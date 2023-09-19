Not all representatives of Human Resources are bad guys. Just because Toby Flenderson was an evil snail doesn’t automatically make them all awful. A decent HR is an important part of a well-oiled machine that is a good workplace. Upon learning more about Jamie Jackson, the mastermind behind the account Humorous Resources across most social media platforms, you might get that she is the living proof of that.

This page of work memes already was featured on Bored Panda a few months back. Now we have a new compilation from Humorous Resources for you to share with your coworkers during lunch hour. Check out this new selection from the Chief Meme Officer and let us know which are your favorites!

#1

Hope This Helps

Hope This Helps

humorous_resources

Satan Laughs
Satan Laughs
Community Member
1 hour ago

I’m fixin’ to copy and paste this soon.

The aptly named Humorous Resources accounts are dedicated to funny content around people’s experiences in the workplace. It’s a wonderful place to scout for memes to share with your coworkers. As of September, 2023, the page has 787,000 followers on Instagram. It also has a steadily increasing following on TikTok with 33,700 followers and over one and a half million likes.

It’s run by Jamie Jackson, the self-proclaimed (and rightfully so!) Chief Meme Officer. She works in the HR department for a healthcare startup, but has been an HR manager for many more years before that. Bored Panda reached out to Jamie and asked how it feels to reach this level of internet fame.

“I'm not sure I have truly reached internet fame,” says Jamie, “but Bored Panda is interviewing me, so maybe I have? I can say I have created a safe place for corporate professionals to laugh about the wild world we work in. It’s almost like having a million work besties.”
#2

T👏🏼h👏🏼i👏🏼s👏🏼

T👏🏼h👏🏼i👏🏼s👏🏼

humorous_resources

#3

Nope. Sorry. No Can Do

Nope. Sorry. No Can Do

@VeryBadLlama

The page was born at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic. As Jackson told HR Brew, she recalls two friends suggesting she create a meme account to share the funny pictures with an audience: “I truly felt like I was losing it. I needed a creative outlet, and I had always made memes on my personal, private page.”

“I had two separate friends within the same week, say, ‘You should make a page,’” she recalls. At the time she did not expect to gain such a huge following, but the success encouraged her to create other pages.
#4

Not Unless I’m Running An Animal Sanctuary

Not Unless I’m Running An Animal Sanctuary

humorous_resources

STress (I/me)
STress (I/me)
Community Member
31 minutes ago

This could make a good password...

#5

So Tired

So Tired

@MafiosoRo_resources

Therese Ernholdt
Therese Ernholdt
Community Member
3 minutes ago

Not 3 months but in Sweden and many other Nordic countries you get 4-6 (depending on policy, union and age) weeks during summer. Sweden has 25 days vacation days minimum and employer's are obligated by law to offer 4 weeks consecutive in the span June-August.

#6

Same

Same

relatableworkmemes

sbj
sbj
Community Member
1 hour ago

Work seems to be the only thing that stays constant in my life

Jamie’s other Instagram account, Horrendous HR, is where she reads anonymous confessions from employees and other HR managers. The content is wildly outrageous and funny, but one of Jackson’s reasons for creating it is to make other HR people feel less lonely. It is also a safe space for them to bond with others working in HR departments.
#7

And Stick It On My Not Very Secure Monitor

And Stick It On My Not Very Secure Monitor

@emily_murnane

Chintan Shah
Chintan Shah
Community Member
1 hour ago

I read that the complexity of a password offers less protection than the length of a password. So a simple easy to remember phrase like "ThisCat1sCute" is harder for a robot to crack vs a complex 8 digit password

#8

I’m In Pink 💓

I’m In Pink 💓

humorous_resources

Ditto
Ditto
Community Member
49 minutes ago

I'm glad I have a nice boss :D

#9

What?!? This Is Brand New Information To Me. 😜 I Helped Her Rewrite Her Resume

What?!? This Is Brand New Information To Me. 😜 I Helped Her Rewrite Her Resume

humorous_resources

HR people can often feel distant and unapproachable, and through her presence on social media, Jamie humanizes the profession as well. She says her mission is to show to HR and non-HR workers alike that people are people, and your colleagues can be funny, no matter the department they’re in.
#10

Only 8 More Hours Until 72 Hrs Of Freedom

Only 8 More Hours Until 72 Hrs Of Freedom

humorous_resources

#11

I Can Definitely Cram That Project In The Next Four Minutes Before My Next Meeting

I Can Definitely Cram That Project In The Next Four Minutes Before My Next Meeting

@sablaah

#12

#rawrxd

#rawrxd

humorous_resources

BrookeBT
BrookeBT
Community Member
1 hour ago

It's a very good drawing of a dinosaur.

“HR is a very lonely profession,” Jamie admits. “Many people hate you just because of what you do. Many do not fully even understand what the HR role is in the company or I should say, they think they know. I created Humorous Resources for those HR professionals to have a place to commiserate.”
#13

Well Brenda, I Am

Well Brenda, I Am

humorous_resources

#14

What Are We Binge Watching?

What Are We Binge Watching?

humorous_resources

Hawkmoon
Hawkmoon
Community Member
1 hour ago

This is exactly why I also say "Thank god it's the weekend"

#15

Let’s Just Hang Out All Summer

Let’s Just Hang Out All Summer

humorous_resources

“I am thankful that it has become so much more than just HR professionals but other corporate professionals enjoying my content," Jamie gushes. "We all need a giggle. Because let's be honest, if we don't laugh, we'll cry.”
#16

I Am Amazing Super Star Showstopping Phenomenal

I Am Amazing Super Star Showstopping Phenomenal

@rutujax

#17

Call Me A Radical Then

Call Me A Radical Then

humorous_resources

#18

So, I Guess That’s Why I Thrive In High Stress Environments

So, I Guess That’s Why I Thrive In High Stress Environments

@adhdjesse

sbj
sbj
Community Member
1 hour ago

I can only get things done when I have no other options

But wait! Jamie has a third account that she is meme-ing from. Millennial Misery is the place for nostalgia-stricken millennials. The Instagram page features humorous memes and stories that take us, millennials, back to the ‘90s and the 2000s.
#19

✌🏼 Out

✌🏼 Out

humorous_resources

#20

We Are Literally Floating On A Rock Through Outer Space. It’s Not That Serious

We Are Literally Floating On A Rock Through Outer Space. It’s Not That Serious

humorous_resources

#21

Only If The Animals Could Take Care Of Me

Only If The Animals Could Take Care Of Me

@PleaseBeGneiss

Juggling a full-time career and family while running three successful social media accounts seems to be a lot of work. But Jamie is a firm believer that if you love something, you find the time for it. “My pages truly are a labor of love,” she admits.

“I am constantly inspired throughout the day during my real full-time job. I will jot down notes in my notes app and later, when I get a chance, I will create my magic. I tend to do my best work early in the morning or late at night when the kids are asleep and the work emails aren't pinging.”
#22

I’m Ready To Retire

I’m Ready To Retire

@FxckArmy

#23

Girl Breakfast

Girl Breakfast

humorous_resources

#24

Also “Good Call Out”

Also “Good Call Out”

humorous_resources

Jamie also has a couple of controversial opinions regarding HR. The first one has to do with employees’ looks in the office. “Tattoos, piercings and colored hair, etc. do not determine how well someone can do their job,” she believes. “None of those determine how well a person can do their job.”
#25

Give Me Your Best Microsoft Office Pun Below

Give Me Your Best Microsoft Office Pun Below

humorous_resources

#26

Work Life Balance Unmatched

Work Life Balance Unmatched

humorous_resources

Eva Kašu
Eva Kašu
Community Member
1 hour ago

Ehm ...there is a demon behind her.

#27

Me Monday July 24

Me Monday July 24

humorous_resources

Her second controversial HR opinion has the potential to be quite popular among office workers. Jamie firmly believes that remote work is highly effective. “There is no reason we should have to go back into the office,” she says. “Leave us alone in our comfy clothes at home.”
#28

We Did It Guys With This Lunch And Learn

We Did It Guys With This Lunch And Learn

@slizagna

#29

Peace Out ✌🏼

Peace Out ✌🏼

humorous_resources

#30

$500 For Employee Only Benefits

$500 For Employee Only Benefits

humorous_resources

It’s clear Jamie has no regrets about establishing a presence online. She’s especially grateful she has made genuine connections with fellow memers and other content creators. “Most of whom I speak to daily,” she happily adds.

The Chief Meme Officer even teases a snippet of what’s in her future. “I actually have a big project I am working on with two other creators-turned-friends debuting in October,” Jamie shares. We wish her the best of luck and heaps of inspiration for memes to come!
#31

Tuesdaze

Tuesdaze

humorous_resources

#32

Verrry Much This Today

Verrry Much This Today

humorous_resources

#33

Verrry Recently

Verrry Recently

@k8_lister

Chintan Shah
Chintan Shah
Community Member
1 hour ago

Wait what... I guess I was today years old

#34

It’s W I L D

It’s W I L D

humorous_resources

#35

I Need That Report Eod. Thanks

I Need That Report Eod. Thanks

@jzux

#36

Aye Yo Pizza Pizza

Aye Yo Pizza Pizza

humorous_resources

#37

Swell

Swell

humorous_resources

#38

Fair Enough

Fair Enough

humorous_resources

#39

I Snorted Bc Truth

I Snorted Bc Truth

humorous_resources

#40

I Wish It Was That Easy

I Wish It Was That Easy

humorous_resources

#41

Very Much “Who Is No Longer Green”

Very Much “Who Is No Longer Green”

humorous_resources

#42

She Is Right

She Is Right

humorous_resources

#43

I’m Only One Person!

I’m Only One Person!

humorous_resources

#44

You May See Two Straws, But That’s Not For Two People. That’s For Optimal Suckage For One

You May See Two Straws, But That’s Not For Two People. That’s For Optimal Suckage For One

humorous_resources

#45

But What About Friday? She’s Not That Bad

But What About Friday? She’s Not That Bad

humorous_resources

Little Mandy Moo
Little Mandy Moo
Community Member
54 minutes ago

Friday? She still has to be got through :-(

#46

Much Better Questions

Much Better Questions

humorous_resources

#47

The Miles Are Adding Up

The Miles Are Adding Up

humorous_resources

Corvus
Corvus
Community Member
1 hour ago

At home - yes. But in the office, I normally use the icy cave photo, to set the proper work mood ;)

#48

This Is What You Get Now

This Is What You Get Now

humorous_resources

#49

The Email I Received At 6:37am

The Email I Received At 6:37am

humorous_resources

#50

Like A Britney, Betch

Like A Britney, Betch

humorous_resources

#51

It’s Fine

It’s Fine

humorous_resources

Chris D'Asta
Chris D'Asta
Community Member
1 hour ago

Since when are serial killers commuting to offices for video conferences? Shouldn't she be digging holes and buying bags of quick lime?

#52

V I B E Z

V I B E Z

humorous_resources

#53

Do Not Talk To Me

Do Not Talk To Me

millennial_misery

Corvus
Corvus
Community Member
1 hour ago

One of the great ironies of life - we're so scared of being "weird" as kids, but yearn to be seen as "weird" at least a little as adults, to stand out among the faceless crowd...

#54

I’m Fine 🥹

I’m Fine 🥹

humorous_resources

#55

Just Sliving

Just Sliving

humorous_resources

#56

I Called The Number. Straight To Vm. I Want To Know What Todd Did

I Called The Number. Straight To Vm. I Want To Know What Todd Did

humorous_resources

#57

Everyday Is A Spuddle

Everyday Is A Spuddle

humorous_resources

#58

Jk. 🤡

Jk. 🤡

humorous_resources

#59

That’ll Do It

That’ll Do It

humorous_resources

#60

Life Hack. Highly Suggest

Life Hack. Highly Suggest

humorous_resources

#61

Oh, We Stop Doing This?

Oh, We Stop Doing This?

humorous_resources

Corvus
Corvus
Community Member
1 hour ago

Never happened here, and we never worked from home even once... sometimes I almost wonder if I "missed out" on the whole pandemic thing :D

#62

Huh? I’m Going To Hurl My White Claw At The Screen

Huh? I’m Going To Hurl My White Claw At The Screen

humorous_resources

#63

Daily 💁🏼‍♀️

Daily 💁🏼‍♀️

humorous_resources

#64

Please, Brenda. It’s Not That Serious

Please, Brenda. It’s Not That Serious

humorous_resources

#65

Sunday Things

Sunday Things

humorous_resources

#66

Where’s My Mouse?!?

Where’s My Mouse?!?

humorous_resources

Corvus
Corvus
Community Member
1 hour ago

Heh, I only have 1 screen and still lose track of my mouse at times :P

#67

Weeee

Weeee

humorous_resources

#68

Beep Beep

Beep Beep

humorous_resources

#69

Not My Vibe

Not My Vibe

humorous_resources

#70

Hahahapaymehaha

Hahahapaymehaha

humorous_resources

#71

Me With My Direct Reports. Sorry Guys 😩

Me With My Direct Reports. Sorry Guys 😩

humorous_resources

