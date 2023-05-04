92 Photos Of Cute Old Dogs That Might Just Make Your Day
There are several things in life that absolutely get better with age - wine, leather boots, cheese (some of it, at least), trees, and dogs! Yep, although puppies will always win a race of the most ‘awws’ coaxed out of a beholder of their adorableness, elderly dogs are by far smarter, kookier, and, all in all, just cuter. And if you’d like to counter-argue our thesis, just wait until you see the photos of cute old dogs that we’ve rounded up in this list!
Yeah, so maybe their temples are frosted with silver, and maybe they are a bit slower than they used to be, but all that is compensated by the wisdom they’ve gathered over their years with you and the soft love they show you. Those crazy zoomies that made you laugh when they were young and full of energy aren’t as frequent as they used to be, but let’s admit it - by now, you probably also like cuddling up on a couch with your adorable dog better than running around like crazy. Also, old dogs are through with chewing your favorite slippers, so now you can finally buy a pair that you like without fearing finding your pupperino wearing them on their teeth. All in all, elderly dogs are just as, if not more, adorable than the very same younger versions of them.
We scoured the internet and left no stone unturned in the search for the most adorable dog photos. Hopefully, you find these cute dogs just as precious as we did! However, some of these elderly dogs might still be more charming than the others (or they might remind you of your own old pal!), so when you encounter such a specimen, show it your love by giving the picture your vote. Oh, and if you also just happen to be an owner of a cute old dog, share their picture with us in the comments section!
My Senior(Ish) Dog Can't Swim By Himself Anymore So I Carry Him While He Takes A Dip
My Son Has Noticed How Old Our Dog Is Getting, So He Tries To Comfort Her With His Stuffed Toy Sloth, She Loves It
My 15 Year Old Senior Lab Has Taken Upon Teaching Our New 8 Week Old Pup The Art Of Life And Their Relationship Is The Cutest
When I Adopted Bruno Mars They Said He Was A Senior Chihuahua, But He’s Really A Fruit Bat
My Sister Adopted A Senior Dog - Meet Zombie
Today, On A Spring-Like Day, I Took A Walk With Gucci
All Of The Current Pups At The Old Friends Senior Dog Sanctuary, A Pretty Special Group
I want to live there and be surrounded by all the senior love.
We Adopted A Senior Dog And Love Him More Every Day. This Is Teddy After His First Bath
Down Dog On A Dog. Ft Our 11 Month Old And 8 Year Old
Count Me In For The Old Dogs Trend. My Old Girl Turns 15 This Week
SQUEEE!!!! I just LOVE, LOVE, LOVE the frosty faces. They are my FAVORITE!
My Best Friend’s First And Most Likely Last Camping Trip. He’s Still Alive! Just Too Old To Go Adventuring
Senior Dogs Are Often Over Looked At Shelters Because They Aren't Considered As Cute Or Desirable As Puppies
Lenny is proof that you can still be adorable as a senior!
For 13 Years, He Has Tried To Catch A Squirrel To No Avail
I just bought him a plush one and the poor deprived dog has been carrying it around with him everywhere all day and snuggling with it. sorry it took me so long buddy.
Even Sweet Lil’ Old Ladies Need Makeovers
Happy Happy Birthday To The Most Special Dude
This Is Fred (10). He Still Looks And Acts Like A Puppy To This Day
My Senior Dog Named Anka. She Is 16 Years Old
My Tiny Old Dog, In A Tiny Hat And Tiny Boots
I'm not normally one for dogs in booties and sweaters and hats, but he is SO adorable.
Saw This Guy Pushing His Dogs In A Wheelchair, One Is Old, The Other Had Paw Surgery. Now That Is Love
17 Year Old (Then) Canadian Black Wolf. Absolutely Adorable Sweetheart. Her Name Is Madadh
Old Dogs Can Be Cute Too! A Shelter In My Hometown Specialize In Senior Dogs
I hope these old puppers find their forever homes soon.
I Rescued A Senior Dog Today
She's Getting Older But That Smile Never Fades
He's Getting Older And Never Leaves My Side
10 Years Old Today!
10 Years Old. Still Insanely Happy After A Week Of Hunting
13 Year Old Baby. Wants Nothing More Than Cuddles And Walks
This Is Grisbi. She’s 14 And Gets Cold Easily, So She Wears A Coat And Her Jammies Outside
Meet My Senior Rescue Dog, Professor Schnitzel!
Blind Senior Doggo Gets Surprise Party At Shelter
Arizona Humane Society Uses Boots (A Senior Dog) To Acclimate Kittens To Dogs
15 Years Old Senior Dog
My Dad Has Alzheimer's, His Dog Is Old. He Wanted Me To Take A Picture Of Her "So He Could Remember Her"
Bath Time! Can You Guess Who Handled It Better?
I Don’t Post Enough Pictures Of My Dog. This Mutt Is My Longest Lasting Relationship. 12 Years Of Love And Really Big Ears
Anti-Slip
I think I need to buy these for my girl. She's 14 years old, has the beginnings of arthritis, and is not too steady on her back legs.
You're In A Good Mood, Eko! You're Too Lovely
Hello July
My Dad, Who's Not A Dog Person, Recently Adopted A Senior Dog While His Wife Was Looking At Puppies
"I just couldn't stand to imagine him alone at that age," he said. Meet his new goodest boi "Rock!".
I Feel Like My Old Boy Rusty (14) Belongs In A Calender Shoot For Senior Pups. What Do You Think?
He doesn't look at day over 2 years old. Very healthy looking boy.
Just Adopted This Sweet Senior Girl And I Couldn’t Be Happier!
I'm A Rescued Senior Dog
Old Dogs Are Cute Too
Since I Was 5 Every Xmas And Birthday I Asked For A Dog. At 31 My Wife Made My Dream Come True When We Adopted This 9 Year Old Good Boy, Meet Chopper
My 14-Year Old Dog, Co-Co
My Fiances Dog Defying All Odds, Just Turned 18 Years Old Today. Still As Beautiful As Ever
This Old Man Turned 15 Today. Can We Wish My Four Legged Baby A Happy Birthday?
My 16 Year Old Boy Woke Up In A Rainbow
Success! Bought My Senior Dog An Orthopedic Dog Bed... He Uses It And Loves It
Today's Hirunpo. It Was Snowing And Cold
Can We Have Another Treat?
15 Years And 139 Days. And No Teeth. But I Still Love You From The Moon And Back
Somebody Is Enjoying The Sunset. With His Blindness, We Have Had To Tether Him To Not Get Lost
Hi Mum, Time To Wake Up And Go For A Walk
Lexi Is Super Cute
Always An Issue With His Feet!
Leopards Can’t Hide Because They Are Always Spotted!
Rescued Two Senior Dogs A Couple Days Ago And They Are Very Wary Of Me. Woke Up This Morning To This Sweet Guy Curled Up Next To Me
She's A Senior Citizen But Still A Cutie
Meet Jack
AWWWWW! Senior beagles are the BEST! I should know, I have one of my own.
My Lovely Dog Turns 11 Years Old Today
Dachshunds Forever
When His Human Brother Gets A Play Tent… Lucky Really Liked It Though
Cute Old Spaniel
Super Cute Bandana
Cute Old Chihuahua
What?!?
Kobi Bear 15.5 Years Young
Dwarf Nose Maja Was In The Big Park With Us Today And Got To Know Our Black Feathered Entourage
Happy Birthday, Surf
Happy Day After Valentine’s Day!
We spent the day dressed up in our favorite hearts and l've outfits and getting spoiled by mom. Even Tommy the cat was feeling all the love yesterday!