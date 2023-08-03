‘Millennial Misery’: 99 Of The Best Posts To Make Millennials Laugh, Then Cry Interview With Owner
Millennials don’t have it easy, it can feel like you don’t even have two coins to rub together to make rent (don’t even think about owning property,) but simultaneously you have single-handedly wiped out half the industries on the planet. No power, great responsibility.
The “Millennial Misery” Instagram page shares funny, relatable, and perhaps painful memes about those born between 1981-1996. So get comfortable with your favorite latte or some avocado toast as you scroll through, be sure to upvote your favorite memes and comment your thoughts and experiences below. We got in touch with Jamie Jackson, the page’s administrator and creator to learn more.
Still more reliable than the smart phones we have now.
Bored Panda got in touch with Jamie Jackson, the person behind “Millennial Misery” to learn more about the page, why it was created, and their thoughts on being a millennial. So we started by asking what actually inspired the creation of the page.
“I created a corporate meme page called @Humorous_Resources first but being an elder millennial myself, I had nostalgia content I wanted to create and share. Millennials have really experienced some pretty wildlife events growing up and we could all use a little humor to survive the trauma.”
Still a better trend than the Tide Pod "challenge"
Naturally, we were curious to hear what they believed set millennial humor and life apart. “We (millennials) love to make fun of ourselves. From our fashion to our lack of money to afford a home from all the avocado toast we eat! Millennials have received blame for killing so many things from department stores to the doorbell – I love joking about the idiocrasy of it all.”
Despite being, in theory, a very niche brand of content, millennial humor is wildly popular online, so we wanted to hear the admin's insights into why this was the case. “Millennials love to submerge themselves in nostalgia, I believe it makes us feel safe like we are kids again. It’s not about your political stance, religion, or race – it’s about remembering the innocence of our childhood.”
And you'll also choose to have an early night. BLISS.
Sometimes we got it in Hungary, too. We were so scared we immediately made a copy of the VHS to warn our friends :D
If you are interested in more humor of this type, check out their other pages on TikTok, Twitter, and Facebook. You can also find “Humorous Resources” here and the very niche Horrendous HR here. Feel free to give them a follow and remember that DM’s are open if you want to submit a meme. But despite the plethora of memes, debates about being a millennial and their “impact” still rage online.
I literally cried when mine broke. Best camera of all time!
If I could borrow my body as a teenager even just for a day, I'd be happy.
While the presence of gen x on one end and gen z on the other helps establish who millennials are in terms of age, there is obviously still some confusion for people born right at the cusp of one or another. This is where terms like “zillennial” come into play. But age is actually one of the defining characteristics of a millennial, as currently many have been adults long enough that it’s impossible to hide behind the shield of youth.
They also gave us T-shirts I assume to identify us to everyone as the lame narc kids.
By one’s thirties, which most if not all millennials already are, there is this pressure to know who you are, and to have an established career and life, but let’s face it, the world has been going from one chaotic event to another nonstop for half a decade now (or longer, depending on where you are from) with the result that most millennials simply do not feel their age. This normally is a blessing, but as usual, a monkey’s paw is curled somewhere.
Only thing better than a crisp sandwich is a fish finger sandwich.
One thing millennials can pride themselves on is being the first, truly digital native generation. While gen z may be at the cutting edge of understanding content and social media, asking them to delve into the depths of their computer will often be met with blank stares. Perhaps this skill is just not that important, but millennials have had a tough turn of the millennium, they should at least get a consolation prize.
I seriously love that my nephew can play the recorder. And almost play anything after hearing it one time. But no!!!
Broke my old mp3 out last week while getting my phone fixed. The old school jams still hit me the same way, and it actually fits in my pocket.
I feel like I need to be lifted into bed like that these days. I'm 33....
When they found out, we rode our bikes about 10 miles across town. They were shocked. I think they were happy we made it back.
Is it too late for me to go through that phase now? I'm not a girl, I'm in my 40's, my hair is thinning, but those ones in the top right look badass!
12% Alc. is equivalent of four to six beers? How big was such a can?