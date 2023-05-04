There are several things in life that absolutely get better with age - wine, leather boots, cheese (some of it, at least), trees, and dogs! Yep, although puppies will always win a race of the most ‘awws’ coaxed out of a beholder of their adorableness, elderly dogs are by far smarter, kookier, and, all in all, just cuter. And if you’d like to counter-argue our thesis, just wait until you see the photos of cute old dogs that we’ve rounded up in this list!

Yeah, so maybe their temples are frosted with silver, and maybe they are a bit slower than they used to be, but all that is compensated by the wisdom they’ve gathered over their years with you and the soft love they show you. Those crazy zoomies that made you laugh when they were young and full of energy aren’t as frequent as they used to be, but let’s admit it - by now, you probably also like cuddling up on a couch with your adorable dog better than running around like crazy. Also, old dogs are through with chewing your favorite slippers, so now you can finally buy a pair that you like without fearing finding your pupperino wearing them on their teeth. All in all, elderly dogs are just as, if not more, adorable than the very same younger versions of them.

We scoured the internet and left no stone unturned in the search for the most adorable dog photos. Hopefully, you find these cute dogs just as precious as we did! However, some of these elderly dogs might still be more charming than the others (or they might remind you of your own old pal!), so when you encounter such a specimen, show it your love by giving the picture your vote. Oh, and if you also just happen to be an owner of a cute old dog, share their picture with us in the comments section!

#1

My Senior(Ish) Dog Can't Swim By Himself Anymore So I Carry Him While He Takes A Dip

My Senior(Ish) Dog Can't Swim By Himself Anymore So I Carry Him While He Takes A Dip

#2

My Son Has Noticed How Old Our Dog Is Getting, So He Tries To Comfort Her With His Stuffed Toy Sloth, She Loves It

My Son Has Noticed How Old Our Dog Is Getting, So He Tries To Comfort Her With His Stuffed Toy Sloth, She Loves It

#3

My 15 Year Old Senior Lab Has Taken Upon Teaching Our New 8 Week Old Pup The Art Of Life And Their Relationship Is The Cutest

My 15 Year Old Senior Lab Has Taken Upon Teaching Our New 8 Week Old Pup The Art Of Life And Their Relationship Is The Cutest

#4

When I Adopted Bruno Mars They Said He Was A Senior Chihuahua, But He’s Really A Fruit Bat

When I Adopted Bruno Mars They Said He Was A Senior Chihuahua, But He's Really A Fruit Bat

#5

My Sister Adopted A Senior Dog - Meet Zombie

My Sister Adopted A Senior Dog - Meet Zombie

Today, On A Spring-Like Day, I Took A Walk With Gucci

#7

All Of The Current Pups At The Old Friends Senior Dog Sanctuary, A Pretty Special Group

All Of The Current Pups At The Old Friends Senior Dog Sanctuary, A Pretty Special Group

#8

We Adopted A Senior Dog And Love Him More Every Day. This Is Teddy After His First Bath

We Adopted A Senior Dog And Love Him More Every Day. This Is Teddy After His First Bath

#9

Down Dog On A Dog. Ft Our 11 Month Old And 8 Year Old

Down Dog On A Dog. Ft Our 11 Month Old And 8 Year Old

#10

Count Me In For The Old Dogs Trend. My Old Girl Turns 15 This Week

Count Me In For The Old Dogs Trend. My Old Girl Turns 15 This Week

#11

My Best Friend’s First And Most Likely Last Camping Trip. He’s Still Alive! Just Too Old To Go Adventuring

My Best Friend's First And Most Likely Last Camping Trip. He's Still Alive! Just Too Old To Go Adventuring

#12

Senior Dogs Are Often Over Looked At Shelters Because They Aren't Considered As Cute Or Desirable As Puppies

Senior Dogs Are Often Over Looked At Shelters Because They Aren't Considered As Cute Or Desirable As Puppies

 Lenny is proof that you can still be adorable as a senior!

#13

For 13 Years, He Has Tried To Catch A Squirrel To No Avail

For 13 Years, He Has Tried To Catch A Squirrel To No Avail

I just bought him a plush one and the poor deprived dog has been carrying it around with him everywhere all day and snuggling with it. sorry it took me so long buddy.

#14

Even Sweet Lil’ Old Ladies Need Makeovers

Even Sweet Lil' Old Ladies Need Makeovers

#15

Happy Happy Birthday To The Most Special Dude

Happy Happy Birthday To The Most Special Dude

#16

This Is Fred (10). He Still Looks And Acts Like A Puppy To This Day

This Is Fred (10). He Still Looks And Acts Like A Puppy To This Day

#17

My Senior Dog Named Anka. She Is 16 Years Old

My Senior Dog Named Anka. She Is 16 Years Old

#18

My Tiny Old Dog, In A Tiny Hat And Tiny Boots

My Tiny Old Dog, In A Tiny Hat And Tiny Boots

#19

Saw This Guy Pushing His Dogs In A Wheelchair, One Is Old, The Other Had Paw Surgery. Now That Is Love

Saw This Guy Pushing His Dogs In A Wheelchair, One Is Old, The Other Had Paw Surgery. Now That Is Love

#20

17 Year Old (Then) Canadian Black Wolf. Absolutely Adorable Sweetheart. Her Name Is Madadh

17 Year Old (Then) Canadian Black Wolf. Absolutely Adorable Sweetheart. Her Name Is Madadh

#21

Old Dogs Can Be Cute Too! A Shelter In My Hometown Specialize In Senior Dogs

Old Dogs Can Be Cute Too! A Shelter In My Hometown Specialize In Senior Dogs

I hope these old puppers find their forever homes soon.

#22

I Rescued A Senior Dog Today

I Rescued A Senior Dog Today

#23

She's Getting Older But That Smile Never Fades

She's Getting Older But That Smile Never Fades

#24

He's Getting Older And Never Leaves My Side

He's Getting Older And Never Leaves My Side

#25

10 Years Old Today!

10 Years Old Today!

#26

10 Years Old. Still Insanely Happy After A Week Of Hunting

10 Years Old. Still Insanely Happy After A Week Of Hunting

#27

13 Year Old Baby. Wants Nothing More Than Cuddles And Walks

13 Year Old Baby. Wants Nothing More Than Cuddles And Walks

#28

This Is Grisbi. She’s 14 And Gets Cold Easily, So She Wears A Coat And Her Jammies Outside

This Is Grisbi. She's 14 And Gets Cold Easily, So She Wears A Coat And Her Jammies Outside

#29

Meet My Senior Rescue Dog, Professor Schnitzel!

Meet My Senior Rescue Dog, Professor Schnitzel!

#30

Blind Senior Doggo Gets Surprise Party At Shelter

Blind Senior Doggo Gets Surprise Party At Shelter

#31

Arizona Humane Society Uses Boots (A Senior Dog) To Acclimate Kittens To Dogs

Arizona Humane Society Uses Boots (A Senior Dog) To Acclimate Kittens To Dogs

#32

15 Years Old Senior Dog

15 Years Old Senior Dog

#33

My Dad Has Alzheimer's, His Dog Is Old. He Wanted Me To Take A Picture Of Her "So He Could Remember Her"

My Dad Has Alzheimer's, His Dog Is Old. He Wanted Me To Take A Picture Of Her "So He Could Remember Her"

#34

Bath Time! Can You Guess Who Handled It Better?

Bath Time! Can You Guess Who Handled It Better?

#35

I Don’t Post Enough Pictures Of My Dog. This Mutt Is My Longest Lasting Relationship. 12 Years Of Love And Really Big Ears

I Don't Post Enough Pictures Of My Dog. This Mutt Is My Longest Lasting Relationship. 12 Years Of Love And Really Big Ears

#36

Anti-Slip

Anti-Slip

#37

You're In A Good Mood, Eko! You're Too Lovely

You're In A Good Mood, Eko! You're Too Lovely

#38

Hello July

Hello July

#39

My Dad, Who's Not A Dog Person, Recently Adopted A Senior Dog While His Wife Was Looking At Puppies

My Dad, Who's Not A Dog Person, Recently Adopted A Senior Dog While His Wife Was Looking At Puppies

"I just couldn't stand to imagine him alone at that age," he said. Meet his new goodest boi "Rock!".

#40

I Feel Like My Old Boy Rusty (14) Belongs In A Calender Shoot For Senior Pups. What Do You Think?

I Feel Like My Old Boy Rusty (14) Belongs In A Calender Shoot For Senior Pups. What Do You Think?

#41

Just Adopted This Sweet Senior Girl And I Couldn’t Be Happier!

Just Adopted This Sweet Senior Girl And I Couldn't Be Happier!

#42

I'm A Rescued Senior Dog

I'm A Rescued Senior Dog

#43

Old Dogs Are Cute Too

Old Dogs Are Cute Too

#44

Since I Was 5 Every Xmas And Birthday I Asked For A Dog. At 31 My Wife Made My Dream Come True When We Adopted This 9 Year Old Good Boy, Meet Chopper

Since I Was 5 Every Xmas And Birthday I Asked For A Dog. At 31 My Wife Made My Dream Come True When We Adopted This 9 Year Old Good Boy, Meet Chopper

#45

My 14-Year Old Dog, Co-Co

My 14-Year Old Dog, Co-Co

#46

My Fiances Dog Defying All Odds, Just Turned 18 Years Old Today. Still As Beautiful As Ever

My Fiances Dog Defying All Odds, Just Turned 18 Years Old Today. Still As Beautiful As Ever

#47

This Old Man Turned 15 Today. Can We Wish My Four Legged Baby A Happy Birthday?

This Old Man Turned 15 Today. Can We Wish My Four Legged Baby A Happy Birthday?

#48

My 16 Year Old Boy Woke Up In A Rainbow

My 16 Year Old Boy Woke Up In A Rainbow

#49

Success! Bought My Senior Dog An Orthopedic Dog Bed... He Uses It And Loves It

Success! Bought My Senior Dog An Orthopedic Dog Bed... He Uses It And Loves It

#50

Today's Hirunpo. It Was Snowing And Cold

Today's Hirunpo. It Was Snowing And Cold

#51

Can We Have Another Treat?

Can We Have Another Treat?

#52

15 Years And 139 Days. And No Teeth. But I Still Love You From The Moon And Back

15 Years And 139 Days. And No Teeth. But I Still Love You From The Moon And Back

#53

Somebody Is Enjoying The Sunset. With His Blindness, We Have Had To Tether Him To Not Get Lost

Somebody Is Enjoying The Sunset. With His Blindness, We Have Had To Tether Him To Not Get Lost

#54

Hi Mum, Time To Wake Up And Go For A Walk

Hi Mum, Time To Wake Up And Go For A Walk

#55

Lexi Is Super Cute

Lexi Is Super Cute

#56

Always An Issue With His Feet!

Always An Issue With His Feet!

#57

Leopards Can’t Hide Because They Are Always Spotted!

Leopards Can't Hide Because They Are Always Spotted!

#58

Rescued Two Senior Dogs A Couple Days Ago And They Are Very Wary Of Me. Woke Up This Morning To This Sweet Guy Curled Up Next To Me

Rescued Two Senior Dogs A Couple Days Ago And They Are Very Wary Of Me. Woke Up This Morning To This Sweet Guy Curled Up Next To Me

#59

She's A Senior Citizen But Still A Cutie

She's A Senior Citizen But Still A Cutie

#60

Meet Jack

Meet Jack

#61

My Lovely Dog Turns 11 Years Old Today

My Lovely Dog Turns 11 Years Old Today

#62

Dachshunds Forever

Dachshunds Forever

#63

When His Human Brother Gets A Play Tent… Lucky Really Liked It Though

When His Human Brother Gets A Play Tent… Lucky Really Liked It Though

#64

Cute Old Spaniel

Cute Old Spaniel

#65

Super Cute Bandana

Super Cute Bandana

#66

Cute Old Chihuahua

Cute Old Chihuahua

#67

What?!?

What?!?

#68

Kobi Bear 15.5 Years Young

Kobi Bear 15.5 Years Young

#69

Dwarf Nose Maja Was In The Big Park With Us Today And Got To Know Our Black Feathered Entourage

Dwarf Nose Maja Was In The Big Park With Us Today And Got To Know Our Black Feathered Entourage

#70

Happy Birthday, Surf

Happy Birthday, Surf

#71

Happy Day After Valentine’s Day!

Happy Day After Valentine’s Day!

We spent the day dressed up in our favorite hearts and l've outfits and getting spoiled by mom. Even Tommy the cat was feeling all the love yesterday! 

#72

Gunner (14) In 2007 And 2021

Gunner (14) In 2007 And 2021

#73

We Adopted A Senior, Meet Thunder

We Adopted A Senior, Meet Thunder

#74

Mostly Sleepy And And Often Cold

Mostly Sleepy And And Often Cold

#75

Look At My 15 Y/O Senior Dog Pascal Walking, And Snacking, And Relaxing

Look At My 15 Y/O Senior Dog Pascal Walking, And Snacking, And Relaxing

#76

I Adopted An Older Gent A Little While Back, Busters 13 Yo, And Gives The Best Cuddles

I Adopted An Older Gent A Little While Back, Busters 13 Yo, And Gives The Best Cuddles

