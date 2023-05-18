What is genuinely unfair in life is how short a dog's lifespan is. Their short lifespan is truly their only fault, which is not even up to them to decide. For many children, their very first loss in life is actually that of their family dog. Still, nothing is more heartbreaking than seeing cute old dogs abandoned by their owners and having to spend probably the last years of their lives alone. Old friends are the best, so how come so many people are so cruel as to leave their aged dogs behind after presumably caring for them for their whole life?

Everyone has their own reasons, some more valid than others, yet we are not here to judge anyone. Instead, let's celebrate these adorable old dogs and how much of a positive impact they have on our lives. Puppies might be more playful and energetic, but it's our furry senior friends who find us coming back home the most exciting part of their day. Also, they are the ones who can sense even the slightest change in our mood and come straight to the rescue if even all they can do is be there for us. Old friends are the best friends, and possibly no fella of yours is as loyal and loving as your four-pawed one. To celebrate their loyalty and never-ending affection for their owners, we've compiled some of the cutest old dog photos we found on the internet. They might not be as active, but oh boy, they are more photogenic than ever!

Below, we've compiled some of the most precious photos of old dogs doing what they do best—blessing our lives with their unwavering love. As always, we invite you to upvote every cute old dog you see, even if that includes upvoting every photo below! And, if you've been endowed with the status of a senior dog owner, make sure to upload an image in the comments of your old dog looking funny or cute or both! We expect to see some of the cutest old dogs wiggling their tails in the comments section!

#1

Rescued A Senior Floofer This Year, We Call This Her “Retirement”

Rescued A Senior Floofer This Year, We Call This Her "Retirement"

DeadskinsDave Report

#2

Here’s A Smile From Sadie The 15 Yr Old Corgi

Here's A Smile From Sadie The 15 Yr Old Corgi

mac_is_crack Report

#3

She Thinks It’s Her Job To Pull Rocks Out Of The Lake. The Big One Is 14lbs. She’s 12 Years Old

She Thinks It's Her Job To Pull Rocks Out Of The Lake. The Big One Is 14lbs. She's 12 Years Old

Macaroniindisguise Report

#4

Give Senior Dogs A Home. 6 Months Of Love Can Make A World Of Difference

Give Senior Dogs A Home. 6 Months Of Love Can Make A World Of Difference

laserdiscmagic Report

#5

Our Senior Boy Had A Very Important Job On Sunday — He “Signed” As Our Witness!

Our Senior Boy Had A Very Important Job On Sunday — He "Signed" As Our Witness!

mugglequeen Report

#6

Girlfriend Taking Her 13 Year Old Dog For A Walk

Girlfriend Taking Her 13 Year Old Dog For A Walk

PistolPerfect Report

#7

My 12yo Son Used The $50 He Got For Christmas To Buy Our Old Hound A New Bed

My 12yo Son Used The $50 He Got For Christmas To Buy Our Old Hound A New Bed

sjrem Report

#8

My Sweet Girl Cheech Is 15 Years Old! After Her Haircuts Everyone Always Thinks She’s A Puppy

My Sweet Girl Cheech Is 15 Years Old! After Her Haircuts Everyone Always Thinks She's A Puppy

darthliki Report

#9

My 10 Year Old Girl Still Like To Be The Cutest

My 10 Year Old Girl Still Like To Be The Cutest

Gordondel Report

#10

My 14 Year Old Boy, I Still Think He’s Cute!

My 14 Year Old Boy, I Still Think He's Cute!

Parchmentperson Report

#11

The Goodest Of The Good Boys

The Goodest Of The Good Boys

clairelherbert Report

#12

My 10 Year Old Dog Getting Some Sunshine

My 10 Year Old Dog Getting Some Sunshine

nkbeartea Report

#13

A Very Senior Gentleman

A Very Senior Gentleman

imnodeadfish Report

#14

My Dog Is Too Old To Go On Walks Anymore

My Dog Is Too Old To Go On Walks Anymore

So my brother put her in a wheelbarrow and went around the neighborhood.

CagSwag Report

#15

13 Year Old Blue Merle Collie Still Giving Those Puppy Dog Eyes

13 Year Old Blue Merle Collie Still Giving Those Puppy Dog Eyes

sagaharp Report

#16

My 12 Year Old Dog Is 1 Month Post Op, And Has A New Lease On Life!

My 12 Year Old Dog Is 1 Month Post Op, And Has A New Lease On Life!

sunshineandhomicide Report

#17

Almost 18 Years Old And Still Sleeping With The Toy Frog She's Had For 14 Years

Almost 18 Years Old And Still Sleeping With The Toy Frog She's Had For 14 Years

COMB__THE__DESERT Report

#18

Excuse Me Mama, I See You Halving My Treat After You Just Ate A Whole Bag Of Chips! Rude!

Excuse Me Mama, I See You Halving My Treat After You Just Ate A Whole Bag Of Chips! Rude!

mocha.the.chowmix Report

#19

Ou Left Us One Year Ago Today, And Every Day Since I Have Wished With Every Fibre Of My Being That I Could Give You One Last Cuddle

Ou Left Us One Year Ago Today, And Every Day Since I Have Wished With Every Fibre Of My Being That I Could Give You One Last Cuddle

thedogthatworries Report

#20

Happy Birthday Oscar! Celebrating Your 18th Birthday!

Happy Birthday Oscar! Celebrating Your 18th Birthday!

leannejoyce123 Report

#21

I Took Him To The Park. He Started Eating Sand, So I Had To Take Him In

I Took Him To The Park. He Started Eating Sand, So I Had To Take Him In

i_hushi Report

#22

Meet Jessica, Woke Her Up With A Call On Facetime

Meet Jessica, Woke Her Up With A Call On Facetime

Violeta Lyskoit Report

#23

Bruce Is A Senior Doggo. Walks Take A Lot Out Of Him Now A Days But He Still Rates Them 11/10

Bruce Is A Senior Doggo. Walks Take A Lot Out Of Him Now A Days But He Still Rates Them 11/10

Sloesheep Report

#24

This Is Bear, The 20 Year Old Pup! Anyone Know How I Can Find Out If She's The Oldest Dog In Michigan?

This Is Bear, The 20 Year Old Pup! Anyone Know How I Can Find Out If She's The Oldest Dog In Michigan?

stephfulks Report

#25

Caesar The Senior Dog Is Still Rockin' It With That Handsome Smile

Caesar The Senior Dog Is Still Rockin' It With That Handsome Smile

ADogWithAHat Report

#26

Senior Dogs Deserve Extra Pampering

Senior Dogs Deserve Extra Pampering

averybadmix Report

#27

Did I Buy My Grandma And Her Senior Corgi A Utility Cart To Keep On Doing What They Love On Our Farm? You Betcha

Did I Buy My Grandma And Her Senior Corgi A Utility Cart To Keep On Doing What They Love On Our Farm? You Betcha

ddequineservices Report

#28

The Shelter Called Spaghetti A Senior Dog, But I Think His Eyes Still Say Puppy

The Shelter Called Spaghetti A Senior Dog, But I Think His Eyes Still Say Puppy

fishsticksmcgee Report

#29

I Want You To Meet Kali. Old Dogs Are As Cute As Puppies

I Want You To Meet Kali. Old Dogs Are As Cute As Puppies

American_joe Report

#30

People Seemed To Like Him Last Time So Here's My Blind Old Dog

People Seemed To Like Him Last Time So Here's My Blind Old Dog

shadowolf123321 Report

#31

Adopting A Senior Dog Was The Best Choice I’ve Ever Made

Adopting A Senior Dog Was The Best Choice I've Ever Made

whoisthiswoman Report

#32

16 Year-Old Collie Dumped At A Shelter Because The Family No Longer Had Time For Him Taken In By Senior Dog Living Center (Yes, Those Exist)

16 Year-Old Collie Dumped At A Shelter Because The Family No Longer Had Time For Him Taken In By Senior Dog Living Center (Yes, Those Exist)

PrincipalButsavage Report

#33

My Mom Wasn’t Sure If Her Older Dog Would Like The New Puppy

My Mom Wasn't Sure If Her Older Dog Would Like The New Puppy

geezles Report

#34

The Older She Gets, The Happier She Is

The Older She Gets, The Happier She Is

DaveInLondon89 Report

#35

My Humans Are Obsessed With Me

My Humans Are Obsessed With Me

rocky_the_puggle_2007 Report

#36

Ode To Auti, The Boy Who Changed My Life For The Better 13 Years Ago This Year

Ode To Auti, The Boy Who Changed My Life For The Better 13 Years Ago This Year

swamprobin Report

#37

Benvenuto Nonno Argo

Benvenuto Nonno Argo

gliamicidiohana Report

#38

Lucy’s Favorite Time Of Day Is When We Trick Train With Her Ball!

Lucy's Favorite Time Of Day Is When We Trick Train With Her Ball!

dedicated_k9_enthusiast Report

#39

Just Looked Over To See Max Chillin On My Bedside Table

Just Looked Over To See Max Chillin On My Bedside Table

chuffthechickenchi Report

#40

Max Is Looking At The Big Sea

Max Is Looking At The Big Sea

lofoten_dog_adventure Report

#41

She’s Dear To Us And We Know If You Meet Her, She’ll Be Dear To You Too

She's Dear To Us And We Know If You Meet Her, She'll Be Dear To You Too

lilyslegacyseniordogs Report

#42

I Just Love Working With The Oldies, They’re So Sweet!

I Just Love Working With The Oldies, They're So Sweet!

jaies_professionaldoggrooming Report

#43

My Old Girl

My Old Girl

SomeDinDin Report

#44

This Is Fluffy

This Is Fluffy

OrganizationKey5567 Report

#45

My Senior Dog, Dexter

My Senior Dog, Dexter

megatronface Report

#46

My Senior Dog Tolerating The Younger Foster Puppy

My Senior Dog Tolerating The Younger Foster Puppy

criptyde Report

#47

A Surprisingly Good Photo Of Our Old Man Dog, Singer, Who Is A 13 Year Old Plotthound

A Surprisingly Good Photo Of Our Old Man Dog, Singer, Who Is A 13 Year Old Plotthound

FraxinusRex Report

#48

I Adopted A 15 Year Old Dog Last Summer From My Dying Neighbor. Lucky Turns 16 And Is Still Loving Life

I Adopted A 15 Year Old Dog Last Summer From My Dying Neighbor. Lucky Turns 16 And Is Still Loving Life

kellythebarber Report

#49

This Is My Boy Bailey. He's Not A Pup. He's Not A Senior. He Just Wants A Boop

This Is My Boy Bailey. He's Not A Pup. He's Not A Senior. He Just Wants A Boop

malreyn1 Report

#50

Everyone Thought I Was Crazy For Adopting A 10-Year-Old Dog As My First Pet

Everyone Thought I Was Crazy For Adopting A 10-Year-Old Dog As My First Pet

Six years later, she's still kicking it, going on adventures, and giving all the snuggles.

HBICharles Report

#51

The Vet Called My Boy A Rock Star!

The Vet Called My Boy A Rock Star!

My 15 1/2 year old aussie just got a full checkup, and the vet said his bloodwork looks like it's from a dog 10 years younger. I'm so grateful for every day he gives us.

1nd1anaCroft Report

#52

This Is Dingo, He's My 10 Year Old Man

This Is Dingo, He's My 10 Year Old Man

I adopted him 10 years ago in san diego and the last 4 years he's been enjoying the omaha snow.

oleslie109 Report

#53

Sweet Little Boy

Sweet Little Boy

shortysfanclub Report

#54

What’s Brown And Sticky?

What's Brown And Sticky?

alaska_duke Report

#55

Happy Love Your Pet Day

Happy Love Your Pet Day

the_friendly_sheepdog Report

#56

A Walk That Depends On The Condition Of The Pack!

A Walk That Depends On The Condition Of The Pack!

beaglemungci Report

#57

That Face When I Get My Pup Cup (You Can See My Pup Cup Beard)

That Face When I Get My Pup Cup (You Can See My Pup Cup Beard)

bearerofbearnews Report

#58

12 Today! Here’s To A Day Of Lying Around

12 Today! Here's To A Day Of Lying Around

tulip_willow_lenny Report

#59

Slackin’

Slackin'

bethcolvin Report

#60

It’s Only The Morning But So Far It’s Been One Of The Bestest Mornings Ever!!!

It's Only The Morning But So Far It's Been One Of The Bestest Mornings Ever!!!

goldieandbear4everunchained Report

#61

On Monday I Turned 10, I Had A Pawty

On Monday I Turned 10, I Had A Pawty

bella_theddog Report

#62

13 Year Old Penelope When She Hopes You'll Share Your McDonald's

13 Year Old Penelope When She Hopes You'll Share Your McDonald's

IntroductionNormal70 Report

#63

Starting To Get Too Old To Hop Up, But She's Still Cute As Ever

Starting To Get Too Old To Hop Up, But She's Still Cute As Ever

troberts8308 Report

#64

Might Have Lost My Ears In The Wild Today

Might Have Lost My Ears In The Wild Today

bagelthegrey Report

#65

Momma-Bear

Momma-Bear

wilderlandrescue Report

#66

Recovering From The Trauma Of Having A Good Brushing

Recovering From The Trauma Of Having A Good Brushing

risarynn Report

#67

Just Let Me Snooze!

Just Let Me Snooze!

paws_with_polly Report

#68

Zen Attitude

Zen Attitude

pacha.the.pom Report

#69

Gotten Older But No Less Cute

Gotten Older But No Less Cute

lucythewonk Report

#70

The Long Weekend Is In Sight!

The Long Weekend Is In Sight!

paddymurphydog Report

#71

Mummy’s Still Poorly But I’m Giving My Best Cute And Silly Faces To Make Her Smile

Mummy's Still Poorly But I'm Giving My Best Cute And Silly Faces To Make Her Smile

boriss_thebichon Report

#72

My Favourite Balcony

My Favourite Balcony

ichi_ichigo_ Report

#73

Today Belle Turns 10 Yrs Old!!

Today Belle Turns 10 Yrs Old!!

nightspets Report

#74

Just Surfing The Web For A Side Hustle

Just Surfing The Web For A Side Hustle

thematurebordercollie Report

#75

My Parents Got A Puppy Yesterday. My Dad Took This Photo Of Our 9 Year Old Dog Meeting The 11 Week Old Pup

My Parents Got A Puppy Yesterday. My Dad Took This Photo Of Our 9 Year Old Dog Meeting The 11 Week Old Pup

ailurophile93 Report

#76

Took My 9 Year Old Dog On A Long Walk Yesterday, She Rewarded Me With Her Big Smile

Took My 9 Year Old Dog On A Long Walk Yesterday, She Rewarded Me With Her Big Smile

iBleedBlue2020 Report

#77

My Dog Named Griffin. He Is An 8-Year-Old Mix Of A Terrier And A Spaniel

My Dog Named Griffin. He Is An 8-Year-Old Mix Of A Terrier And A Spaniel

sxxphhixx Report

#78

Lookin Quite Dapper For A 10 Year Old Dog! His Name Is Kasper!

Lookin Quite Dapper For A 10 Year Old Dog! His Name Is Kasper!

Sabino345 Report

#79

The Most Wholesome Little Old Rescue Dog Around

The Most Wholesome Little Old Rescue Dog Around

MrPuckett Report

#80

14 Years Young. A Little Older, A Little Wiser But Still A Puppy At Heart, Say Hi To Sevo

14 Years Young. A Little Older, A Little Wiser But Still A Puppy At Heart, Say Hi To Sevo

vahep Report

#81

Here's My 14 Year Old Schnauzer! She Used To Be A Salt N Pepper Color But Became This Beautiful Silver In Her Older Days

Here's My 14 Year Old Schnauzer! She Used To Be A Salt N Pepper Color But Became This Beautiful Silver In Her Older Days

boipoi78 Report

#82

My 12 Year Old Wants To Remind You That Adopted Older Dogs Will Be Forever Grateful

My 12 Year Old Wants To Remind You That Adopted Older Dogs Will Be Forever Grateful

NickSkye Report

#83

Enjoyed Some Sun, Even Breakfast Outside

Enjoyed Some Sun, Even Breakfast Outside