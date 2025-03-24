ADVERTISEMENT

If you’ve been feeling a little off and craving content that makes you feel both seen and entertained, Kissing Party is the party you’ll want to join.

What we’ve learned is that Kissing Party is an animation studio. They are known for their distinctive hand-drawn style and clever humor that resonates with both millennial and Gen-Z audiences. After just a quick glance, you will surely get the gist of it pretty fast. The artists behind it create funny illustrations and have a talent for somehow making them uncomfortably relatable. 

The creators shared that even though the style is intentionally ugly, dry, and weird, they hope people connect with the deeper messages underneath. “The humor is a way to open the door, but the goal is for people to feel heard and seen—to know that whatever they’re going through, they’re not alone.”

More info: Instagram | kissingparty.io | cameo.com | youtube.com | tiktok.com

#1

Green character in a humorous, relatable illustration, appearing regretful with the text "I was so stupid back then."

We asked the creators to share more about their animation studio. They wrote: “The studio has built a strong social presence with over 185k followers across platforms, 80M+ views on content, and a reach of over 11M accounts in just 90 days. Kissing Party’s creative approach combines humor with mental-health-focused themes, creating work that feels both relatable and meaningful.”
    #2

    Uncomfortably funny illustration of a bald figure holding an empty wallet, with text about the economy.

    #3

    Illustration of a green creature looking at its reflection with text saying "not to self diagnose, but something is wrong."

    We were wondering what initially drew the creatives to the world of artistry.

    “From an early age, there was always a pull toward storytelling and comedy. The studio’s creative roots are steeped in a passion for making people laugh and connecting through humor. The desire to blend animation with comedy and social commentary became the foundation for Kissing Party’s distinct voice.”
    #4

    Illustration by ‘Kissing Party’ depicts a humorous, abstract figure with text: "can i come over and concern u."

    #5

    Uncomfortable funny illustration of a purple creature holding a distorted dog at a party, by Kissing Party.

    We also asked the creators themselves to describe the essence behind Kissing Party illustrations. They wrote: “Kissing Party’s work blends dark humor with emotional honesty. It’s raw, weird, and a little messy—but that’s the point. The hand-drawn style reflects the imperfections of life, and beneath the humor, there’s always an underlying emotional thread. It’s about making people laugh while also making them feel like they’re not alone in their struggles.”
    #6

    Quirky illustration of a character in a purple hat looking sick with the text "just cried so hard I threw up."

    #7

    Comic illustration of a tired alien in bed with a “Sleeping Beauty” mask, humorously depicting a 14-hour nap.

    #8

    Uncomfortably funny illustration of a pink humanoid with text "please hesitate to contact me" on a dark background.

    #9

    Humorous illustration by 'Kissing Party' depicting a quirky creature with the text "No one can stop you if you never start."

    Lastly, Kissing Party added: “At the end of the day, it’s about making something that feels real. Comedy has this incredible way of cutting through the noise and making people feel seen—that’s the goal with every project. It’s not about being perfect; it’s about creating something honest, funny, and maybe a little weird.”
    #10

    Illustration by 'Kissing Party' with surreal characters sharing a cereal bowl humorously.

    #11

    Uncomfortably funny illustration of a green face with text "how do i make this about me" by Kissing Party.

    #12

    A humorous illustration by Kissing Party, featuring a figure with a thumbs up and the text "you spent too much money today".

    #13

    Uncomfortably funny illustration depicting a character refusing with the text "I don't want to so I won't."

    #14

    Uncomfortably funny illustration of a tired person awake moments before alarm, with a phone displaying the time 6:59.

    #15

    Purple figure pointing to a map labeled "My limit," with the text "wya" above. Humorous and relatable illustration by Kissing Party.

    #16

    Person pushing a massive pile of laundry up stairs, symbolizing a tough battle in a funny illustration by Kissing Party.

    #17

    Funny illustration by Kissing Party showing a character overthinking with a frustrated expression.

    #18

    Funny illustration of a sad, blue blob character with text saying "Sorry for bringing down the vibe", created by Kissing Party.

    #19

    Uncomfortably funny illustration of a creature in bed with a shark plush and repeating text above, holding a phone.

    #20

    Uncomfortably funny illustration of a creature pointing at a phone with text messages saying "delete that."

    #21

    Illustration of a person on a surreal green bird with text, "hop on loser, we're going to taco bell." Uncomfortably funny art.

    #22

    Two cartoon rats dressed in stylish outfits on a pink background, illustrating a humorous take by 'Kissing Party'.

    #23

    Uncomfortably funny illustration of a curled-up figure, with text about toes feeling too close together, by ‘Kissing Party’.

    #24

    Funny illustration of a tired face with text, "First date idea: we cancel," by Kissing Party.

    #25

    Two fish with human faces kissing underwater, labeled "you and me if we were fish," by artist Kissing Party.

    #26

    Funny illustration by Kissing Party: a purple creature with multiple faces portrays self-conversation.

    #27

    Illustration of a person with a towel looking in a mirror, reflecting discomfort despite appearing clean.

    #28

    Humorous illustration by Kissing Party of a blue figure slouching, set against a textured pink background.

    #29

    Funny illustration of a blue figure with text, "hold on partner, i am overstimulated," by Kissing Party.

    #30

    Surreal illustration of a brainless figure with text "hold on I'm thinking," by Kissing Party.

    #31

    A green character with tired eyes and pink lips, captioned with humorous text about anxiety by Kissing Party.

    #32

    Blue alien-like character with tired eyes, labeled "not a thought behind these eyes," mocking relatable humor.

    #33

    Three colorful characters shaking hands with text overlaying their bodies: "damn this is crazy." Uncomfortably funny illustration.

    #34

    Uncomfortably funny illustration of a pink figure pointing, captioned "unclench your jaw buddy," by Kissing Party.

    #35

    Bizarre illustration of a pink cyclops, titled "can u dont," humorously depicting discomfort.

    #36

    Blue humanoid character in doorway with text "sorry I'm late (i hate u)" above, illustrating an uncomfortably funny scene.

    #37

    Abstract illustration with humorous text "retaining nothing u just said, got it," created by Kissing Party.

    #38

    Uncomfortably funny illustration of a quirky character with text "here we go again" on a purple textured background.

    #39

    Funny illustration by 'Kissing Party' shows two joined figures labeled "me" and "you" on a yellow background.

    #40

    Uncomfortably funny illustration of a tired heart lounging on a couch, surrounded by snacks and trash.

