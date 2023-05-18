What is genuinely unfair in life is how short a dog's lifespan is. Their short lifespan is truly their only fault, which is not even up to them to decide. For many children, their very first loss in life is actually that of their family dog. Still, nothing is more heartbreaking than seeing cute old dogs abandoned by their owners and having to spend probably the last years of their lives alone. Old friends are the best, so how come so many people are so cruel as to leave their aged dogs behind after presumably caring for them for their whole life?

Everyone has their own reasons, some more valid than others, yet we are not here to judge anyone. Instead, let's celebrate these adorable old dogs and how much of a positive impact they have on our lives. Puppies might be more playful and energetic, but it's our furry senior friends who find us coming back home the most exciting part of their day. Also, they are the ones who can sense even the slightest change in our mood and come straight to the rescue if even all they can do is be there for us. Old friends are the best friends, and possibly no fella of yours is as loyal and loving as your four-pawed one. To celebrate their loyalty and never-ending affection for their owners, we've compiled some of the cutest old dog photos we found on the internet. They might not be as active, but oh boy, they are more photogenic than ever!

Below, we've compiled some of the most precious photos of old dogs doing what they do best—blessing our lives with their unwavering love. As always, we invite you to upvote every cute old dog you see, even if that includes upvoting every photo below! And, if you've been endowed with the status of a senior dog owner, make sure to upload an image in the comments of your old dog looking funny or cute or both! We expect to see some of the cutest old dogs wiggling their tails in the comments section!