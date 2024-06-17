ADVERTISEMENT

The animation professional Nikhil Salvi, who has over two decades of experience and credentials that only a few people have achieved, is working on his own passion project called Tibu.

Tibu comics follow the adventures of a spunky eight-year-old girl who navigates her world with a mix of humor and heart. The colorful and playful artwork is fun for both kids and adults, making it a delightful read for anyone who appreciates lighthearted, mischievous stories.

Now, Tibu's comics on Instagram have over 27k followers and continue to grow in popularity, captivating audiences with charming and relatable characters.
More info: Instagram | tibucomics.com | Facebook

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Your Day Will Brighten With The Daily Adventures Of The Girl Tibu

tibucomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#2

Your Day Will Brighten With The Daily Adventures Of The Girl Tibu

tibucomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#3

Your Day Will Brighten With The Daily Adventures Of The Girl Tibu

tibucomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#4

Your Day Will Brighten With The Daily Adventures Of The Girl Tibu

tibucomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#5

Your Day Will Brighten With The Daily Adventures Of The Girl Tibu

tibucomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#6

Your Day Will Brighten With The Daily Adventures Of The Girl Tibu

tibucomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#7

Your Day Will Brighten With The Daily Adventures Of The Girl Tibu

tibucomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#8

Your Day Will Brighten With The Daily Adventures Of The Girl Tibu

tibucomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Your Day Will Brighten With The Daily Adventures Of The Girl Tibu

tibucomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#10

Your Day Will Brighten With The Daily Adventures Of The Girl Tibu

tibucomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#11

Your Day Will Brighten With The Daily Adventures Of The Girl Tibu

tibucomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#12

Your Day Will Brighten With The Daily Adventures Of The Girl Tibu

tibucomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#13

Your Day Will Brighten With The Daily Adventures Of The Girl Tibu

tibucomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

Your Day Will Brighten With The Daily Adventures Of The Girl Tibu

tibucomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

Your Day Will Brighten With The Daily Adventures Of The Girl Tibu

tibucomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#16

Your Day Will Brighten With The Daily Adventures Of The Girl Tibu

tibucomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#17

Your Day Will Brighten With The Daily Adventures Of The Girl Tibu

tibucomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

Your Day Will Brighten With The Daily Adventures Of The Girl Tibu

tibucomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#19

Your Day Will Brighten With The Daily Adventures Of The Girl Tibu

tibucomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

Your Day Will Brighten With The Daily Adventures Of The Girl Tibu

tibucomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#21

Your Day Will Brighten With The Daily Adventures Of The Girl Tibu

tibucomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#22

Your Day Will Brighten With The Daily Adventures Of The Girl Tibu

tibucomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#23

Your Day Will Brighten With The Daily Adventures Of The Girl Tibu

tibucomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#24

Your Day Will Brighten With The Daily Adventures Of The Girl Tibu

tibucomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#25

Your Day Will Brighten With The Daily Adventures Of The Girl Tibu

tibucomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#26

Your Day Will Brighten With The Daily Adventures Of The Girl Tibu

tibucomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#27

Your Day Will Brighten With The Daily Adventures Of The Girl Tibu

tibucomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#28

Your Day Will Brighten With The Daily Adventures Of The Girl Tibu

tibucomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#29

Your Day Will Brighten With The Daily Adventures Of The Girl Tibu

tibucomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#30

Your Day Will Brighten With The Daily Adventures Of The Girl Tibu

tibucomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#31

Your Day Will Brighten With The Daily Adventures Of The Girl Tibu

tibucomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#32

Your Day Will Brighten With The Daily Adventures Of The Girl Tibu

tibucomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#33

Your Day Will Brighten With The Daily Adventures Of The Girl Tibu

tibucomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#34

Your Day Will Brighten With The Daily Adventures Of The Girl Tibu

tibucomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#35

Your Day Will Brighten With The Daily Adventures Of The Girl Tibu

tibucomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

Your Day Will Brighten With The Daily Adventures Of The Girl Tibu

tibucomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

Your Day Will Brighten With The Daily Adventures Of The Girl Tibu

tibucomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#38

Your Day Will Brighten With The Daily Adventures Of The Girl Tibu

tibucomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#39

Your Day Will Brighten With The Daily Adventures Of The Girl Tibu

tibucomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!