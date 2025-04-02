ADVERTISEMENT

If you’ve ever had the absolute pleasure of owning a pet, you might have often found yourself highly amused by their silly and hilarious antics. Whether it’s a dog chasing its tail as if there’s a juicy lamb chop attached. Or a cat completely freaked out by a harmless cucumber. The internet is filled with funny home videos and pics of our furry friends, providing us with comedy gold. Some of these animals could give Chris Rock, Dave Chapelle, or Ali Wong a run for their money.

If you, like me, love going down a rabbit hole of laughter thanks to hilarious animals, you might enjoy a page called Funny Animals. The subreddit has an impressive 8.3 million members. And if you take a look at the posts, you might understand why. There’s a constant stream of content featuring non-humans being extremely amusing—without even realizing it. Bored Panda has put together the ones that made us laugh the loudest. Leave your troubles at the door and keep scrolling. Don’t forget to upvote your favorites. 

Image credits: Nameless_dread_13

#1

"Brothers! Help Me Enslave Humanity"

Cute cat reaching through a fence to play with tiger cubs, showcasing a funny and adorable animal interaction.

    #2

    Got His Teeth Cleaned Today. The [medication] Haven’t Worn Off Yet. He’s Been Staring At The Door For 10 Minutes

    A cute black cat sitting on the rug with its tongue out, creating a funny and adorable moment.

    #3

    Need Extra Caution When Going To The Bathroom

    Cute fluffy animal blends seamlessly with a white rug on a tiled floor.

    Have you ever watched a dog chase its tail? They sprint around in circles, and one would swear they don’t know the appendage is actually part of their own body. If you’re wondering what’s behind this weird but funny behavior, experts say it could be one of many things. They might be bored, or seeking attention, says Dr. Jerry Klein, the American Kennel Club’s Chief Veterinarian.

    “Many times, the action is benign in nature, such as play or attention, to induce someone or something to play with them. Even negative attention, such as a reprimand, might be considered by the puppy as positive attention,” the expert suggests.
    #4

    Mine Always Guards Mine.... "Peace"

    Funny and cute cat looking grumpy in a bathroom at 3am.

    #5

    He's Not Very Good At Hiding

    Funny and cute animal photo of a white cat hiding under a wooden stool, only its lower body visible.

    I'm sorry, I'm confused. Who's not good at hiding?!

    #6

    May We Come In And Maybe, Knock Some Stuff Off The Counter

    Cute cats peering through a window, resembling kids bringing friends home for lunch, adding humor and charm.

    Sometimes, tail-chasing is purely out of curiosity. Certified professional dog trainer Erika Lessa writes that the behavior might begin when a young pup suddenly becomes aware of its tail and begins checking it out with its mouth. “Their spinning is a short-lived effort to get more information about their tail,” says Lessa.

    Klein adds that in puppies, most tail-chasing is harmless fun. It often reduces or stops with age. “If tail-chasing becomes more frequent or severe over a relatively short period of time, a veterinarian should be consulted,” he advises.
    #7

    Just For A While Kids

    Cute dog hiding in a bathtub, taking a break from her puppies.

    #8

    The Cat Is Trying To Convince You Otherwise

    Cat behind a glass door with humorous signs warning not to let cats through.

    #9

    Guy's I Can't Find My Other Cat

    Cute cat sleeping on a purple blanket, showing its paws.

    While humans find the behavior funny and entertaining, both experts agree that it can sometimes point to a deeper doggie issue. And it doesn’t always pay to laugh at your pooch. By giving the dog attention for chasing its tail, we are reinforcing the behavior.

    “Some people encourage the behavior by laughing, giving the dog a treat, or even by showing the dog their tail to prompt the behavior,” writes Lessa. “This teaches the dog that tail-chasing will result in something they like or want, and so they will do it more. If the attention stops, the dog may become frustrated and engage in the behavior even more, trying to get their pet parent to give them attention or treats.” 

    #10

    Cutie

    Cute cat with heart-shaped fur and two toy replicas on a perch looking out at the city view.

    #11

    They're All The Same

    Cute animals stretching: tiger, lion, jaguar, and cat, showcasing funny similarities across different sizes.

    #12

    Help Me Choose A Name For This Kitten

    Cute kitten winking while sitting on a cat tree, showcasing funny and cute animal antics.

    Klein adds that tail chasing might indicate a health issue like Canine Dysfunction Syndrome (CDS). This is especially relevant for older pooches. “As a dog ages, the neurons in the brain responsible for transmitting information begin to break down, leading to a condition similar to Alzheimer’s disease,” he explains. “Aside from tail-chasing, other symptoms may include sleep pattern changes, disorientation, and separation anxiety.”
    #13

    His Destiny Was To Become A Unit

    Cute animals smiling and cuddling together, featuring a fluffy puppy and a large dog with colorful necklaces.

    #14

    Stray Kitties We Feed Have Figured Out How The Ring Works…

    Cute cat peeking through a door, captured on a security camera.

    #15

    Friday Vibes

    Cute animal photos featuring a friendly capybara with birds, monkeys, a cat, turtles, and a crocodile.

    Lessa cautions that your dog might be chasing their tail because they have chronic stress or anxiety. Humans aren’t the only ones who battle their mental health. The expert adds that sometimes tail-chasing helps the dog avoid frightening situations or provides a feeling of relief.
    #16

    Is That Supposed To Be Me

    A cute cat sits by a chalk drawing of itself on the pavement, showcasing funny animal creativity.

    #17

    You Did What To Them ?

    Two cats sit by matching cat slippers on tiled floor, creating a funny and cute animal moment.

    #18

    Photographers Greeted By Wildlife

    Man smiling as deer peers into huge camera lens in a funny animal moment.

    “Repetitive behaviors, such as tail-chasing, that are triggered by environmental conditions are known as stereotypic behavior,” she says. “They happen in predictable patterns or rhythms. For example, a dog held in a kennel without enough enrichment may begin to spin in a tight circle, grab their tail, and continue to spin.”

    Lessa advises pet owners to make sure their pooch gets enough exercise and enrichment if they notice this behavior. Engaging in activities with your dog can keep their bodies and minds occupied, adds Klein.
    #19

    My Cat Is On A Diet So He Leans Against The Wall And Sulks By His Empty Food Bowl

    A fluffy cat leans against a wall with a patterned plate nearby, creating a funny and cute scene.

    #20

    The Greatest Comedian In The Wolf Tribe

    Funny and cute wolf standing upright, humorously mimicking human behavior.

    #21

    For The Good Feels

    Man holding a small white dog in front of a mirror, showcasing her growth over time in cute animal photos.

    You could also opt to flat-out ignore your dog’s tail-chasing antics, in the hope that they’ll stop. This means giving it no attention at all. No laughing or asking them to stop. But the experts note that while you shouldn’t reward tail-chasing, you should always monitor the animal to make sure there are no other concerning signs.
    #22

    Spider Cat

    Cute animal photo of a cat hiding under a curtain, resembling a spider with its paws sticking out playfully.

    Too many legs for a cat, not enough legs for a spider.

    #23

    Catouflage

    Fluffy cat humorously lying between stairs, looking like a furry obstacle.

    #24

    When A Mother Loves Her Children Very Much

    Cute animal photo of a chicken nesting with three fluffy goslings in a cozy coop.

    “If increasing personal attention and activity for the dog does not seem to resolve the issue, further assistance may be needed,” advises Klein. “If an obvious underlying medical issue is not determined by a veterinarian, referring you and your dog to a certified animal trainer or behaviorist, or even possibly a neurologist, might be of help.”

    #25

    Such A Drama Queen

    Funny and cute animal photo of a cat playfully stretched out under a vertical blind, creating a dramatic scene.

    #26

    I Can’t Unsee It Now 🥲

    Funny animal comparison: a deer and a kangaroo with caption about prison.

    #27

    Always Makes Me Smile

    Cute animals hiding together in a small box, forming an adorable duo.

    #28

    This Cat Looks Like A Wine Connoisseur

    Funny cat lounging with a glass of red wine, looking relaxed and cute.

    #29

    Grateful

    Cute dog humorously attempts to fit on a tiny dog bed, showcasing funny animal antics.

    #30

    Baby Red Panda

    Cute red panda on a wooden deck looking directly at the camera.

    #31

    Cat+bath=

    Cute cats taking baths: one calm with a colorful cap, the other wide-eyed and surprised.

    #32

    "Why Won't You Let Me Watch You Pee??"

    Funny animal photo of a curious cat peeking through a door.

    #33

    Don't Question Me Human

    Cute orange cat looks up at a hand holding a chicken wing, creating a funny animal moment.

    A kindhearted human really gave that chicken wing to Butters because he is so cute

    #34

    Went Over To My Girlfriend’s House. Her Dog Had A Gift For Me

    Cute dog holding a five-dollar bill, showcasing funny and cute animal antics.

    #35

    French Royality Be Like

    Cat humorously sits half in a basket, showcasing its funny and cute side.

    #36

    "Evil Laugh" 😸

    Funny animal photo of a black and white cat under a no dogs sign by the beach, looking smug.

    #37

    Cat Are Lovecraftian Creatures!

    Funny and cute photo of a cat sitting in colorful light, looking like it's opening portals.

    #38

    Should I Laugh Or Should I Honk Again?

    Angry alpaca sticking its head out of a car window in traffic, humorous animal moment.

    #39

    When He Looks At You With Those Eyes..

    Cute dog drops toy over wall to engage passersby in play.

    #40

    This Had Me Dying, Felt The Need To Share

    Two dogs peeking through wall holes, one black and one yellow, with a funny dialogue beneath. Cute animal photo.

    #41

    Realities Of Parenthood

    Funny and cute cat overwhelmed by playful kittens, portraying the chaos of parenthood.

    #42

    I'm In Danger

    Funny and cute animal comic of a hawk and a small bird on a tree branch, followed by a similar real-life scene.

    #43

    The Temptation Is Real

    Working dog resting its head on a knee, wearing a sign "Do not pet me, I am working" in a cute and funny setting.

    #44

    Hilarious

    Cute panda grimacing while breaking bamboo, mimicking humans.

    #45

    I Don't Know What They Learning But They're Trying Their Best

    Cute puppies sitting at a classroom desk, appearing to study enthusiastically, adding humor and charm to the scene.

    #46

    There Are Still People Who Think That Black Cats Are Bad Luck

    Cute black cats with humorous expressions defying superstitions about bad luck.

    #47

    Comfortable 😂

    Cute animals: six fawns sleeping cozily in the back of a car, surrounded by pillows and blankets.

    #48

    Cash Rules Everything Around Me

    Cute cat driving a car humorously with paws on the steering wheel, looking focused on the road.

    #49

    He Looks Thrilled

    Cute animal photo of a small dog wearing a sombrero and saddle, standing on grass with a cheeky expression.

    #50

    So That's How They Do It

    Cute capybaras swimming in a row above an illustration of them riding an underwater tandem bike.

    #51

    Synthetic Courage

    Funny and cute animal photo collage with a running dog and calm dog interviewed with a humorous caption.

    #52

    Thinking Against Reality

    Funny comparison of a character in a hood versus a cute dog in a blue hood, highlighting humor and cuteness in animals.

    #53

    Literally Me

    Dalmatian wearing a "please give me space" vest, looking cute and funny.

    #54

    Hello There!! 👋

    Cute dog peeking through a wooden fence, showcasing funny animal antics.

    #55

    Rare Coincidences

    Cute dog looking at a biscuit shaped like a paw, with curious eyes, on a tiled floor.

    #56

    ?meme?

    Dog dressed as a sheep with pink ears, humorously posing by a fence.

    #57

    They Got Him

    Funny and cute animal photo showing capybaras eating with a pelican.

    #58

    Looks Like An Old Villain Ready For Revenge

    Cute bald eagle wrapped in a towel, giving a funny look.

    #59

    Pigeon's First Day At The Coo-Porate Office

    Three pigeons at a table with a drink, resembling a funny job interview scene.

    #60

    Anybody?

    Dog with tiger stripes lying on the ground with funny text about selling a "tiger."

    #61

    Ever Seen An Elephant On Vacation?

    Cute baby elephant playfully lounging on a sandy beach near the ocean.

    #62

    Still Young And Small

    Funny animal photo of a dog with deer-like spots and a playful caption about bilingual barking.

    #63

    🤣lol

    Funny photo of a cockatoo breaking out of a plastic cage with shredded edges.

