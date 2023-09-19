The aptly named Humorous Resources accounts are dedicated to funny content around people’s experiences in the workplace. It’s a wonderful place to scout for memes to share with your coworkers. As of September, 2023, the page has 787,000 followers on Instagram. It also has a steadily increasing following on TikTok with 33,700 followers and over one and a half million likes.

It’s run by Jamie Jackson, the self-proclaimed (and rightfully so!) Chief Meme Officer. She works in the HR department for a healthcare startup, but has been an HR manager for many more years before that. Bored Panda reached out to Jamie and asked how it feels to reach this level of internet fame.

“I'm not sure I have truly reached internet fame,” says Jamie, “but Bored Panda is interviewing me, so maybe I have? I can say I have created a safe place for corporate professionals to laugh about the wild world we work in. It’s almost like having a million work besties.”