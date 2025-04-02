ADVERTISEMENT

If you’ve ever had the absolute pleasure of owning a pet, you might have often found yourself highly amused by their silly and hilarious antics. Whether it’s a dog chasing its tail as if there’s a juicy lamb chop attached. Or a cat completely freaked out by a harmless cucumber. The internet is filled with funny home videos and pics of our furry friends, providing us with comedy gold. Some of these animals could give Chris Rock, Dave Chapelle, or Ali Wong a run for their money.

If you, like me, love going down a rabbit hole of laughter thanks to hilarious animals, you might enjoy a page called Funny Animals. The subreddit has an impressive 8.3 million members. And if you take a look at the posts, you might understand why. There’s a constant stream of content featuring non-humans being extremely amusing—without even realizing it. Bored Panda has put together the ones that made us laugh the loudest. Leave your troubles at the door and keep scrolling. Don’t forget to upvote your favorites.

Image credits: Nameless_dread_13