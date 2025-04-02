63 Funny And Cute Animal Photos That Might Make Your Day Better (New Pics)
If you’ve ever had the absolute pleasure of owning a pet, you might have often found yourself highly amused by their silly and hilarious antics. Whether it’s a dog chasing its tail as if there’s a juicy lamb chop attached. Or a cat completely freaked out by a harmless cucumber. The internet is filled with funny home videos and pics of our furry friends, providing us with comedy gold. Some of these animals could give Chris Rock, Dave Chapelle, or Ali Wong a run for their money.
If you, like me, love going down a rabbit hole of laughter thanks to hilarious animals, you might enjoy a page called Funny Animals. The subreddit has an impressive 8.3 million members. And if you take a look at the posts, you might understand why. There’s a constant stream of content featuring non-humans being extremely amusing—without even realizing it. Bored Panda has put together the ones that made us laugh the loudest. Leave your troubles at the door and keep scrolling. Don’t forget to upvote your favorites.
"Brothers! Help Me Enslave Humanity"
Got His Teeth Cleaned Today. The [medication] Haven’t Worn Off Yet. He’s Been Staring At The Door For 10 Minutes
Need Extra Caution When Going To The Bathroom
Have you ever watched a dog chase its tail? They sprint around in circles, and one would swear they don’t know the appendage is actually part of their own body. If you’re wondering what’s behind this weird but funny behavior, experts say it could be one of many things. They might be bored, or seeking attention, says Dr. Jerry Klein, the American Kennel Club’s Chief Veterinarian.
“Many times, the action is benign in nature, such as play or attention, to induce someone or something to play with them. Even negative attention, such as a reprimand, might be considered by the puppy as positive attention,” the expert suggests.
Mine Always Guards Mine.... "Peace"
He's Not Very Good At Hiding
May We Come In And Maybe, Knock Some Stuff Off The Counter
Sometimes, tail-chasing is purely out of curiosity. Certified professional dog trainer Erika Lessa writes that the behavior might begin when a young pup suddenly becomes aware of its tail and begins checking it out with its mouth. “Their spinning is a short-lived effort to get more information about their tail,” says Lessa.
Klein adds that in puppies, most tail-chasing is harmless fun. It often reduces or stops with age. “If tail-chasing becomes more frequent or severe over a relatively short period of time, a veterinarian should be consulted,” he advises.
Just For A While Kids
The Cat Is Trying To Convince You Otherwise
Guy's I Can't Find My Other Cat
While humans find the behavior funny and entertaining, both experts agree that it can sometimes point to a deeper doggie issue. And it doesn’t always pay to laugh at your pooch. By giving the dog attention for chasing its tail, we are reinforcing the behavior.
“Some people encourage the behavior by laughing, giving the dog a treat, or even by showing the dog their tail to prompt the behavior,” writes Lessa. “This teaches the dog that tail-chasing will result in something they like or want, and so they will do it more. If the attention stops, the dog may become frustrated and engage in the behavior even more, trying to get their pet parent to give them attention or treats.”
Cutie
They're All The Same
Help Me Choose A Name For This Kitten
Klein adds that tail chasing might indicate a health issue like Canine Dysfunction Syndrome (CDS). This is especially relevant for older pooches. “As a dog ages, the neurons in the brain responsible for transmitting information begin to break down, leading to a condition similar to Alzheimer’s disease,” he explains. “Aside from tail-chasing, other symptoms may include sleep pattern changes, disorientation, and separation anxiety.”
His Destiny Was To Become A Unit
Stray Kitties We Feed Have Figured Out How The Ring Works…
Friday Vibes
Lessa cautions that your dog might be chasing their tail because they have chronic stress or anxiety. Humans aren’t the only ones who battle their mental health. The expert adds that sometimes tail-chasing helps the dog avoid frightening situations or provides a feeling of relief.
You Did What To Them ?
Photographers Greeted By Wildlife
“Repetitive behaviors, such as tail-chasing, that are triggered by environmental conditions are known as stereotypic behavior,” she says. “They happen in predictable patterns or rhythms. For example, a dog held in a kennel without enough enrichment may begin to spin in a tight circle, grab their tail, and continue to spin.”
Lessa advises pet owners to make sure their pooch gets enough exercise and enrichment if they notice this behavior. Engaging in activities with your dog can keep their bodies and minds occupied, adds Klein.
My Cat Is On A Diet So He Leans Against The Wall And Sulks By His Empty Food Bowl
The Greatest Comedian In The Wolf Tribe
For The Good Feels
You could also opt to flat-out ignore your dog’s tail-chasing antics, in the hope that they’ll stop. This means giving it no attention at all. No laughing or asking them to stop. But the experts note that while you shouldn’t reward tail-chasing, you should always monitor the animal to make sure there are no other concerning signs.
Spider Cat
Catouflage
When A Mother Loves Her Children Very Much
“If increasing personal attention and activity for the dog does not seem to resolve the issue, further assistance may be needed,” advises Klein. “If an obvious underlying medical issue is not determined by a veterinarian, referring you and your dog to a certified animal trainer or behaviorist, or even possibly a neurologist, might be of help.”