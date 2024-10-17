ADVERTISEMENT

People often demonize those who work in human resources. They apparently only care about the company and not the little guy and look intimidating and inaccessible. So, where can the 980k Americans who do work in HR find some solace and a good laugh?

On pages like Classic HR Memes, of course. As per the account's bio, it's a "safe space for HR folks to say what they're really thinking." And they sure have lots of thoughts: from the pains of hiring to dealing with incompetent managers and running state-mandated training.

To find out more about the ups and downs of working in HR, Bored Panda reached out to Jamie Jackson, digital creator and HR specialist. Jamie is The Chief Meme Officer at Humorous Resources and the mind behind Millennial Misery. She's also one-third of the HR Besties podcast for and about HR professionals. Scroll down and read her thoughts about the state of HR today and what advice she would give to people who are new to the profession!