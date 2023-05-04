There are several things in life that absolutely get better with age - wine, leather boots, cheese (some of it, at least), trees, and dogs! Yep, although puppies will always win a race of the most ‘awws’ coaxed out of a beholder of their adorableness, elderly dogs are by far smarter, kookier, and, all in all, just cuter. And if you’d like to counter-argue our thesis, just wait until you see the photos of cute old dogs that we’ve rounded up in this list!

Yeah, so maybe their temples are frosted with silver, and maybe they are a bit slower than they used to be, but all that is compensated by the wisdom they’ve gathered over their years with you and the soft love they show you. Those crazy zoomies that made you laugh when they were young and full of energy aren’t as frequent as they used to be, but let’s admit it - by now, you probably also like cuddling up on a couch with your adorable dog better than running around like crazy. Also, old dogs are through with chewing your favorite slippers, so now you can finally buy a pair that you like without fearing finding your pupperino wearing them on their teeth. All in all, elderly dogs are just as, if not more, adorable than the very same younger versions of them.

We scoured the internet and left no stone unturned in the search for the most adorable dog photos. Hopefully, you find these cute dogs just as precious as we did! However, some of these elderly dogs might still be more charming than the others (or they might remind you of your own old pal!), so when you encounter such a specimen, show it your love by giving the picture your vote. Oh, and if you also just happen to be an owner of a cute old dog, share their picture with us in the comments section!