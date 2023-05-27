W. Edwards Deming, a forward-thinking American who helped engineer the Japanese economic miracle and put forward the continuous quality improvement philosophy, wrote that 94% of issues in the workplace are systemic, while only 6% are attributable to individual-level, idiosyncratic factors. Therefore, improvements should mainly focus on systems—not individuals. However, progress is often not as fast as we'd like it to be. Just take a look at the social media meme magazine 'Humorous Resources.' Spanning across different platforms, it shares all the annoying problems that everyone who has been a part of the workforce knows all too well.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | TikTok | Twitter

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

My Goal Is To Not Work Here

My Goal Is To Not Work Here

humorous_resources , kycarrerolopez Report

19points
POST
Nikole
Nikole
Community Member
44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I FREAKING HATE having to write work goals. Everyone does. Why do they need something else to grade us on? Isn’t the actual work we do enough??

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#2

Fairly Coercive

Fairly Coercive

humorous_resources Report

19points
POST
#3

Might Even Cry A Little

Might Even Cry A Little

humorous_resources Report

15points
POST
#4

Me Actually Taking My Lunch Today And Not Sitting At My Desk

Me Actually Taking My Lunch Today And Not Sitting At My Desk

humorous_resources Report

13points
POST
Nikole
Nikole
Community Member
35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

But if I take a full on lunch break then I have to work later into the evening…

0
0points
reply
#5

Whitest Whites

Whitest Whites

thetelltalememe Report

13points
POST
Morgan Lemmons
Morgan Lemmons
Community Member
54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And those Whitest Whites get all pink and pissy when you throw in one red sock.

2
2points
reply
#6

I Had An Old Boss Used To Say There Are No Hr Emergencies, Either Call The Police Of Ambulance. Everything Can Be Handled In The Morning

I Had An Old Boss Used To Say There Are No Hr Emergencies, Either Call The Police Of Ambulance. Everything Can Be Handled In The Morning

humorous_resources Report

12points
POST
#7

Leave Me Alone. I’m Comfy

Leave Me Alone. I’m Comfy

humorous_resources Report

12points
POST
Morgan Lemmons
Morgan Lemmons
Community Member
55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Me at school vs me everywhere else

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#8

So Pay Me

So Pay Me

humorous_resources Report

12points
POST
#9

Yes Please

Yes Please

humorous_resources Report

12points
POST
Nikole
Nikole
Community Member
42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

3 days for Victorian wasting disease

1
1point
reply
#10

Low Effort. Maximum Value

Low Effort. Maximum Value

humorous_resources Report

11points
POST
Elizabeth Tayler
Elizabeth Tayler
Community Member
20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I read this 3 times before I realized, sad but true.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#11

There Is A Dog

There Is A Dog

humorous_resources Report

11points
POST
#12

Entry Level

Entry Level

humorous_resources Report

11points
POST
#13

It’s 4, 6 And 9 For Me

It’s 4, 6 And 9 For Me

humorous_resources Report

10points
POST
#14

Please And Thank You

Please And Thank You

humorous_resources Report

10points
POST
#15

Using This

Using This

humorous_resources Report

9points
POST
Alyssa Brown
Alyssa Brown
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Love this, almost wish I still worked an office job so I could use it

0
0points
reply
#16

Guilty

Guilty

humorous_resources Report

9points
POST
Elizabeth Tayler
Elizabeth Tayler
Community Member
15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Same, but for encouragement. And just in case it's the only item that gets crossed off :(

0
0points
reply
#17

Don’t Give Me Any Ideas

Don’t Give Me Any Ideas

humorous_resources Report

9points
POST
Nikole
Nikole
Community Member
28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I love the follow through

0
0points
reply
#18

20 Years On A Beach Is More My Speed

20 Years On A Beach Is More My Speed

humorous_resources Report

8points
POST
Morgan Lemmons
Morgan Lemmons
Community Member
53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Good thinking! I'll have to try it!

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#19

I’m So Mature. I’m So Mature

I’m So Mature. I’m So Mature

humorous_resources Report

8points
POST
#20

Two Slice Limit. Thanks

Two Slice Limit. Thanks

humorous_resources Report

8points
POST
Morgan Lemmons
Morgan Lemmons
Community Member
51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

OMG this tiny slice of pizza has fixed all my issues! Looks like my Grandma was right! I don't need therapy, pizza works JUST FINE.

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#21

Easier To Explain

Easier To Explain

humorous_resources Report

8points
POST
View more comments
#22

I Just Kept Running

I Just Kept Running

humorous_resources Report

8points
POST
#23

Brain Full, Heart Not So Much

Brain Full, Heart Not So Much

humorous_resources Report

8points
POST
#24

This Is My Business Casual

This Is My Business Casual

humorous_resources Report

7points
POST
pineapple87
pineapple87
Community Member
50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

We had someone repeatedly come in in long johns as protesr after the last lockdown ended. Did not end well for him.

0
0points
reply
#25

I Had Someone Check My Calendar Last Week I Was So Paranoid

I Had Someone Check My Calendar Last Week I Was So Paranoid

humorous_resources , madebymagnolia Report

7points
POST
pineapple87
pineapple87
Community Member
56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

At least she asked instead of just booking

4
4points
reply
#26

Inappropriate Giggles

Inappropriate Giggles

humorous_resources , roastmalone Report

7points
POST
David Martin
David Martin
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'll admit, this one took me a second read to put those pieces together, and I laughed way too hard once I got there

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#27

Mines Due Next Week

Mines Due Next Week

humorous_resources Report

7points
POST
Morgan Lemmons
Morgan Lemmons
Community Member
48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

NOOOO add mint chocolate chips. YUM.😋😋😋

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#28

I Mean Seriously

I Mean Seriously

humorous_resources Report

7points
POST
#29

What She Said

What She Said

humorous_resources Report

6points
POST
#30

Thanks But No Thanks

Thanks But No Thanks

humorous_resources Report

6points
POST
#31

That One Person

That One Person

humorous_resources Report

6points
POST
#32

Wish You The Best Of Luck

Wish You The Best Of Luck

humorous_resources Report

6points
POST
#33

Documentation Queen

Documentation Queen

humorous_resources Report

6points
POST
Gwen
Gwen
Community Member
12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Proud because you know that if you had messed up that bad for her to do that to you, she would have either divorced you or killed you! And if she had killed you, her alibi would have been air tight!

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#34

We’re Like Family

We’re Like Family

humorous_resources Report

6points
POST
#35

Very Much Me. Sunday Scarier Have Hit Early

Very Much Me. Sunday Scarier Have Hit Early

humorous_resources Report

6points
POST
Nikole
Nikole
Community Member
30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I feel like I constantly have the Sunday Scaries and I don’t hate my job.

0
0points
reply
#36

An Okay Would Have Sufficed

An Okay Would Have Sufficed

humorous_resources Report

6points
POST
#37

Love All My Recruiters Friends

Love All My Recruiters Friends

humorous_resources Report

5points
POST
#38

I Might Come In Tomorrow

I Might Come In Tomorrow

humorous_resources Report

5points
POST
#39

Asking For A Friend

Asking For A Friend

humorous_resources Report

5points
POST
#40

10/10 Would Recommend

10/10 Would Recommend

humorous_resources Report

5points
POST
#41

See You When You Return From Your Voyage

See You When You Return From Your Voyage

humorous_resources Report

5points
POST
#42

Me

Me

humorous_resources Report

5points
POST
#43

I Just Last Week Had To Explain What This Was To Someone

I Just Last Week Had To Explain What This Was To Someone

humorous_resources Report

5points
POST
#44

I’m Sorry. I’ll Try Harder

I’m Sorry. I’ll Try Harder

humorous_resources Report

5points
POST
#45

Thanks Everyone

Thanks Everyone

humorous_resources Report

5points
POST
#46

Or The Subtle Kick Under The Conference Table

Or The Subtle Kick Under The Conference Table

humorous_resources Report

5points
POST
#47

I’m Not Ready

I’m Not Ready

humorous_resources Report

5points
POST
#48

I’m Dead Inside

I’m Dead Inside

humorous_resources Report

5points
POST
#49

Hanging On By A Thread Y'all

Hanging On By A Thread Y'all

humorous_resources Report

5points
POST
#50

But No Additional Compensation

But No Additional Compensation

humorous_resources Report

5points
POST
#51

That Tracks

That Tracks

humorous_resources Report

5points
POST
#52

No But Like For Real

No But Like For Real

humorous_resources Report

4points
POST
#53

Sorry For The Delay. I Was Completely Paralyzed With Anxiety And Didn’t Know How To Respond

Sorry For The Delay. I Was Completely Paralyzed With Anxiety And Didn’t Know How To Respond

humorous_resources Report

4points
POST
#54

Todays Been Hard

Todays Been Hard

humorous_resources Report

4points
POST
#55

Me On Saturdays

Me On Saturdays

humorous_resources Report

4points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#56

Guilty

Guilty

humorous_resources Report

4points
POST
#57

Thanks

Thanks

humorous_resources Report

4points
POST
#58

But Seriously

But Seriously

humorous_resources Report

4points
POST
#59

Orgasmic

Orgasmic

humorous_resources Report

4points
POST
#60

Trying This

Trying This

humorous_resources Report

4points
POST
#61

If You Read The New York Times Article Y’all Know My Affliction For The Middle Finger

If You Read The New York Times Article Y’all Know My Affliction For The Middle Finger

humorous_resources Report

4points
POST
#62

We All Do This Huh?

We All Do This Huh?

humorous_resources Report

4points
POST
#63

Snug As A Bug In A Rug

Snug As A Bug In A Rug

humorous_resources Report

4points
POST
#64

It’s Always Deborah

It’s Always Deborah

humorous_resources Report

4points
POST
#65

Me Rn Running Payroll. You Are Freaking Welcome

Me Rn Running Payroll. You Are Freaking Welcome

humorous_resources Report

4points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#66

Very Sad. Now Good Day

Very Sad. Now Good Day

humorous_resources Report

4points
POST
#67

This Was A Huge Hit On Stories

This Was A Huge Hit On Stories

humorous_resources Report

4points
POST
#68

I Is Her. And She Is Me

I Is Her. And She Is Me

humorous_resources Report

4points
POST
#69

Life In Hr

Life In Hr

humorous_resources Report

4points
POST
Jen Mart
Jen Mart
Community Member
43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Can someone explain this please ? thank you

0
0points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#70

Rbf For Real

Rbf For Real

humorous_resources Report

4points
POST
KamB
KamB
Community Member
50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

For 15 months the only interaction I had with some coworkers were them texting me "fix your face" during meetings.

1
1point
reply
#71

But Let Me Tell You About This Sale I Just Got

But Let Me Tell You About This Sale I Just Got

humorous_resources Report

4points
POST
#72

Who Am I Kidding, Six Months In

Who Am I Kidding, Six Months In