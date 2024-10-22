ADVERTISEMENT

We are pleased to present the unique illustrations of Belgian artist Vincent Bal. His creative doodles are not only imaginative but also incorporate everyday objects, using their shadows as part of the final artwork. These playful illustrations are full of fun and humor, making them truly one-of-a-kind.

Bored Panda reached out to Vincent to learn more about the artist and his work. We were especially curious about the story behind his first doodle and how it sparked his interest in creating art using shadows. Bal shared with us: “Like all good things, Shadowology started by accident. On a sunny spring day in May of 2016, I was working on a film script when I noticed that the shadow that my teacup made on my desk looked a lot like an elephant. I drew some eyes in the shadow and gave the animal legs and then took a picture that I posted on my social media page. My friends all reacted quite enthusiastically, and I thought it was funny too, so I said to myself 'I'm going to try and make one of these shadow doodles every day and see if I can make a hundred of them.'”

More info: Instagram | Etsy | Facebook | youtube.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Awesome Extraordinary Art With Shadow Drawings By Vincent Bal

vincent_bal Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

The artist continued: “Now 8 years later, these shadow doodles have changed my life completely! I share my work almost daily with more than a million people who follow me, I have had exhibitions all over the world, and above all: I still enjoy finding new landscapes and creatures in the shadow of everyday objects.”

When asked to describe his creative process when starting a new piece, Vincent responded: “The nice thing about making these images is that you don't need any preparation or inspiration beforehand. You can just play with the shadows and see what images pop up in your mind. It's a bit like cloud watching. The only thing you need is some paper, a pen, and a relaxed mind. I have noticed that it doesn't work if I am stressed, so I usually do to relax; I listen to music.”
RELATED:
    #2

    Awesome Extraordinary Art With Shadow Drawings By Vincent Bal

    vincent_bal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Awesome Extraordinary Art With Shadow Drawings By Vincent Bal

    vincent_bal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    The illustrator shared more insights with us about the music routine that helps him get into the right creative mindset: “Prince, The Beatles, James Brown, music that I like and that I know very well can keep my left brain busy, so it doesn't keep saying things like 'do you think this is a good idea?' feeling my hands are doing the thinking, that the images create themselves. It’s a real treasure hunt, and most of the time I’m surprised myself of what came out.” Lastly, he added: “In my office, I have a table with three lights on bendy arms, and I just start toying around with the objects and the lights until I see something.”
    #4

    Awesome Extraordinary Art With Shadow Drawings By Vincent Bal

    vincent_bal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    Awesome Extraordinary Art With Shadow Drawings By Vincent Bal

    vincent_bal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Next, we wanted to explore how the Belgian artist selects which objects or scenes to incorporate into his shadow art. Vincent explained that, given the limited space in his office, he prefers to work with objects that can fit on his table. He shared: “For the image to work well, it's best that the object is an easily recognizable one, it should feel constructed. Besides that, everything is possible. After 8 years, I have tried every small item in my house, so occasionally, I'll go and look in thrift stores to find something that catches my eye. The good thing is, it's impossible to predict what kind of shadow an object will make or what I will see in it.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Glasses are great to work with, because the shadow can look like a whole world, like a decor where you only have to put some actors in to make a small movie.”
    #6

    Awesome Extraordinary Art With Shadow Drawings By Vincent Bal

    vincent_bal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Awesome Extraordinary Art With Shadow Drawings By Vincent Bal

    vincent_bal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    We were curious to know if any artists or influences have shaped Vincent’s style and approach to art. He shared that: “Coming from Belgium (the birthplace of Tintin, Lucky Luke and the Smurfs) I’m influenced by artists like Franquin, Willy Vandersteen and Morris. They have shaped my way of drawing. But as a filmmaker, also directors like Billy Wilder and Hitchcock are inspiring in the way they tell visual stories.

    A French cartoonist I adore is Jean-Jacques Sempé, he has such a nice way of looking at all the stupid things we humans do.

    What I like about the way social media works is how it brought me in contact with talented artists like Helga Stentzel and Javier Jaén. I like people who look for some sort of poetry in everyday life.”

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #8

    Awesome Extraordinary Art With Shadow Drawings By Vincent Bal

    vincent_bal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Awesome Extraordinary Art With Shadow Drawings By Vincent Bal

    vincent_bal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Finally, we asked Bal to share which specific piece he’s created holds special significance for him. The artist responded: “Of course, ‘elephant starts with tea’, the very first one, is very special to me, because that image changed my life. But there are others that I really like. ‘Love on Shadow Beach’ was the first one where I realized that I could use the shadow as a backdrop, as a scenery.

    ‘Tea is for timing’ is one of the first videos I made, and I discovered the power that the soundtrack could add to the shadows. But I really consider all the images my children and so you understand it is very difficult to choose a favorite…”
    #10

    Awesome Extraordinary Art With Shadow Drawings By Vincent Bal

    vincent_bal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #11

    Awesome Extraordinary Art With Shadow Drawings By Vincent Bal

    vincent_bal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Awesome Extraordinary Art With Shadow Drawings By Vincent Bal

    vincent_bal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #13

    Awesome Extraordinary Art With Shadow Drawings By Vincent Bal

    vincent_bal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Awesome Extraordinary Art With Shadow Drawings By Vincent Bal

    vincent_bal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Awesome Extraordinary Art With Shadow Drawings By Vincent Bal

    vincent_bal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Awesome Extraordinary Art With Shadow Drawings By Vincent Bal

    vincent_bal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    Awesome Extraordinary Art With Shadow Drawings By Vincent Bal

    vincent_bal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Awesome Extraordinary Art With Shadow Drawings By Vincent Bal

    vincent_bal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #19

    Awesome Extraordinary Art With Shadow Drawings By Vincent Bal

    vincent_bal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Awesome Extraordinary Art With Shadow Drawings By Vincent Bal

    vincent_bal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Awesome Extraordinary Art With Shadow Drawings By Vincent Bal

    vincent_bal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #22

    Awesome Extraordinary Art With Shadow Drawings By Vincent Bal

    vincent_bal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Awesome Extraordinary Art With Shadow Drawings By Vincent Bal

    vincent_bal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Awesome Extraordinary Art With Shadow Drawings By Vincent Bal

    vincent_bal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    Awesome Extraordinary Art With Shadow Drawings By Vincent Bal

    vincent_bal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    Awesome Extraordinary Art With Shadow Drawings By Vincent Bal

    vincent_bal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #27

    Awesome Extraordinary Art With Shadow Drawings By Vincent Bal

    vincent_bal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Awesome Extraordinary Art With Shadow Drawings By Vincent Bal

    vincent_bal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Awesome Extraordinary Art With Shadow Drawings By Vincent Bal

    vincent_bal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    Awesome Extraordinary Art With Shadow Drawings By Vincent Bal

    vincent_bal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Awesome Extraordinary Art With Shadow Drawings By Vincent Bal

    vincent_bal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Awesome Extraordinary Art With Shadow Drawings By Vincent Bal

    vincent_bal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    Awesome Extraordinary Art With Shadow Drawings By Vincent Bal

    vincent_bal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    Awesome Extraordinary Art With Shadow Drawings By Vincent Bal

    vincent_bal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #35

    Awesome Extraordinary Art With Shadow Drawings By Vincent Bal

    vincent_bal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Awesome Extraordinary Art With Shadow Drawings By Vincent Bal

    vincent_bal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    Awesome Extraordinary Art With Shadow Drawings By Vincent Bal

    vincent_bal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    Awesome Extraordinary Art With Shadow Drawings By Vincent Bal

    vincent_bal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    Awesome Extraordinary Art With Shadow Drawings By Vincent Bal

    vincent_bal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    Awesome Extraordinary Art With Shadow Drawings By Vincent Bal

    vincent_bal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    Awesome Extraordinary Art With Shadow Drawings By Vincent Bal

    vincent_bal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #42

    Awesome Extraordinary Art With Shadow Drawings By Vincent Bal

    vincent_bal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #43

    Awesome Extraordinary Art With Shadow Drawings By Vincent Bal

    vincent_bal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    Awesome Extraordinary Art With Shadow Drawings By Vincent Bal

    vincent_bal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #45

    Awesome Extraordinary Art With Shadow Drawings By Vincent Bal

    vincent_bal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #46

    Awesome Extraordinary Art With Shadow Drawings By Vincent Bal

    vincent_bal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    Awesome Extraordinary Art With Shadow Drawings By Vincent Bal

    vincent_bal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    Awesome Extraordinary Art With Shadow Drawings By Vincent Bal

    vincent_bal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #49

    Awesome Extraordinary Art With Shadow Drawings By Vincent Bal

    vincent_bal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #50

    Awesome Extraordinary Art With Shadow Drawings By Vincent Bal

    vincent_bal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #51

    Awesome Extraordinary Art With Shadow Drawings By Vincent Bal

    vincent_bal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #52

    Awesome Extraordinary Art With Shadow Drawings By Vincent Bal

    vincent_bal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #53

    Awesome Extraordinary Art With Shadow Drawings By Vincent Bal

    vincent_bal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #54

    Awesome Extraordinary Art With Shadow Drawings By Vincent Bal

    vincent_bal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #55

    Awesome Extraordinary Art With Shadow Drawings By Vincent Bal

    vincent_bal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #56

    Awesome Extraordinary Art With Shadow Drawings By Vincent Bal

    vincent_bal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #57

    Awesome Extraordinary Art With Shadow Drawings By Vincent Bal

    vincent_bal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #58

    Awesome Extraordinary Art With Shadow Drawings By Vincent Bal

    vincent_bal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #59

    Awesome Extraordinary Art With Shadow Drawings By Vincent Bal

    vincent_bal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #60

    Awesome Extraordinary Art With Shadow Drawings By Vincent Bal

    vincent_bal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #61

    Awesome Extraordinary Art With Shadow Drawings By Vincent Bal

    vincent_bal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #62

    Awesome Extraordinary Art With Shadow Drawings By Vincent Bal

    vincent_bal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #63

    Awesome Extraordinary Art With Shadow Drawings By Vincent Bal

    vincent_bal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #64

    Awesome Extraordinary Art With Shadow Drawings By Vincent Bal

    vincent_bal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #65

    Awesome Extraordinary Art With Shadow Drawings By Vincent Bal

    vincent_bal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #66

    Awesome Extraordinary Art With Shadow Drawings By Vincent Bal

    vincent_bal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #67

    Awesome Extraordinary Art With Shadow Drawings By Vincent Bal

    vincent_bal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #68

    Awesome Extraordinary Art With Shadow Drawings By Vincent Bal

    vincent_bal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #69

    Awesome Extraordinary Art With Shadow Drawings By Vincent Bal

    vincent_bal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #70

    Awesome Extraordinary Art With Shadow Drawings By Vincent Bal

    vincent_bal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #71

    Awesome Extraordinary Art With Shadow Drawings By Vincent Bal

    vincent_bal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #72

    Awesome Extraordinary Art With Shadow Drawings By Vincent Bal

    vincent_bal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #73

    Awesome Extraordinary Art With Shadow Drawings By Vincent Bal

    vincent_bal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #74

    Awesome Extraordinary Art With Shadow Drawings By Vincent Bal

    vincent_bal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #75

    Awesome Extraordinary Art With Shadow Drawings By Vincent Bal

    vincent_bal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #76

    Awesome Extraordinary Art With Shadow Drawings By Vincent Bal

    vincent_bal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #77

    Awesome Extraordinary Art With Shadow Drawings By Vincent Bal

    vincent_bal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #78

    Awesome Extraordinary Art With Shadow Drawings By Vincent Bal

    vincent_bal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #79

    Awesome Extraordinary Art With Shadow Drawings By Vincent Bal

    vincent_bal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #80

    Awesome Extraordinary Art With Shadow Drawings By Vincent Bal

    vincent_bal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!