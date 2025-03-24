ADVERTISEMENT

If you’ve been feeling a little off and craving content that makes you feel both seen and entertained, Kissing Party is the party you’ll want to join.

What we’ve learned is that Kissing Party is an animation studio. They are known for their distinctive hand-drawn style and clever humor that resonates with both millennial and Gen-Z audiences. After just a quick glance, you will surely get the gist of it pretty fast. The artists behind it create funny illustrations and have a talent for somehow making them uncomfortably relatable.

The creators shared that even though the style is intentionally ugly, dry, and weird, they hope people connect with the deeper messages underneath. “The humor is a way to open the door, but the goal is for people to feel heard and seen—to know that whatever they’re going through, they’re not alone.”

