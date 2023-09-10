In the English language alone, there are many words not only for the bathroom - toilet, lavatory, WC - but also for Men and Women. Not so long ago, the doors of bathrooms were marked "Ladies" and "Gentlemen," but it is safe to say that both of these species in the old-fashion meanings of these words are extinct, so instead, we've started using pictograms as bathroom signs. And though most restrooms are marked with the simple triangles that we know and recognize so well, decorative bathroom signs are becoming more and more popular.

Take a look at this list of funny bathroom signs that Bored Panda has compiled, for example. Sure they could have used boring "Men" and "Women" restroom signage, but the masterminds behind these clever creations have decided that toilets deserve better than that. The only problem is, some of these funny signs are so creative that you might struggle to understand them once you've had a beer or seven.

By the way, did you know that the inventor of the first water-flushable toilet is an ancestor to Kit Harrington, who's known for his famous role as John Snow in Game of Thrones? Another funny thing is that the ancestor's name was John Harrington, hence the expression "the John" used to call a toilet. The more you know!

Leaving the history of Kit Harrington's family tree behind, check these funny pictures below. I promise they contain butt-load (pun intended) of funny bathroom art.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Love This Text At The Toilet Of Brouwersdam

Love This Text At The Toilet Of Brouwersdam

Inge Vernooy Report

716points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#2

So It Is The Only For Him

So It Is The Only For Him

Vishwasm123 Report

623points
POST
#3

Love These

Love These

Julie Linley Report

617points
POST
GergelyHalmai
GergelyHalmai
Community Member
7 years ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

One-eyed sad dogs to the right.

115
115points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#4

IQ Test

IQ Test

Report

565points
POST
Sky
Sky
Community Member
7 years ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Not everyone is smart enough to get this. lol

135
135points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#5

New Favorite Bathroom Sign

New Favorite Bathroom Sign

GallowBoob Report

550points
POST
Marzo Florida
Marzo Florida
Community Member
6 years ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Seriously tho, wash your hands.

28
28points
reply
View more comments
#6

These Restrooms

These Restrooms

supreme407 Report

540points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#7

Rain Bathroom Signs

Rain Bathroom Signs

CulinaryVillain Report

484points
POST
View more comments
#8

Couldn’t Care Less

Couldn’t Care Less

starvingartistseatcharcoal.tumblr.com Report

470points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#9

Bathroom Signs

Bathroom Signs

Report

382points
POST
KarenKrause
KarenKrause
Community Member
7 years ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

wouldn't want to face this one when you really have to go...

66
66points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#10

Unisex Bathroom Signs

Unisex Bathroom Signs

Report

350points
POST
View more comments
#11

The Best Bathroom Signs Ever

The Best Bathroom Signs Ever

HGL Report

332points
POST
View more comments
#12

Follow These Advices!

Follow These Advices!

Report

322points
Marinella Marinova
POST
View more comments
#13

This Single Occupancy Restroom Sign

This Single Occupancy Restroom Sign

reddit.com Report

306points
POST
View more comments
#14

Most Accurate Toilet Door Sign Ever

Most Accurate Toilet Door Sign Ever

behshana Report

278points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#15

It's All About The Seat

It's All About The Seat

Report

255points
POST
View more comments
#16

Creative Bathroom Sign

Creative Bathroom Sign

Report

250points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#17

Our New Bathroom Signs At The Pinball Wizard Arcade

Our New Bathroom Signs At The Pinball Wizard Arcade

NeighborFrank Report

219points
POST
GayleWayland
GayleWayland
Community Member
7 years ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's Pac-Man and Ms. Pac-Man. Are y'all still in diapers or what?

24
24points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#18

How Will You Get That Used Beer Out Of Your System?

How Will You Get That Used Beer Out Of Your System?

Report

193points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#19

The Bathrooms Signs At The Googleplex

The Bathrooms Signs At The Googleplex

olagon Report

188points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#20

Perfect For A Breakfast Bar

Perfect For A Breakfast Bar

Report

170points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#21

Found This In Pittsburgh

Found This In Pittsburgh

sagaciousturkey Report

154points
POST
PriyankaJatan
PriyankaJatan
Community Member
7 years ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wow, imagine the little kids reaction....:)

60
60points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#22

Simple And Creative In Berlin

Simple And Creative In Berlin

Report

148points
Roland Karlsson
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#23

By Far The Most Confusing Bathroom Signs I Have Ever Seen. The Men's Is Actually On The Left

By Far The Most Confusing Bathroom Signs I Have Ever Seen. The Men's Is Actually On The Left

mollykate86 Report

138points
POST
MadisonRuss
MadisonRuss
Community Member
7 years ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If I was their I would probably get confused and walk in the wrong bathroom

64
64points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#24

Pride

Pride

Report

131points
Johannes Åsberg
POST
View more comments
#25

Shadows

Shadows

Report

105points
POST
samanthaiza
samanthaiza
Community Member
7 years ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I am never going to pee there I am a fearful person

22
22points
reply
View more comments
#26

Bathroom Signs At Lego Land

Bathroom Signs At Lego Land

p3t3r133 Report

104points
POST
View more comments
#27

Toilet Sign At Holy Island

Toilet Sign At Holy Island

Claudecf Report

102points
POST
Sam Strickland
Sam Strickland
Community Member
6 years ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

ARE YOU A NUN OR AN OBESE ORCA

28
28points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#28

Batman And Wonder Woman

Batman And Wonder Woman

A2L Report

101points
POST
GayleWayland
GayleWayland
Community Member
7 years ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Batman and Wonder Woman must have fans in Thailand.

11
11points
reply
View more comments
#29

The Restroom Signs At Chicken Salad Chick

The Restroom Signs At Chicken Salad Chick

calebspradley Report

91points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#30

May The Force Be With You!

May The Force Be With You!

Report

89points
Timo Maskow
POST
ViktorijaG.
ViktorijaG.
BoredPanda Staff
7 years ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I love Star Wars ! :) Where did you find this?

16
16points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda
#31

Bathroom Signs

Bathroom Signs

marley_the_cat Report

84points
POST
DariaB
DariaB
Community Member
7 years ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This one is even more cruel!!! Immagine you have "an urgent matter" and you have to run all way back across the hall.... And then you have to wait because there's no free seat. O_o!

43
43points
reply
View more comments
#32

Intergalactic Restroom Sign, Scifi Museum

Intergalactic Restroom Sign, Scifi Museum

Librarygroover Report

83points
POST
View more comments
#33

Are We Still Doing Funny Bathroom Door Signs?

Are We Still Doing Funny Bathroom Door Signs?

Madomb01 Report

82points
POST
SarahSymes
SarahSymes
Community Member
7 years ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

are we still doing funny door signs?.... frayed knot lol

58
58points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#34

This Male And Female Jack Cables Bathroom Signs In A Music Bar

This Male And Female Jack Cables Bathroom Signs In A Music Bar

Report

76points
Ňogrd Kinimod
POST
Dave Elswood
Dave Elswood
Community Member
6 years ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don't think many would get this at first glance lol the rule is male always goes into female lol

12
12points
reply
View more comments
#35

This Bathroom Sign

This Bathroom Sign

Report

72points
POST
View more comments
#36

Tomcat And Kitty

Tomcat And Kitty

Report

72points
Stefanie Wünsch
POST
View more comments
#37

No Nuts Vs. Nuts

No Nuts Vs. Nuts

und3rb1u35ki35 Report

67points
POST
LindsayRopiak
LindsayRopiak
Community Member
7 years ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

But, he's naked. And she's not.

13
13points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#38

Which Door Would You Choose?

Which Door Would You Choose?

Christian Boukhater Report

59points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#39

Margie Vs. Homer

Margie Vs. Homer

Report

57points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#40

Bathroom Sign

Bathroom Sign

Report

57points
POST
View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda
#41

Is This The Latest International Symbol For Restroom?

Is This The Latest International Symbol For Restroom?

jelee_unleashed Report

55points
POST
Aessidhe Eclipse
Aessidhe Eclipse
Community Member
6 years ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

well, I don't wear bras, where do I pee? xD

13
13points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#42

Middle Eastern Style

Middle Eastern Style

Report

52points
João Eiras
POST
View more comments
#43

Skiers In Slovakia Be Like

Skiers In Slovakia Be Like

Report

50points
Bashicka
POST
View more comments
#44

Restroom Signs

Restroom Signs

Patton Report

45points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#45

"wrong Way" Cafe-bar, Serbia

"wrong Way" Cafe-bar, Serbia

Report

44points
Vlada Bijanic
POST
JimCox
JimCox
Community Member
7 years ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

HERE'S LOOKING AT YOU SWEETHEART............

7
7points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#46

Bathroom Signs At A Pizzeria

Bathroom Signs At A Pizzeria

Handicapreader Report

42points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#47

W & M !

W & M !

www.google.ro Report

42points
Carmen Ioana
POST
Miruna Copoiu
Miruna Copoiu
Community Member
6 years ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

this looks like a wedding invitation

22
22points
reply
#48

Mickey Mouse Bathroom Sign

Mickey Mouse Bathroom Sign

Report

37points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#49

I Found These Bathroom Signs At A Pizza Place In Montana

I Found These Bathroom Signs At A Pizza Place In Montana

independunce Report

36points
POST
View more comments
#50

Tie Vs. Bow

Tie Vs. Bow

Report

33points
POST
Shinomi Chan
Shinomi Chan
Community Member
6 years ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

but... but.. men can wear both and so can women??

4
4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

Note: this post originally had 102 images. It’s been shortened to the top 50 images based on user votes.

See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!