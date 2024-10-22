ADVERTISEMENT

We are pleased to present the unique illustrations of Belgian artist Vincent Bal. His creative doodles are not only imaginative but also incorporate everyday objects, using their shadows as part of the final artwork. These playful illustrations are full of fun and humor, making them truly one-of-a-kind.

Bored Panda reached out to Vincent to learn more about the artist and his work. We were especially curious about the story behind his first doodle and how it sparked his interest in creating art using shadows. Bal shared with us: “Like all good things, Shadowology started by accident. On a sunny spring day in May of 2016, I was working on a film script when I noticed that the shadow that my teacup made on my desk looked a lot like an elephant. I drew some eyes in the shadow and gave the animal legs and then took a picture that I posted on my social media page. My friends all reacted quite enthusiastically, and I thought it was funny too, so I said to myself 'I'm going to try and make one of these shadow doodles every day and see if I can make a hundred of them.'”

More info: Instagram | Etsy | Facebook | youtube.com