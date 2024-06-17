ADVERTISEMENT

The animation professional Nikhil Salvi, who has over two decades of experience and credentials that only a few people have achieved, is working on his own passion project called Tibu.



Tibu comics follow the adventures of a spunky eight-year-old girl who navigates her world with a mix of humor and heart. The colorful and playful artwork is fun for both kids and adults, making it a delightful read for anyone who appreciates lighthearted, mischievous stories.



Now, Tibu's comics on Instagram have over 27k followers and continue to grow in popularity, captivating audiences with charming and relatable characters.

More info: Instagram | tibucomics.com | Facebook