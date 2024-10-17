ADVERTISEMENT

People often demonize those who work in human resources. They apparently only care about the company and not the little guy and look intimidating and inaccessible. So, where can the 980k Americans who do work in HR find some solace and a good laugh?

On pages like Classic HR Memes, of course. As per the account's bio, it's a "safe space for HR folks to say what they're really thinking." And they sure have lots of thoughts: from the pains of hiring to dealing with incompetent managers and running state-mandated training.

To find out more about the ups and downs of working in HR, Bored Panda reached out to Jamie Jackson, digital creator and HR specialist. Jamie is The Chief Meme Officer at Humorous Resources and the mind behind Millennial Misery. She's also one-third of the HR Besties podcast for and about HR professionals. Scroll down and read her thoughts about the state of HR today and what advice she would give to people who are new to the profession!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Classic-Hr-Memes

notshrmapproved Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#2

Classic-Hr-Memes

notshrmapproved Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#3

Classic-Hr-Memes

notshrmapproved Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST

The Instagram Page Classic HR Memes has a modest but solid following of over 48k people. Their handle is actually "Not SHRM Approved", which, for those uninitiated into the world of HR, means The Society for Human Resource Management. It's a membership association that advocates for HR as a profession and provides certification and education for its members.

We wanted to know more about what it's like to work in human resources, so, we reached out to Jamie Jackson. Jamie has years of experience working in HR; that's how her meme pages Humorous Resources and Horrendous HR were born. 

A year ago, Jamie started a podcast with the creators of two other popular HR social media accounts: Leigh Henderson and Ashley Herd. In the episodes, the women want to debunk the myth that HR is your worst enemy, hence the title "HR Besties."

ADVERTISEMENT
#4

Classic-Hr-Memes

notshrmapproved Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#5

Classic-Hr-Memes

notshrmapproved Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#6

Classic-Hr-Memes

notshrmapproved Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST

The pandemic forced many of us to make significant life changes, our careers included. Our attitudes toward work changed immensely, with many companies adopting a hybrid or remote work model, adjusting to employees' increasing awareness of the importance of mental health and well-being.

"HR has undergone a major transformation," Jamie Jackson agrees. "Employee well-being has always been on our radar, but now it's front and center—because, let's face it, mental health is the ultimate productivity hack. As we've transitioned from in-office setups to remote and now hybrid models, we've had to get creative in keeping people connected."
#7

Classic-Hr-Memes

notshrmapproved Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#8

Classic-Hr-Memes

notshrmapproved Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Classic-Hr-Memes

notshrmapproved Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST

Keeping teams engaged and collaborating has been a challenge, one that HR specialists are still trying to figure out. "It's not just about Zoom meetings and Slack channels; it's about fostering real human connections, no matter where your team is," Jamie explains. "We've shifted from focusing on 'how' people work to 'how they feel while they work,' and that's where the magic happens."
#10

Classic-Hr-Memes

notshrmapproved Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#11

Classic-Hr-Memes

notshrmapproved Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#12

Classic-Hr-Memes

notshrmapproved Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST

More and more people are looking at HR as a desirable career. The Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates that between 2022 and 2032 the demand for HR professionals should rise by 6%. That's faster than the national average for all other occupations. Jamies says that the job isn't easy, but it's knowing that you're helping people that propels you in the long run.

ADVERTISEMENT
#13

Classic-Hr-Memes

notshrmapproved Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

Classic-Hr-Memes

notshrmapproved Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

Classic-Hr-Memes

notshrmapproved Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST

"HR can sometimes feel like a thankless job—you're the unseen hero of the workplace, juggling a million things behind the scenes," Jamie says. "But here's the secret: the real reward is knowing you're shaping the culture and supporting people when it matters most."
#16

Classic-Hr-Memes

notshrmapproved Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#17

Classic-Hr-Memes

notshrmapproved Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

Classic-Hr-Memes

notshrmapproved Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
dreweyboi avatar
Drew Evans
Drew Evans
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

it was all of peoples', and still is all of peoples', especialy HR workers

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
ADVERTISEMENT

What advice would she give young HR professionals? "Find joy in the little wins—like solving a tricky problem or helping someone navigate a tough situation," Jamie says. "Stay curious, keep learning, and remember, HR is all about people. When you focus on making work life better for others, you'll find it's pretty rewarding for you, too! Oh, and don't forget to take care of yourself—you can't pour from an empty cup," she adds.
#19

Classic-Hr-Memes

notshrmapproved Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

Classic-Hr-Memes

notshrmapproved Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#21

Classic-Hr-Memes

notshrmapproved Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST

On the HR Besties podcast, Jamie, Leigh, and Ashley discuss a wide range of topics about work in HR. They've done episodes on everything from using AI, to favoritism and nepotism, and personality hires. But, for Jamie, at least, the most rewarding thing about the podcast was seeing that many other HR professionals are just as passionate about making changes as she is.

ADVERTISEMENT
#22

Classic-Hr-Memes

notshrmapproved Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#23

Classic-Hr-Memes

notshrmapproved Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#24

Classic-Hr-Memes

notshrmapproved Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST

"On HR Besties, we've had some incredible conversations, but the best moment for me was realizing just how many other HR professionals are also out here on a mission to truly make a difference," Jamie says. "It's easy to feel like you're on an island when you're constantly handling tough situations, but connecting with others who share the same passion for driving positive change was a game-changer for me."
#25

Classic-Hr-Memes

notshrmapproved Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

Classic-Hr-Memes

notshrmapproved Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#27

Classic-Hr-Memes

notshrmapproved Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST

"It shifted my perspective from 'HR is hard' to 'HR is powerful'—and we're all in this together, creating workplaces where people can thrive," Jamie believes. If you want more HR inspiration, be sure to give HR Besties a listen! And if you're looking for more HR humor, check out Jamie in her role as Chief Meme Officer at Humorous Resources and Millenial Misery and the two posts we've done about them here and here, respectively.
#28

Classic-Hr-Memes

notshrmapproved Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#29

Classic-Hr-Memes

notshrmapproved Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#30

Classic-Hr-Memes

notshrmapproved Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST

So, Pandas, what do you think about HR? If you're an HR panda, how relatable did you find these memes? And if you're a fellow corporate rat, maybe this collection and our interview with Jamie changed your attitude toward HR? Let us know in the comments. And don't forget to upvote your favorite memes to the top!

ADVERTISEMENT
#31

Classic-Hr-Memes

notshrmapproved Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#32

Classic-Hr-Memes

notshrmapproved Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#33

Classic-Hr-Memes

notshrmapproved Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#34

Classic-Hr-Memes

notshrmapproved Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#35

Classic-Hr-Memes

notshrmapproved Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

Classic-Hr-Memes

notshrmapproved Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

Classic-Hr-Memes

notshrmapproved Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#38

Classic-Hr-Memes

notshrmapproved Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#39

Classic-Hr-Memes

notshrmapproved Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#40

Classic-Hr-Memes

notshrmapproved Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#41

Classic-Hr-Memes

notshrmapproved Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#42

Classic-Hr-Memes

notshrmapproved Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#43

Classic-Hr-Memes

notshrmapproved Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#44

Classic-Hr-Memes

notshrmapproved Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#45

Classic-Hr-Memes

notshrmapproved Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#46

Classic-Hr-Memes

notshrmapproved Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#47

Classic-Hr-Memes

notshrmapproved Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#48

Classic-Hr-Memes

notshrmapproved Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#49

Classic-Hr-Memes

notshrmapproved Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#50

Classic-Hr-Memes

notshrmapproved Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#51

Classic-Hr-Memes

notshrmapproved Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#52

Classic-Hr-Memes

notshrmapproved Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#53

Classic-Hr-Memes

notshrmapproved Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#54

Classic-Hr-Memes

notshrmapproved Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#55

Classic-Hr-Memes

notshrmapproved Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#56

Classic-Hr-Memes

notshrmapproved Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#57

Classic-Hr-Memes

notshrmapproved Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#58

Classic-Hr-Memes

notshrmapproved Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#59

Classic-Hr-Memes

notshrmapproved Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#60

Classic-Hr-Memes

notshrmapproved Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#61

Classic-Hr-Memes

notshrmapproved Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#62

Classic-Hr-Memes

notshrmapproved Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#63

Classic-Hr-Memes

notshrmapproved Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#64

Classic-Hr-Memes

notshrmapproved Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#65

Classic-Hr-Memes

notshrmapproved Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#66

Classic-Hr-Memes

notshrmapproved Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#67

Classic-Hr-Memes

notshrmapproved Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#68

Classic-Hr-Memes

notshrmapproved Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#69

Classic-Hr-Memes

notshrmapproved Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#70

Classic-Hr-Memes

notshrmapproved Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#71

Classic-Hr-Memes

notshrmapproved Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#72

Classic-Hr-Memes

notshrmapproved Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#73

Classic-Hr-Memes

notshrmapproved Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#74

Classic-Hr-Memes

notshrmapproved Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#75

Classic-Hr-Memes

notshrmapproved Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#76

Classic-Hr-Memes

notshrmapproved Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#77

Classic-Hr-Memes

notshrmapproved Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#78

Classic-Hr-Memes

notshrmapproved Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#79

Classic-Hr-Memes

notshrmapproved Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#80

Classic-Hr-Memes

notshrmapproved Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#81

Classic-Hr-Memes

notshrmapproved Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#82

Classic-Hr-Memes

notshrmapproved Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#83

Classic-Hr-Memes

notshrmapproved Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#84

Classic-Hr-Memes

notshrmapproved Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#85

Classic-Hr-Memes

notshrmapproved Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#86

Classic-Hr-Memes

notshrmapproved Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#87

Classic-Hr-Memes

notshrmapproved Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#88

Classic-Hr-Memes

notshrmapproved Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#89

Classic-Hr-Memes

notshrmapproved Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!