In the English language alone, there are many words not only for the bathroom - toilet, lavatory, WC - but also for Men and Women. Not so long ago, the doors of bathrooms were marked "Ladies" and "Gentlemen," but it is safe to say that both of these species in the old-fashion meanings of these words are extinct, so instead, we've started using pictograms as bathroom signs. And though most restrooms are marked with the simple triangles that we know and recognize so well, decorative bathroom signs are becoming more and more popular.

Take a look at this list of funny bathroom signs that Bored Panda has compiled, for example. Sure they could have used boring "Men" and "Women" restroom signage, but the masterminds behind these clever creations have decided that toilets deserve better than that. The only problem is, some of these funny signs are so creative that you might struggle to understand them once you've had a beer or seven.

By the way, did you know that the inventor of the first water-flushable toilet is an ancestor to Kit Harrington, who's known for his famous role as John Snow in Game of Thrones? Another funny thing is that the ancestor's name was John Harrington, hence the expression "the John" used to call a toilet. The more you know!

Leaving the history of Kit Harrington's family tree behind, check these funny pictures below. I promise they contain butt-load (pun intended) of funny bathroom art.