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Public spaces are, well, public, and whether we’re talking about the streets we walk on, the buildings we live in, or the monuments standing between them, the very least we’re entitled to is having opinions. However, people might have a different vision of what belongs where.

What an architect or artist might think is a bold statement can sometimes feel excessive and out of place to others. So we went around a few popular discussions on r/AskTheWorld where folks have been sharing the structures in their countries they hate the most, and here are some of the most talked-about “bad ideas” locals just can’t stop complaining about.

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#1

France

Giant green inflatable sculpture resembling a b**t plug in city square Behold!

Branleski Report

8points
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nathbp3 avatar
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That looks like a giant object that I do not know about as I am innocent.

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    #2

    Netherlands

    Black gnome statue holding an unusual shaped object in urban area Supposed to be santa claus.

    dalphinwater Report

    8points
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    #3

    Czechia

    Tower with creepy crawling baby statues sculptures on pillars Thanks I hate it

    IWillDevourYourToes Report

    7points
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    barborawinterova avatar
    Tulenice
    Tulenice
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It is controversial for sure. But as a Czech that grew up in 90s Prague I actually love it. :D Both the futuristic tower and the babies, which were installed later.

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    #4

    Lithuania

    Rusty metal pipe-like monument arching over a riverside walkway I present to you this beautiful art installation in the capital of Lithuania.

    PopLoose1612 Report

    7points
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    #5

    USA

    Large yellow dome building with a face resembling an emoji in city A 516ft/157m wide emoji

    BadMuthaSchmucka Report

    7points
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    #6

    USA

    Close-up of a quirky bronze statue with exaggerated facial features There is a gilded fiberglass statue of Nathan Bedford Forrest off Highway 65 in Tennessee, just south of Nashville

    JuniorSopranoIsHorny Report

    7points
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    florapolvado_1 avatar
    Catlady6000
    Catlady6000
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's been removed. Thankfully.

    0
    0points
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    #7

    West Java

    Tiger statue with awkward proportions on a building rooftop Our beloved

    ForgottenGrocery Report

    7points
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    #8

    Finland

    Ugly monument water fountain in the middle of a lake with surrounding trees under blue sky A town elected to build a fountain for 10k, this was the result. After coruption discussions it achived meme status and people travel to see how small it is

    Leather_Teaching_981 Report

    7points
    POST
    romanarendt avatar
    Roman Arendt
    Roman Arendt
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Never order from Temu. But if you think you must, always look up the dimensions.

    0
    0points
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    #9

    USA

    Classical statue holding a large beetle sculpture above its head against clear sky How about the Boll Weevil Monument in Alabama? Yes that is a sculpture of a woman holding a traffic cone with a boll weevil on top. Why would they have a monument of a bug that eats cotton?

    GhostofTinky Report

    7points
    POST
    pekkapartanen avatar
    Rastilabo
    Rastilabo
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The boll weevil attack was an incentive to diversify and prosper

    0
    0points
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    #10

    Scotland

    Tall modern architectural tower monument with curved structure at sunset Glasgow tower. The world's tallest, fully rotating tower. £10m. Doesn't work. Never open. Sometimes goes on fire.

    SenorBonjela Report

    7points
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    seberga avatar
    A girl
    A girl
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sounds like a Chrysler my mom had in the early '70's

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    #11

    USA

    Construction site near White House viewed as ugly monument We have a “ballroom”

    anon Report

    7points
    POST
    nathbp3 avatar
    Nathaniel
    Nathaniel
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I am surprised the idiot has not painted the whole building gold.

    1
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    #12

    Brazil

    Large geometric whale monument wearing a Santa hat in urban setting On São Paulo’s Faria Lima Avenue, often called the Brazilian equivalent of Wall Street, a large office building installed a quirky whale sculpture on its façade.

    This Christmas, they topped it with a festive hat that ended up looking a bit suspicious.

    rafaelidades Report

    6points
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    #13

    Hungary

    Wooden outdoor monument with stairs and playground structures Treetop Walk without trees.

    Complex-Road1010 Report

    6points
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    #14

    Goiania

    Modern bridge monument with white structural elements over busy road O punhetão, aka, the wankerer, in goiania.

    anon Report

    5points
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    #15

    Norway

    Tall twisted metallic spoon monument standing in a field under cloudy sky 11,5 meter tall ... in Stange, paid for with taxpayer money of course.

    christofferevo Report

    5points
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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    USA

    Bronze sculpture of a person holding their head in their hands in an outdoor park Boston’s “embrace” installed in 2022

    Mcglobal7 Report

    5points
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    #17

    United Kingdom

    Large shark statue crashing through the roof of a brick house on a sunny day The Headington Shark, Oxford

    It was installed by local radio DJ Bill Heine. He installed it without planning permission and there was 20 year war of letters. Now the council has recognised it as a local landmark.

    Jake_The_Socialist Report

    5points
    POST
    nathbp3 avatar
    Nathaniel
    Nathaniel
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Just when you thought it was safe to go back in the attic...

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    #18

    USA

    Ugly monument sculpture of a large smiling peanut with white teeth by a park bench This monstrosity

    Openly_Unknown7858 Report

    5points
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    #19

    Russia

    Unusual bronze statue of a seated man with long cuffs and exaggerated legs Shemyakin's Peter the Great statue. The proportions are like he's from a yaoi manga

    SXAL Report

    5points
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    #20

    Argentina

    Minimalist large smooth egg-shaped monument on black platform outdoors The egg monument in Buenos Aires. It has another name and symbolism, but nobody cares, it is an egg. Like the cloud gate in Chicago that is the bean (and the bean is amazing. Not the cloud gate)

    The funny thing is that I'm always thinking what could happen if it rolls downhill the street. I think that almost everyone is going to check it and push it a little bit.

    anka_ar Report

    5points
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    #21

    Norway

    Ugly monument sculpture with a large smiling face on city stairs This nightmare fuel.

    Seahorsechoker Report

    5points
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    #22

    Estonia

    Illuminated cross-shaped monument near church at night Our war of independence victory column. I don't know how people feel about it these days but it was widely panned when it was built in 2009 because of how hideous it looks up close. It also kept falling apart and needed constant repairs.

    SaraAnnabelle Report

    5points
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    #23

    Spain

    Restoration of botched religious mural painting Restoration of Ecce Homo

    Jakman89 Report

    5points
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    #24

    Finland

    Rust-colored spherical monument on green grassy field This. Was over 100t euros. It's supposed to shoot a red beam to the sky and glow in Red when it's dark, but it never really does, or that I have seen.

    Guilty_Order6127 Report

    5points
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    #25

    Canada

    Burger King building with large green hand sculpture and bright signs My hometown Niagara Falls is full of this stuff. Exhibit A, Frankenstein eating Burger King

    PlayinK0I Report

    5points
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    #26

    USA

    USA This is the Buffalo City Court: Buffalo, New York.

    StandardLemonaid Report

    5points
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    gaius214 avatar
    Gaius214
    Gaius214
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    All I see is the quote from the campy Stalone Judge Dredd move..."I AM THE LAW"!

    0
    0points
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    #27

    Brazil

    Brazil The Marge Simpson building

    Tnplay Report

    5points
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    #28

    USA

    Stone Mountain monument with large face carving viewed from a park area In the Southeastern US, we have the ugly Confederate monument on Stone Mountain in Georgia.

    daveprogrammer , hotdogPi/Flickr Report

    4points
    POST
    florapolvado_1 avatar
    Catlady6000
    Catlady6000
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Carved between 1916-early 1920s. Some sources state Mt Rushmore was built as a direct response

    0
    0points
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    #29

    Mexico

    Tall narrow stone monument with blue sky background La Estela de Luz in Mexico City. Also known as "la Suavicrema" after a type of wafer cookie popular here, This aberration is 104 meters tall.

    Ponchorello7 Report

    4points
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    #30

    Ireland

    Large yellow abstract sculpture in urban square iykyk.

    Galway1012 Report

    4points
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    #31

    Poland

    Red and yellow circular disc monument in city street For my city (Szczecin) that would be removed now Fryga statue.

    A-J-Zan Report

    4points
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    #32

    Canada

    Outdoor installation resembling pink mattresses as ugly monument My city has a lot of weird local art, nothing famous nationally though.

    murfburffle Report

    4points
    POST
    barborawinterova avatar
    Tulenice
    Tulenice
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We had similar statues in our town. They had to install warning signs telling the statues are made of concrete. Apparently, people would jump on them expecting something soft to land on.

    0
    0points
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    #33

    USA

    Large yellow circular monument outdoors under blue sky Sterling Heights, Michigan snuck a $335,000 "sculpture" past the taxpayers a few years ago, and they immediately started calling it the "Golden Hole".

    Repulsive_Repeat_337 Report

    4points
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    #34

    India

    Bronze statue of man holding a trophy up high We recently erected this 70 ft statue of Lionel Messi
    It was unveiled during his 3 day tour to India on which $36 million were reportedly spent.

    Meanwhile, our national football team continues to suffer from a lack of public support, infrastructure and funds due to corruption.

    crusty_clanker Report

    4points
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    #35

    Canada

    Giant metal coin monument with profile of a man against cloudy sky The big nickel in Sudbury.

    Savings-Gate-456 Report

    4points
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    #36

    Germany

    Abstract golden sculpture resembling a long, smooth shape near stairs Behold

    AccomplisedDeer Report

    4points
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    #37

    USA

    Abstract pink sculpture of distorted human figure as ugly monument This monstrosity in Long Island City in Queens NY.

    wltmpinyc Report

    4points
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    barbarawilcock avatar
    Barbara Wilcock
    Barbara Wilcock
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Don't eat pepto and salami at the same time

    0
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    #38

    Canada

    Metal ring monument among city skyscrapers as ugly monuments example This stupid ring in Montreal that used 5 million dollars of tax payer money.

    dm-me-ur-b00bies Report

    4points
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    #39

    Canada

    Pixelated orca whale statue with mountains and harbor in background I hate this one SO much...

    kindcrow Report

    4points
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    #40

    India

    India This fish building from hyderabad

    viyaa_1501 Report

    4points
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    #41

    Australia

    Australia Actual-Associate-808:

    That's actually pretty awesome.

    Icy_Winner9761 Report

    4points
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    barbarawilcock avatar
    Barbara Wilcock
    Barbara Wilcock
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Who lives in a pineapple under the sea 🤔

    0
    0points
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    #42

    Canada

    Canada This building in Vancouver is my personal vote. It just looks to me like an extra heavy gust of wind would knock it over...

    CookedTherapy_00 Report

    4points
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    #43

    Genova

    Abstract metal sculptures arranged in a public outdoor space Roundabout of the tuna.

    MrArchivity Report

    3points
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    #44

    USA

    Worn metal statue of a man standing next to abstract rock in urban setting This Statue of Lenin displayed on a prominent streetcorner in the Freemont neighborhood of Seattle, Washington.

    It's on private property and is held in a private trust, so the city government lacks authority to remove it. And it's become a landmark in the Freemont neighborhood.

    The statue was originally put on display in the Czechoslovak Socialist Republic in 1988--but was soon trashed during the wave of de-Leninization in Eastern Europe (the "Velvet Revolution").

    A U.S. English teacher came across this Lenin statue in a scrapyard in Slovakia, with a homeless person living inside of it. He purchased the statue and shipped it to the USA in 1993. It moved around a bit, but has been in its current Freemont location since 1996.

    uses_for_mooses Report

    3points
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    #45

    Canada

    Historic steam clock monument with people observing Crowds will gather around this “historic landmark” to hear to it whistle *BOOOOOO booooooo* while a lil steam comes out the top. Vancouver’s top tourist attraction, apparently.

    B**ch_Im_Try1ng Report

    3points
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    #46

    England

    Man taking selfie inside awkward trolley park shelter ugly monument I was going to say the Bude tunnel, but as I look at it, it's magnificence truly is striking.

    TimebombChimp Report

    3points
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    #47

    Poland

    Tall, thin spire monument with round building and trees in the background Wrocław has something similar to Dublin.
    Iglica is a communist monument for Poland regaining control over the formerly German “Recovered Territories”, built in 1948.

    Crimson__Fox Report

    3points
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    #48

    India

    Massive statue monument of a man wearing traditional clothes at sunset This thing. The most useless expenditure of money in a third world country.

    topshaggy6 Report

    3points
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    #49

    Spain

    Ugly monument of two stylized peacocks with patterned tails by the roadside
    Roundabout of the Peacocks, Jaén.

    Adept_Pianist_5763 Report

    3points
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    #50

    France

    France Idk about the worst, but this residential bar in my hometown always trips me out. Looks like the architect just unlocked the washing machine skin and really wanted to use it.

    UVB-76_Enjoyer Report

    3points
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    #51

    USA

    Mount Rushmore monument with four presidential faces carved in stone Mount Rushmore - why just why?

    CTB8475 , Jim & Robin/Flickr Report

    2points
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    florapolvado_1 avatar
    Catlady6000
    Catlady6000
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Cause somebody built a confederate one in Georgia, USA

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    #52

    Canada

    Modern subway platform with silver train and geometric ceiling design This electronic art installation in a TTC subway station. As far as I’m aware, it’s still not activated, eight years after the station opened.

    lkmk Report

    2points
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    #53

    USA

    Reflective bean-shaped monument in city plaza with people around "cloudgate" aka the chicago bean, by anish kapoor

    LunaTheLesbianFurry Report

    2points
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    #54

    Republic Of Korea

    Ugly large classical building with dome and people walking nearby Since people are posting statues of people they dislike even if they look fine on the basis of what they represent, here's my entry.

    Thankfully, we destroyed it. It's gone now.

    stealthybaker Report

    2points
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