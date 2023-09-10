744Kviews
50 Of The Most Creative Bathroom Signs Ever
In the English language alone, there are many words not only for the bathroom - toilet, lavatory, WC - but also for Men and Women. Not so long ago, the doors of bathrooms were marked "Ladies" and "Gentlemen," but it is safe to say that both of these species in the old-fashion meanings of these words are extinct, so instead, we've started using pictograms as bathroom signs. And though most restrooms are marked with the simple triangles that we know and recognize so well, decorative bathroom signs are becoming more and more popular.
Take a look at this list of funny bathroom signs that Bored Panda has compiled, for example. Sure they could have used boring "Men" and "Women" restroom signage, but the masterminds behind these clever creations have decided that toilets deserve better than that. The only problem is, some of these funny signs are so creative that you might struggle to understand them once you've had a beer or seven.
By the way, did you know that the inventor of the first water-flushable toilet is an ancestor to Kit Harrington, who's known for his famous role as John Snow in Game of Thrones? Another funny thing is that the ancestor's name was John Harrington, hence the expression "the John" used to call a toilet. The more you know!
Leaving the history of Kit Harrington's family tree behind, check these funny pictures below. I promise they contain butt-load (pun intended) of funny bathroom art.
Love This Text At The Toilet Of Brouwersdam
So It Is The Only For Him
Love These
IQ Test
New Favorite Bathroom Sign
These Restrooms
Rain Bathroom Signs
Couldn’t Care Less
Bathroom Signs
wouldn't want to face this one when you really have to go...
Unisex Bathroom Signs
The Best Bathroom Signs Ever
Follow These Advices!
This Single Occupancy Restroom Sign
Most Accurate Toilet Door Sign Ever
It's All About The Seat
Creative Bathroom Sign
Our New Bathroom Signs At The Pinball Wizard Arcade
It's Pac-Man and Ms. Pac-Man. Are y'all still in diapers or what?
How Will You Get That Used Beer Out Of Your System?
The Bathrooms Signs At The Googleplex
Perfect For A Breakfast Bar
Found This In Pittsburgh
Simple And Creative In Berlin
By Far The Most Confusing Bathroom Signs I Have Ever Seen. The Men's Is Actually On The Left
If I was their I would probably get confused and walk in the wrong bathroom
Pride
Shadows
Bathroom Signs At Lego Land
Toilet Sign At Holy Island
Batman And Wonder Woman
The Restroom Signs At Chicken Salad Chick
May The Force Be With You!
Bathroom Signs
Intergalactic Restroom Sign, Scifi Museum
Are We Still Doing Funny Bathroom Door Signs?
This Male And Female Jack Cables Bathroom Signs In A Music Bar
I don't think many would get this at first glance lol the rule is male always goes into female lol
This Bathroom Sign
Tomcat And Kitty
No Nuts Vs. Nuts
Which Door Would You Choose?
Margie Vs. Homer
Bathroom Sign
Is This The Latest International Symbol For Restroom?
Middle Eastern Style
Skiers In Slovakia Be Like
Restroom Signs
"wrong Way" Cafe-bar, Serbia
Bathroom Signs At A Pizzeria
W & M !
Mickey Mouse Bathroom Sign
I Found These Bathroom Signs At A Pizza Place In Montana
Tie Vs. Bow
I have a friend who was ejected from an Irish pub in Manhattan Beahc for using the ladies room. He claimed that he misread the sign as Laddies ...
I think these are very creative signs! Do not kill artists' talent; we have to stop being so anal and learn to appreciate various forms of art!
This is very steriotypical to guys and gals because some girls can't talk, some boys are WAYYY smarter than girls, and yes I'm a girl
It's just a joke it's not like it's effecting you. I am a girl as well and felt in no way degraded by anything these bathrooms had on them. Don't get affected by what these people do or your life will always be preoccupied by these little thing that most people just found cute and funny. And you have to remember they can't make a bathroom for every single person who is slightly different. Just put up with it and the world will keep on going.
I also love that you said out loud that they can't make a different bathroom for everyone..bless you lol.
THANK YOU good lord why the need for people to be offended by EVERYTHING! These are meant to be funny.