Had A Ruff Day? Here Are 87 Photos Of Cute Old Dogs To Make It Better
What is genuinely unfair in life is how short a dog's lifespan is. Their short lifespan is truly their only fault, which is not even up to them to decide. For many children, their very first loss in life is actually that of their family dog. Still, nothing is more heartbreaking than seeing cute old dogs abandoned by their owners and having to spend probably the last years of their lives alone. Old friends are the best, so how come so many people are so cruel as to leave their aged dogs behind after presumably caring for them for their whole life?
Everyone has their own reasons, some more valid than others, yet we are not here to judge anyone. Instead, let's celebrate these adorable old dogs and how much of a positive impact they have on our lives. Puppies might be more playful and energetic, but it's our furry senior friends who find us coming back home the most exciting part of their day. Also, they are the ones who can sense even the slightest change in our mood and come straight to the rescue if even all they can do is be there for us. Old friends are the best friends, and possibly no fella of yours is as loyal and loving as your four-pawed one. To celebrate their loyalty and never-ending affection for their owners, we've compiled some of the cutest old dog photos we found on the internet. They might not be as active, but oh boy, they are more photogenic than ever!
Below, we've compiled some of the most precious photos of old dogs doing what they do best—blessing our lives with their unwavering love. As always, we invite you to upvote every cute old dog you see, even if that includes upvoting every photo below! And, if you've been endowed with the status of a senior dog owner, make sure to upload an image in the comments of your old dog looking funny or cute or both! We expect to see some of the cutest old dogs wiggling their tails in the comments section!
Rescued A Senior Floofer This Year, We Call This Her “Retirement”
Here’s A Smile From Sadie The 15 Yr Old Corgi
She Thinks It’s Her Job To Pull Rocks Out Of The Lake. The Big One Is 14lbs. She’s 12 Years Old
Give Senior Dogs A Home. 6 Months Of Love Can Make A World Of Difference
Our Senior Boy Had A Very Important Job On Sunday — He “Signed” As Our Witness!
Girlfriend Taking Her 13 Year Old Dog For A Walk
My 12yo Son Used The $50 He Got For Christmas To Buy Our Old Hound A New Bed
My Sweet Girl Cheech Is 15 Years Old! After Her Haircuts Everyone Always Thinks She’s A Puppy
My 10 Year Old Girl Still Like To Be The Cutest
My 14 Year Old Boy, I Still Think He’s Cute!
The Goodest Of The Good Boys
My 10 Year Old Dog Getting Some Sunshine
A Very Senior Gentleman
My Dog Is Too Old To Go On Walks Anymore
So my brother put her in a wheelbarrow and went around the neighborhood.
13 Year Old Blue Merle Collie Still Giving Those Puppy Dog Eyes
My 12 Year Old Dog Is 1 Month Post Op, And Has A New Lease On Life!
Almost 18 Years Old And Still Sleeping With The Toy Frog She's Had For 14 Years
Excuse Me Mama, I See You Halving My Treat After You Just Ate A Whole Bag Of Chips! Rude!
Ou Left Us One Year Ago Today, And Every Day Since I Have Wished With Every Fibre Of My Being That I Could Give You One Last Cuddle
Happy Birthday Oscar! Celebrating Your 18th Birthday!
I Took Him To The Park. He Started Eating Sand, So I Had To Take Him In
Meet Jessica, Woke Her Up With A Call On Facetime
Bruce Is A Senior Doggo. Walks Take A Lot Out Of Him Now A Days But He Still Rates Them 11/10
This Is Bear, The 20 Year Old Pup! Anyone Know How I Can Find Out If She's The Oldest Dog In Michigan?
Caesar The Senior Dog Is Still Rockin' It With That Handsome Smile
Senior Dogs Deserve Extra Pampering
Did I Buy My Grandma And Her Senior Corgi A Utility Cart To Keep On Doing What They Love On Our Farm? You Betcha
The Shelter Called Spaghetti A Senior Dog, But I Think His Eyes Still Say Puppy
I Want You To Meet Kali. Old Dogs Are As Cute As Puppies
People Seemed To Like Him Last Time So Here's My Blind Old Dog
Adopting A Senior Dog Was The Best Choice I’ve Ever Made
16 Year-Old Collie Dumped At A Shelter Because The Family No Longer Had Time For Him Taken In By Senior Dog Living Center (Yes, Those Exist)
Fücking well make time. Or don't get a dog. You can't just abandon them, you horrible people.
My Mom Wasn’t Sure If Her Older Dog Would Like The New Puppy
The Older She Gets, The Happier She Is
My Humans Are Obsessed With Me
Ode To Auti, The Boy Who Changed My Life For The Better 13 Years Ago This Year
Benvenuto Nonno Argo
Lucy’s Favorite Time Of Day Is When We Trick Train With Her Ball!
Just Looked Over To See Max Chillin On My Bedside Table
Max Is Looking At The Big Sea
She’s Dear To Us And We Know If You Meet Her, She’ll Be Dear To You Too
I Just Love Working With The Oldies, They’re So Sweet!
My Old Girl
This Is Fluffy
My Senior Dog, Dexter
My Senior Dog Tolerating The Younger Foster Puppy
A Surprisingly Good Photo Of Our Old Man Dog, Singer, Who Is A 13 Year Old Plotthound
I Adopted A 15 Year Old Dog Last Summer From My Dying Neighbor. Lucky Turns 16 And Is Still Loving Life
This Is My Boy Bailey. He's Not A Pup. He's Not A Senior. He Just Wants A Boop
Everyone Thought I Was Crazy For Adopting A 10-Year-Old Dog As My First Pet
Six years later, she's still kicking it, going on adventures, and giving all the snuggles.
The Vet Called My Boy A Rock Star!
My 15 1/2 year old aussie just got a full checkup, and the vet said his bloodwork looks like it's from a dog 10 years younger. I'm so grateful for every day he gives us.
This Is Dingo, He's My 10 Year Old Man
I adopted him 10 years ago in san diego and the last 4 years he's been enjoying the omaha snow.