52 dogs were needed for The Cheeky Barkers project. Peaky Blinders-inspired mugshots and old-style portraits of dogs were made into a unique deck of playing cards.
The crimes depended on each dog's unique personalities and characteristic traits. Some creative liberties were taken.
Out-of-the-box portraits for pets have always been of interest to me. Going against the grain is what motivates me to create unusual and engaging pet photography.
This is also in part, a community-driven project. I wanted people to know this creative venture was born in Llangollen, North Wales, where my photography studio is based. The surrounding Welsh valleys and picturesque landscape of Llangollen was the inspiration for the front design of the deck.
Most of the dogs are local to the area and I wanted to offer an opportunity for them to be part of something dynamic and quirky.

The limited edition cards are indeed for sale. Send me a message if you'd like your own deck.
#1

I Created A Deck Of Playing Cards With Dog Mugshots

#2

I Created A Deck Of Playing Cards With Dog Mugshots

#3

I Created A Deck Of Playing Cards With Dog Mugshots

#4

I Created A Deck Of Playing Cards With Dog Mugshots

#5

I Created A Deck Of Playing Cards With Dog Mugshots

#6

I Created A Deck Of Playing Cards With Dog Mugshots

#7

I Created A Deck Of Playing Cards With Dog Mugshots

#8

I Created A Deck Of Playing Cards With Dog Mugshots

#9

I Created A Deck Of Playing Cards With Dog Mugshots

#10

I Created A Deck Of Playing Cards With Dog Mugshots

#11

I Created A Deck Of Playing Cards With Dog Mugshots

#12

I Created A Deck Of Playing Cards With Dog Mugshots

#13

I Created A Deck Of Playing Cards With Dog Mugshots

#14

I Created A Deck Of Playing Cards With Dog Mugshots

#15

I Created A Deck Of Playing Cards With Dog Mugshots

#16

I Created A Deck Of Playing Cards With Dog Mugshots

Gabby M
Gabby M
But he, unlike Nancy is very sorry for the massacre.

#17

I Created A Deck Of Playing Cards With Dog Mugshots

#18

I Created A Deck Of Playing Cards With Dog Mugshots

#19

I Created A Deck Of Playing Cards With Dog Mugshots

yuri Snyder
yuri Snyder
Why does it have to be a pitbull?☹️☹️☹️☹️☹️☹️☹️☹️☹️☹️☹️☹️☹️

