude tunnel, but as I look at it, it's magnificence truly is striking.

#47 Poland Wrocław has something similar to Dublin.

Iglica is a communist monument for Poland regaining control over the formerly German “Recovered Territories”, built in 1948.

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#48 India This thing. The most useless expenditure of money in a third world country.

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#49 Spain

Roundabout of the Peacocks, Jaén.

#50 France Idk about the worst, but this residential bar in my hometown always trips me out. Looks like the architect just unlocked the washing machine skin and really wanted to use it.

#51 USA Mount Rushmore - why just why?

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#52 Canada This electronic art installation in a TTC subway station. As far as I’m aware, it’s still not activated, eight years after the station opened.

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#53 USA "cloudgate" aka the chicago bean, by anish kapoor

#54 Republic Of Korea Since people are posting statues of people they dislike even if they look fine on the basis of what they represent, here's my entry.



Thankfully, we destroyed it. It's gone now.