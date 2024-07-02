But the puppers in these pics are not part of that statistic. They are the lucky ones. We like to melt some Pandas' hearts from time to time, that's why we collect these precious rescue dog transformation pics. These dogs' stories are a testament to what a little bit of luck, a kind human heart, and a true connection between a pet and an owner can do.

The genre of before-and-after never gets old. Pictures of dogs are an immediate mood-booster. But pictures of dogs who got rescued and are now doing 100 times better are even more heartwarming. Around 3.1 million dogs get adopted every year. On the other hand, around 390,000 don't get rehomed and are euthanized.

#1 It’s Been A Year Since I Adopted Kenai. You Don’t Notice A Change Until You Look At The Old Pictures Share icon

#2 Cotton's Before And After, One Year Apart. He Was Rescued In A Hoarding Case With 30 Other Dogs (All Suffering From Mange And Malnutrition). He Went From Under 40 Pounds To 80 In 12 Months Share icon

#3 Luna Was A Stray In Egypt And Now Is Living The High Life In Canada Share icon

#4 Because Adoption Matters Share icon

#5 My Newest Foster, Gizzie, Is 8 Weeks Old And Has Demodex Mange, Entropion, Anemia, Skin And Eye Infections, A Corneal Ulcer, And Heart Murmur. After A Few Months Already Feeling Way Better Share icon

#6 Jeff, A Stray I Found A While Back. Before And After Share icon

#7 This Is Gertie Before vs. After. She Was Dumped At The Shelter At 8 Weeks Old And Was There For Four Months. However, We Adopted Gertie, And We Love Her Very Much Share icon

#8 Two Years Ago, We Rescued The Dirtiest, Most Diseased, And Starving Tripod Dog. Today, He Is Gorgeous Share icon

#9 I Found Him Badly Attacked And Injured, Left To Die. A Few Months Later, He’s Doing Great In His Forever Home Share icon

#10 Tucker Before And After We Adopted Share icon

#11 Before And 1.5 Years After Adoption Share icon

#12 Joker Was A Bait Dog For I Don't Know How Long. It Amazes Me From The Moment I Met Him All He Needed Was Love To Heal Share icon

#13 Elsa Was Found In A Ditch With A Broken Leg, A Broken Jaw, And A Large Abcess In Her Neck. I Just Couldn't Say No To Bringing Her Home. It's Been Six Months Since And She's The Silliest Dog Share icon

#14 My Brother's Dog, Ricky, Before And After Adoption Share icon

#15 One Year Later Our Sweet Ruby Is Thriving Share icon I found her on the side of the highway during a road trip, hundreds of miles from home. None of the local rescues would take her. The obvious broken leg also turned out to be a bad bone infection, and vets couldn't save it. That doesn't stop her or even seem to slow her down!



#16 Before And After. We Adopted Lily From A Humane Society Near Los Angeles Six Years Ago. Now Lily Is The Happiest Little Girl Share icon

#17 This Is Why We Foster. The Difference A Few Weeks Can Make Share icon

#18 The Difference A Few Months Can Make Share icon

#19 We Adopted This Very Sad Looking Girl On Saturday, And She Already Loves Her New Family Share icon

#20 I Found This Babie In Kandahar 5 Years Ago, Half Starved And Mangy, And Now He’s Living The Dream Life Share icon

#21 My Rescue Dog's 6-Month Transformation Share icon

#22 From Being Dumped On A Construction Site To A Couch Potato Who Wears A Cozy Winter Jacket For Walks Share icon

#23 Our New Rescue Pup, Tiki. Before Us, She Was Chained, Starved, And Left With A Broken Leg. We Promised To Give Her The Best Life She Deserves Share icon

#24 I Fostered This Girl From A Shelter, They Said That She Wasn’t Going To Make It Much Longer. After A Few Months, She Slowly Got Over Her Fears And Is Now A Very Confident Girl Share icon

#25 My Recent Foster, Leiah, Was Saved from Euthanasia. It Took Many Weeks Of Medicated Baths To Get Her Hair Growing Back And Extra Feedings To Get Her To A Normal Weight Share icon When Leiah was healthy enough, we found her forever family. She has a wonderful dad and dog sibling who love her very much.



#26 Our Beautiful Rescue Boy. His Name Is Kung Fu Share icon We found him at a temple (we’re in Thailand), and we think he was possibly abandoned by previous owners and got attacked by the dogs already living there. Now he seems to have forgotten all about his past, thankfully.



#27 Gizmo Before And After A Little Bit Of Love Share icon

#28 My Neighbor Called Me Because She Saw An Emaciated Dog On The Side Of The Road. This Is Her Progress Since Rescue. She Had To Be Hospitalized For 2 Weeks And Is Recovering Share icon

#29 Met This Poor Abandoned Girl At A Work Site. Couldn’t Take Her In My Work Truck But Came Back 3 Hours Later And She Was Still There. She Has A New Home Now Share icon

#30 Tater Was A Stud Who Lived In A Backyard For His First 2 Years. We Arranged Rescue With The People Who Had Him, And Since Then His Sunburnt, Infected Skin Has Healed Tons Share icon

#31 When We Adopted Boone, He Was Only 20 Pounds, Malnourished, Wounded From Attacks, Covered In Mange, Smelled Like A Sewer, And Afraid Of Everything. Now, He Is A 50-Pound Sweet And Derpy Dog Share icon

#32 Hero Was Dumped In A Ditch At The Side Of The Road With Just His Head Sticking Out Of The Water. Luckily, Someone Found Him, And He Lived For 5 More Years, Fed, Healthy, And Happy Share icon

#33 Six-Month Difference. She Has Made Almost A Full Recovery And Is The World's Biggest Lap Dog I’ve Ever Seen. Meet Itchy Share icon She was brought into our local shelter as a stray (she was starving in the winter and apparently walked up to someone’s door). The shelter vet said it was the worst case of mange and malnutrition that they had ever seen. They were going to put her down that night unless someone was able to take her right then and there. Our friend (who already had five dogs) immediately came and picked her up and kept her for three days before calling us.



We fell in love immediately. All she wanted was love. She immediately ran into my lap and, although she was very skittish towards men, started licking me and jumped right into my arms.



#34 My Rescue From The Day We Met And To This Week Share icon

#35 The Photo That Made Me Go Get Him And What His Life Turned In To Share icon He was left behind when a family moved out. For days alone with only a cut-open dog food bag in the cement and dirty backyard. We weren't prepared for a dog, but I knew I had to get him out of there, even if it was only to get him to a vet and give him a safe space till we could find somewhere else for him to go. In a few days, we will celebrate his 7th birthday. The best spur-of-the-moment decision I've ever made. He's getting old and his cancer is back, so it won't be too long before we lose him, but we will love him till the end of time and give him everything he wants and needs until he tells us he's ready.



#36 Koda Before And After Share icon 2 years ago, I brought an anxious boy with a mess of at least 30 stitches on his back. He had no leash manners and was very needy. At first, he needed to walk about 15 km/day just to calm his anxiety. Now he’s a confident, happy boy who knows he’s home. And his coat is straight-up luxurious these days!



#37 Fed Junk Food And Never Given Any Exercise Her Whole Life, Shiloh Couldn't Walk More Than 10 Meters Before Having To Stop And Rest. 3 Months Later, She's Lost 30 Pounds Share icon

#38 My Wife And I Found Niro At 3 AM And Have Officially Become His Foster Parents. He Is The Stinkiest Little Booger And Is Definitely A Daddy's Boy Share icon

#39 Before And After Abraham Being With Us For 1 Week. He’s The Sweetest Boy And Is Living A Good Life Now Share icon

#40 Finally Adopted! Before vs. After Share icon

#41 My Dog Was Pregnant And In A Shelter. This Is Her Before And After I Adopted Her. She’s A Happy Girl Now Share icon

#42 This Is Our Girl, Pinky! Saw A Post Regarding Her Needing Rescue From A Riverside, CA Shelter And Got Her Out Of There The Next Day. We Adore Her Share icon

#43 Before And After From Milly Share icon This dog was left to guard an abandoned sand quarry. I noticed her when it was -40°C. When I first tried to touch her, she wanted to bite me. Now I can cuddle her everywhere, anytime.



#44 With Love And Care, Everything Damaged Can Be Healed Share icon

#45 This Is Dakota, A 15-Year-Old Border Collie I Rescued Last Week. He Aged In Reverse After Being Groomed Share icon

#46 1-Year Retrospective. I Found Him Abandoned In The Street, Almost Dying Share icon It was a difficult moment to decide to bring him with me. He was infested with ticks and worms, as well as fungus in his fur and many wounds. There were several months of care. I spent 2 weeks hydrating him and forced-feeding with a syringe. After that, he needed hospitalization for a few weeks because he wasn't eating or drinking water. In the hospital, he was hydrated intravenously and fed through a tube.



#47 My Husband Calls Her "My Most Improved." Meet Captain Blueberry. She Has Come So Far. Once Fear Was Gone, A Sweet, Curious Personality Came Shining Through Share icon

#48 We Finally Met Our Goal Weight! My 25 Lb Baby Before vs. After Share icon

#49 My 20-Year-Old Boy Share icon He was a homeless dog. The dogcatcher saved him from a road that he had been stuck on. He had a fresh coat of tar on it. He is a long-haired dog, so they had to give him a bad haircut to remove all the tar. No one wanted him because of his age, and the pound labeled him as a hospice case. Turns out he wasn’t really that sick. He just needed almost all his teeth removed. That was 4 years ago, and he is still living the life.



#50 One Year Ago, We Rescued Her From Under A House. Now She's A Happy Pup Share icon

#51 Wesley's Before And After. Now He Runs With Other Doggies In Dog Heaven Share icon Wesley was heartworm-positive, limping, and listed as age 5. He’d been at the pound for 3 weeks, and he was not neutered.

I explained that I’d pay for the heartworm treatment (the shelter typically pays) and promised them I was not looking to breed him. I believe in neutering/spaying. I had my vet email confirm a neuter consult that was coming Monday, signed legal documents about getting him neutered, etc., and off we went.



Apparently, he’s actually 3.5 years old, and he’s a total goofball. He also was diagnosed with stage 4 lymphoma 2 weeks ago. We have a week or two left. I'm glad I saved him. Glad he didn’t die with sadness on his face.



#52 My Cousin Found Ellie Almost Frozen To Death On The Side Of The Road In Long Island, NY, Back In January And Has Nursed Her Back To The Health Ever Since Share icon

#53 We Were Walking Our Dogs In The Park, And This Little Guy Creeped Up To Us. He Was Emaciated, Matted, And Had A Wound On His Foreleg. We Took Him To The Vet, And Now He's Staying With Us Share icon

#54 Pla-Buak Was Hit By A Car On The Road. We Took Him To The Hospital And Found Out He Was Stray. So We Paid For The Treatment And Adopted Him Share icon

#55 Hank's Photo Was Enough For Me To Apply For His Adoption. He Is Doing Much Better Share icon

#56 Dachshund/Chihuahua Before vs. Rescued Share icon Amara was approximately 4 months old Chiweenie who was dumped on my daughter's front porch on September 2nd, 2021, in bad shape. I rescued her and took her to my vet for immediate care. She was diagnosed with Demodectic Mange and Sarcoptic Mange. She also had an eye infection. She has come a long way and has been such a great dog.



#57 Before And After Of My Baby Rubi Share icon One morning the shelter's staff found a dog who had just given birth (with no puppies to be found) had been left in their outside kennel overnight. I cannot imagine what this poor angel had been through, but I know for sure that she will never go through it again!



#58 Jasper The Severely Emaciated Dog Share icon Hi everyone! This was the severely emaciated and mange-ridden little boy, Jasper. After a lot of love and nurturing, he was nursed back to health. Unfortunately I could not be a "foster fail" as my one resident male dog just would not get on board with the new addition, but he did get lots of love and care while living here. I’m happy to report that Jasper is now living his best life and has more than doubled on weight!



#59 My Dog Artemis Before And After I Found Her At An Abandoned House Share icon

#60 Rescued And Happy Share icon

#61 From The Saddest Rescue To The Happiest Girl Share icon

#62 Lucky Was Rehomed At 9 Years Old. He Had Half His Teeth Removed, Received Lots Of Love, And Six Months Later He Looked Six Years Younger Share icon

#63 My Sister Asked Me To Help Her Catch A Dog That Had Been Wandering Around Her Work For A Few Weeks. It Took A Couple Tries, But We Got Her. Gracie, After One Week Of Love And Patience Share icon

#64 Further Progress For Papi, With New Starter Pictures. From Adoption Last Month To Today Share icon

#65 Lucky, The Dog, Is Finally Lucky. He Was Adopted By My Aunt, Looking Like Skin And Bones But With A Positive Personality. With Love, Healthy Food, And A Safe Home, Look At Happy Lucky Now Share icon

#66 1 Month Update On My Sweet Pup. She Loves Her Friends And Is So Much Healthier And Happier Share icon

#67 I Rescued Maggie Two Months Ago. She Made Great Progress Share icon

#68 Our Foster Dog's Shelter Picture vs. The Day After We Got Him Share icon

#69 We Spotted This Baby At A Shelter In The Virgin Islands. We Brought 13 Dogs Over To Florida On The First Trip, And She Was One Of Them. Talk About A Glow-Up, Inside And Out Share icon

#70 Juno Was One Of 90 Dogs Rescued From A Hoarder's House. Now She Runs In Our House Share icon

#71 I Saw The Picture Of Him Last Week And Had To Help. He Has Only Been With Me For A Week But Has Already Crawled Into My Heart Share icon

#72 Bringing Daisy Home vs. Now Share icon

#73 This Is Cosmo And He Was A Stray In Detroit. We Have Had Him For 3 Months Now. I Didn’t Realize How Skinny He Was When We Rescued Him Share icon

#74 From Scared Puppy To Travel Princess. Little Lola Living The Life Share icon

#75 I Had To Say Goodbye To Jasper, But This October Would’ve Marked 8 Years Since His Adoption/Rescue Share icon The first picture is what he looked like when a coworker found him on the street and took him to the vet. He didn’t have a chip, so I decided to adopt him.

The second picture is what he looked like when I picked him up from the vet.

The rest of the pictures were taken when he was happy and healthy!

I think he may have been abused because of how frightened of people he was at first, especially men, but he eventually started feeling safe around me and my friends/family.



#76 Before And After I Adopted My Buddy Share icon

#77 Anka Before vs. 6 Months At Home Share icon

#78 First Day At The Shelter vs. Last Day At The Shelter Share icon Belle was found severely dehydrated and emaciated, suffering from painful eye ulcers, extremely anemic, and covered in open wounds. Earlier this week, after spending the last two months with one of our fantastic fosters, Belle is now happy and healthy because she went home with her forever family.



#79 Before And Almost 3 Years Now Share icon

#80 Winston Spent Nearly A Decade Surviving In An Industrial Area With A Broken Body. Nowadays, He Spends His Time Luxuriating In His Bed, Sunbathing, And Cuddling With His Little Sister Tilly Share icon

#81 In 2022, A Hoarding Case Was Discovered In Which Dilly’s Owner Was Found To Have 165 Puppies On His Property. Dilly Was About 6 Weeks At The Time. Now She Has A Family And Is Loved Share icon

#82 The Day We Adopted Strider And 5 Months Later Share icon

#83 Roxie When We First Rescued Her 7 Months Ago And Now Share icon

#84 I Didn't Realize How Much Progress My Ex-Stray Had Made Until I Put These Pictures Together. Only Two Months After Adoption Share icon

#85 My Bonded Pair Luna And Buddy Share icon

#86 Stella's Before And After Share icon

#87 The Greatest Boy, Scooby-Doo, When I Found Him On The Street And Now Share icon

#88 Meet Athena. I Work As A Vet Tech, And A Rescuer Brought In This Gorgeous Girl. I Just Knew I Had To Adopt Her. Day 1 And Today (Her First Car Ride) Share icon

#89 We Just Celebrated The Fourth Year With Hazel. Four Years Of Rehabilitation After She Spent Her First Year In The Woods, And She’s A Completely Different Dog Now Share icon

#90 Chicago Canine Rescue Success Story. Gotti Is Living His Best Life With His New Adoptive Dad Share icon

#91 The Best 3 Years Of Our Lives With Winnie Share icon This boy was the shell of a dog three years ago in the shelter. After we brought him home, we cried for days, wondering if we could ever help him to live a normal life. He wouldn’t even go near my partner for days. He jumped at everything, he would shake on a leash, everything you could imagine. Someone messed him up badly. 3 years later, and you wouldn’t recognize him.



#92 What A Loving Home Does To A Dog. Sky Was Rescued Five Years Ago Share icon

#93 Two Years Ago, We Rescued Two Sisters, Howl And Ponyo Share icon They were in such bad shape. Born under an abandoned car in the middle of a hot NC summer. They were covered in mange, fleas, and ticks, their paws were so swollen. We were scared to touch them for fear that their skin would break open.



They started as fosters for us. We already had two other shelter dogs at home (another Husky with no tail and an aging chow), but of course, we had to adopt them.



#94 Last Year I Posted My Foster Dog, Ty. I’m Happy To Share That Right After My Post He Became An Official Member Of My Family. Today Is The First Anniversary Of When I Brought Him Home Share icon

#95 I Rescued This Dog From An Abusive Shelter. $700 In Veterinary Bills Later, Love And Warmth, He Is Back To Health Share icon

#96 While He Hasn't Been Adopted Yet, Rhyno Is Being Cared For. He Is Now Quite A Beauty But Still Extremely Timid. He Is A Sweet Boy And We Continue To Hope He Will Come Around Share icon

#97 From Feral To A Happy Cutie Share icon

#98 I Adopted 1 Year Ago Today. Toothless Now Loves His Life Share icon

#99 Before And After. She Loves Me Like No One Else Share icon

#100 This Is Luna. Her Owners Abandoned Her. She’s Overweight And Elderly, But 8 Hours Later, She Already Looks Happier Share icon

#101 The Difference Six Months And Two New Best Friends Forever Can Make Share icon

#102 This Is Odin, My Unplanned 3rd Dog Share icon I found him in the middle of the road on my way home from work a few years ago. Took him to the vet the very next day. Asked around the neighborhood for anyone missing a puppy and posted on the local pet lost/found Facebook page. Never found the owners... I decided to just keep him.



#103 Six Days Since I Found This Little Guy. He'd Been Attacked By A Dog And Lost Part Of His Front Paw And Part Of His Ear, He Was Also Absolutely Terrified Of People. Now He Gives People Kisses Share icon

#104 Bodhi's Before And After. He’s Thriving And Is About 52 Lbs And Holding Steady. He’s Been Great Around Other Dogs, Gained Some Confidence, And Does Great Around People Share icon

#105 In October, I Drove 31 Hours To Adopt This Senior, Deaf, And Blind Boy From A Shelter Share icon He had been there 6 months, had heartworms, and the shelter didn't realize he was deaf. When I told them he was deaf, they said he was just pretending to ignore me.



It took weeks to convince him he could sleep on the 8 different beds scattered around the house for him. He would pull out any little rug or towel and sleep on that, sleep next to the bed, or take it all apart and sleep just on the blanket on the floor. Eventually, he got it. He has no chill when asking for pets. His only method is to plop his giant, heavy head on your body and hope you notice him.

He doesn't cuddle, he doesn't lean into you, he doesn't give kisses, and he doesn't get on the furniture even though I've tried. The one picture of him half on the bed is the closest we've gotten. He hasn't exactly figured out how to play, and if you try to give him a toy, he will take it gently, drop it, and then go sit in the corner with his back to you. It takes a lot of time and small exposure to build his confidence with things.



#106 Scooby When We Rescued Him And Now Share icon Poor thing, was just skin and bones! His body was covered in wounds, and he lost some teeth trying to chew the chain they used to restrain him, but now he only gets good food and a lot of pets!



#107 The Police Took Him And His Two Brothers From The Original Owner. Both Brothers Ended Up Passing At The Shelter. I Think We Must’ve Got Him Just In Time. Before vs. After Share icon

#108 Saved By A Friend And Adopted By Our Family Share icon This little sweetheart just wants all the cuddles and attention. My friend saved her as she was darting through traffic. Her original family relinquished ownership, and she has been loved ever since.



#109 Went To Adopt A Puppy, But Her Mum Stole Our Hearts. Before vs. After Share icon This is Sunny. She was found in the woods with her 5 puppies. Underweight, dull fur, and the saddest eyes I've seen. When we first met her, she gave everything to her babies. Every treat we tried feeding her, she gave it to them. When we took her for a walk, she just lied down after 2 minutes and took a nap. She clearly didn't get any rest in a long time. Shelter suspected that she had been mistreated and physically abused. Now, 7 months later, she can finally enjoy her life. She had a glow up, her fur is shining, and her eyes have life in them again.



#110 Found Her Hopelessly Wandering At A Park And Malnourished. She Is Now 25 Lbs Heavier, And She Brings Me So Much Joy Share icon

#111 Multiple Weekly Baths And Hundreds Of Dollars Later We Have A Very Healthy Jack! He Has Turned Into Such A Warm, Loving Puppy Share icon

#112 When She Was Found By Animal Control Two Years Ago And Now Share icon

#113 Ariel Has Been With Me For 2 Years. She Was Abandoned After Being Hit By A Car Share icon

#114 Poppy Before vs. After Share icon We picked up Poppy at the end of July. She had a small litter of puppies when she was less than a year old. All her babies were adopted, and she was left at the shelter.



She was so shy and reserved and got scared at the smallest thing. Most of the time she would hide in her kennel. Now she’s a sassy cuddle bug that has come into her own so beautifully. She is such a great addition, and we are so happy to have her.



#115 Before And After Adoption Picture Of Some Guy's Dog. Of Course, It’s Happier. Now Dog Gets To Drive Share icon

#116 Before And After One Year Of Adoption Share icon

#117 I Adopted Callie 2.5 Years Ago. When I Adopted Her, She And Her Three Puppies Were Covered In Mange. There Was No Life In Her Eyes, But Now She Is Such A Happy Girl Share icon

#118 He Was Found On The Streets Of San Antonio And Almost Put Down Before A Rescue Organization Stepped In And Took Him To A Vet. We Are So Lucky That We Got A Chance To Take Care Of Bailey Share icon

#119 Confiscated For Being Left Outside 24/7 With No Food Or Water, Gizmo Is In Her Forever Home Now Share icon Gizmo was confiscated by someone who left her outside 24/7 without adequate food or water. We picked her up from the local shelter about 1.5 months ago. She’s now living her best life as an indoor dog (with an awesome backyard anytime she wants to go out). 24/7 access to water, food, and lots of treats every day. And I work from home, so I’m almost always with her. She has two dog brothers, which she adores. She only loves me and is only slightly warming up to my family. Three days ago, she let us put the harness on her without panicking and willingly chose to go outside to walk with me without a panic attack! This was a huge win from a month ago. I love her and can’t wait to see her blossom more.



#120 Our Sweet Boy Before We Got Him From The Shelter, And Now He’s A Real Couch Potato Share icon

#121 Frodo Before Rescue, And 2 Years Later Share icon

#122 Worried Dog Before And Now A Happy Dog Share icon

#123 My Dog Died Of Cancer On Monday. I Rescued Her As A Stray In September 2022. Here Is A Before And After One Year Share icon

#124 Dustydoll Before vs. After Share icon DustyDoll is a stray pup that I spent 4 days trying to rescue during the North Texas freeze that just passed. I walked ~12 miles over the course of those 4 days, following her through the frozen woods and pastures to find where she was living, and started putting food out for her at the closest area I saw her frequently.



These pictures are from the first time she got near me after 3 days of lying on the frozen ground. The moment I got her in the truck, she let me pet her, and a picture from this evening shows her settling into her new life.

