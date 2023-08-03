Millennials don’t have it easy, it can feel like you don’t even have two coins to rub together to make rent (don’t even think about owning property,) but simultaneously you have single-handedly wiped out half the industries on the planet. No power, great responsibility. 

The “Millennial Misery” Instagram page shares funny, relatable, and perhaps painful memes about those born between 1981-1996. So get comfortable with your favorite latte or some avocado toast as you scroll through, be sure to upvote your favorite memes and comment your thoughts and experiences below. We got in touch with Jamie Jackson, the page’s administrator and creator to learn more. 

#1

Millennial-Misery-Funny-Memes

millennial_misery , KristerJohnson Report

Winnie the Moo
Winnie the Moo
Community Member
1 hour ago

The karate kicks got me 😂😂😂

#2

Millennial-Misery-Funny-Memes

millennial_misery Report

Owen
Owen
Community Member
49 minutes ago

I upvote for Froggo.

#3

Millennial-Misery-Funny-Memes

millennial_misery Report

Caroline Kimber
Caroline Kimber
Community Member
55 minutes ago

Still more reliable than the smart phones we have now.

Bored Panda got in touch with Jamie Jackson, the person behind “Millennial Misery” to learn more about the page, why it was created, and their thoughts on being a millennial. So we started by asking what actually inspired the creation of the page. 

“I created a corporate meme page called @Humorous_Resources first but being an elder millennial myself, I had nostalgia content I wanted to create and share. Millennials have really experienced some pretty wildlife events growing up and we could all use a little humor to survive the trauma.”
#4

Millennial-Misery-Funny-Memes

millennial_misery , Mrs. Math Teacher Report

#5

Millennial-Misery-Funny-Memes

millennial_misery Report

Iridian
Iridian
Community Member
43 minutes ago

Gorgeous. Thank you.

#6

Millennial-Misery-Funny-Memes

millennial_misery Report

TheAmericanAmerican
TheAmericanAmerican
Community Member
24 minutes ago

Still a better trend than the Tide Pod "challenge"

Naturally, we were curious to hear what they believed set millennial humor and life apart. “We (millennials) love to make fun of ourselves. From our fashion to our lack of money to afford a home from all the avocado toast we eat! Millennials have received blame for killing so many things from department stores to the doorbell – I love joking about the idiocrasy of it all.” 
#7

Millennial-Misery-Funny-Memes

millennial_misery Report

nari.
nari.
Community Member
54 minutes ago

i still want some of these

#8

Millennial-Misery-Funny-Memes

millennial_misery Report

James016
James016
Community Member
56 minutes ago

This brings back memories.

#9

Millennial-Misery-Funny-Memes

millennial_misery , mark Report

Rae Ramirez
Rae Ramirez
Community Member
36 minutes ago

Or I ask my kid to help me

Despite being, in theory, a very niche brand of content, millennial humor is wildly popular online, so we wanted to hear the admin's insights into why this was the case. “Millennials love to submerge themselves in nostalgia, I believe it makes us feel safe like we are kids again. It’s not about your political stance, religion, or race – it’s about remembering the innocence of our childhood.”
#10

Millennial-Misery-Funny-Memes

millennial_misery , Blockbuster Report

Owen
Owen
Community Member
44 minutes ago

Blockbuster just did a postmortum burn.

#11

Millennial-Misery-Funny-Memes

millennial_misery Report

Caroline Kimber
Caroline Kimber
Community Member
33 minutes ago

And you'll also choose to have an early night. BLISS.

#12

Millennial-Misery-Funny-Memes

millennial_misery , Ygrene Report

DadManBlues
DadManBlues
Community Member
17 minutes ago (edited)

Sometimes we got it in Hungary, too. We were so scared we immediately made a copy of the VHS to warn our friends :D

If you are interested in more humor of this type, check out their other pages on TikTok, Twitter, and Facebook. You can also find “Humorous Resources” here and the very niche Horrendous HR here. Feel free to give them a follow and remember that DM’s are open if you want to submit a meme. But despite the plethora of memes, debates about being a millennial and their “impact” still rage online. 
#13

Millennial-Misery-Funny-Memes

millennial_misery Report

Caroline Kimber
Caroline Kimber
Community Member
37 minutes ago

I literally cried when mine broke. Best camera of all time!

#14

Millennial-Misery-Funny-Memes

millennial_misery Report

Caroline Kimber
Caroline Kimber
Community Member
37 minutes ago

If I could borrow my body as a teenager even just for a day, I'd be happy.

#15

Millennial-Misery-Funny-Memes

millennial_misery Report

Ge Po
Ge Po
Community Member
40 minutes ago

Then to realize that all of this and even more is now available on your phone, both inside and outdoors, as long as there's a signal.

While the presence of gen x on one end and gen z on the other helps establish who millennials are in terms of age, there is obviously still some confusion for people born right at the cusp of one or another. This is where terms like “zillennial” come into play. But age is actually one of the defining characteristics of a millennial, as currently many have been adults long enough that it’s impossible to hide behind the shield of youth. 
#16

Millennial-Misery-Funny-Memes

millennial_misery Report

#17

Millennial-Misery-Funny-Memes

millennial_misery Report

Jesse Setliffe
Jesse Setliffe
Community Member
1 hour ago

They also gave us T-shirts I assume to identify us to everyone as the lame narc kids.

#18

Millennial-Misery-Funny-Memes

millennial_misery Report

By one’s thirties, which most if not all millennials already are, there is this pressure to know who you are, and to have an established career and life, but let’s face it, the world has been going from one chaotic event to another nonstop for half a decade now (or longer, depending on where you are from) with the result that most millennials simply do not feel their age. This normally is a blessing, but as usual, a monkey’s paw is curled somewhere. 
#19

Millennial-Misery-Funny-Memes

millennial_misery Report

Must Be Bored Again
Must Be Bored Again
Community Member
5 minutes ago

Dad:"Turn it down and close your door!!!!"

#20

Millennial-Misery-Funny-Memes

millennial_misery Report

#21

Millennial-Misery-Funny-Memes

millennial_misery Report

Jesse Setliffe
Jesse Setliffe
Community Member
57 minutes ago

I'm listening to Green Day even as I look at this.

One thing millennials can pride themselves on is being the first, truly digital native generation. While gen z may be at the cutting edge of understanding content and social media, asking them to delve into the depths of their computer will often be met with blank stares. Perhaps this skill is just not that important, but millennials have had a tough turn of the millennium, they should at least get a consolation prize. 
#22

Millennial-Misery-Funny-Memes

millennial_misery Report

#23

Millennial-Misery-Funny-Memes

millennial_misery Report

Eric C.
Eric C.
Community Member
44 minutes ago

You guys go outside?! 🤣

#24

Millennial-Misery-Funny-Memes

millennial_misery Report

Rae Ramirez
Rae Ramirez
Community Member
34 minutes ago

I seriously love that my nephew can play the recorder. And almost play anything after hearing it one time. But no!!!

#25

Millennial-Misery-Funny-Memes

millennial_misery Report

Dddad
Dddad
Community Member
4 minutes ago

Just turned off the fan like that

#26

Millennial-Misery-Funny-Memes

millennial_misery Report

#27

Millennial-Misery-Funny-Memes

millennial_misery Report

Donkey boi
Donkey boi
Community Member
42 minutes ago

Sorry, I don't understand this language.

#28

Millennial-Misery-Funny-Memes

millennial_misery Report

#29

Millennial-Misery-Funny-Memes

millennial_misery Report

cugel.
cugel.
Community Member
39 minutes ago

I know who they are, but am too old to understand this whole thread

#30

Millennial-Misery-Funny-Memes

millennial_misery Report

Jason Boyd
Jason Boyd
Community Member
5 minutes ago

Drakkar noir tops the list!

#31

Millennial-Misery-Funny-Memes

millennial_misery Report

Firstname Lastname
Firstname Lastname
Community Member
1 hour ago

Broke my old mp3 out last week while getting my phone fixed. The old school jams still hit me the same way, and it actually fits in my pocket.

#32

Millennial-Misery-Funny-Memes

millennial_misery Report

Papa Het
Papa Het
Community Member
1 hour ago

How do y'all come up with this. It's so accurate 😭

#33

Millennial-Misery-Funny-Memes

millennial_misery Report

#34

Millennial-Misery-Funny-Memes

millennial_misery Report

Rae Ramirez
Rae Ramirez
Community Member
31 minutes ago

$150 to go see Alanis Morissette. I mean you outta know

#35

Millennial-Misery-Funny-Memes

millennial_misery Report

#36

Millennial-Misery-Funny-Memes

millennial_misery Report

#37

Millennial-Misery-Funny-Memes

millennial_misery Report

#38

Millennial-Misery-Funny-Memes

millennial_misery Report

#39

Millennial-Misery-Funny-Memes

millennial_misery Report

#40

Millennial-Misery-Funny-Memes

millennial_misery Report

#41

Millennial-Misery-Funny-Memes

millennial_misery Report

Mona
Mona
Community Member
38 minutes ago

Eurovision 2014, France - I wanna have a moustache

#42

Millennial-Misery-Funny-Memes

millennial_misery Report

Angi
Angi
Community Member
10 minutes ago

I'll take some gummies

#43

Millennial-Misery-Funny-Memes

millennial_misery Report

#44

Millennial-Misery-Funny-Memes

millennial_misery Report

Lisa T
Lisa T
Community Member
26 minutes ago

I miss Smilies. They were so good

#45

Millennial-Misery-Funny-Memes

millennial_misery Report

#46

Millennial-Misery-Funny-Memes

millennial_misery Report

Caroline Kimber
Caroline Kimber
Community Member
25 minutes ago

I feel like I need to be lifted into bed like that these days. I'm 33....

#47

Millennial-Misery-Funny-Memes

millennial_misery Report

Kristal
Kristal
Community Member
3 minutes ago

We were too poor for that.

#48

Millennial-Misery-Funny-Memes

millennial_misery Report

Eric C.
Eric C.
Community Member
48 minutes ago

Vans with ComfyCush are really comfortable and super light.

#49

Millennial-Misery-Funny-Memes

millennial_misery Report

#50

Millennial-Misery-Funny-Memes

millennial_misery Report

PlatinumThe8-BitCat
PlatinumThe8-BitCat
Community Member
37 minutes ago

Is it weird that I never found Barney creepy?

#51

Millennial-Misery-Funny-Memes

millennial_misery Report

Rae Ramirez
Rae Ramirez
Community Member
30 minutes ago

When they found out, we rode our bikes about 10 miles across town. They were shocked. I think they were happy we made it back.

#52

Millennial-Misery-Funny-Memes

millennial_misery Report

#53

Millennial-Misery-Funny-Memes

millennial_misery Report

Caroline Kimber
Caroline Kimber
Community Member
29 minutes ago

HAHAHA omg this brings back memories.

#54

Millennial-Misery-Funny-Memes

millennial_misery Report

Kristal
Kristal
Community Member
5 minutes ago

I remember Fruitopia. Was so excited to find it's still in Canada ^_^

#55

Millennial-Misery-Funny-Memes

millennial_misery Report

#56

Millennial-Misery-Funny-Memes

millennial_misery Report

Duncan
Duncan
Community Member
1 minute ago

We had to learn that in Primary School in Australia too, especially in the 80's.

#57

Millennial-Misery-Funny-Memes

millennial_misery Report

Donkey boi
Donkey boi
Community Member
29 minutes ago

Is it too late for me to go through that phase now? I'm not a girl, I'm in my 40's, my hair is thinning, but those ones in the top right look badass!

#58

Millennial-Misery-Funny-Memes

millennial_misery Report

Heiko Braun
Heiko Braun
Community Member
54 minutes ago

12% Alc. is equivalent of four to six beers? How big was such a can?

#59

Millennial-Misery-Funny-Memes