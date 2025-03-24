40 Uncomfortably Funny Illustrations That You Might Relate To, Created By ‘Kissing Party’Interview With Artist
If you’ve been feeling a little off and craving content that makes you feel both seen and entertained, Kissing Party is the party you’ll want to join.
What we’ve learned is that Kissing Party is an animation studio. They are known for their distinctive hand-drawn style and clever humor that resonates with both millennial and Gen-Z audiences. After just a quick glance, you will surely get the gist of it pretty fast. The artists behind it create funny illustrations and have a talent for somehow making them uncomfortably relatable.
The creators shared that even though the style is intentionally ugly, dry, and weird, they hope people connect with the deeper messages underneath. “The humor is a way to open the door, but the goal is for people to feel heard and seen—to know that whatever they’re going through, they’re not alone.”
We asked the creators to share more about their animation studio. They wrote: “The studio has built a strong social presence with over 185k followers across platforms, 80M+ views on content, and a reach of over 11M accounts in just 90 days. Kissing Party’s creative approach combines humor with mental-health-focused themes, creating work that feels both relatable and meaningful.”
We were wondering what initially drew the creatives to the world of artistry.
“From an early age, there was always a pull toward storytelling and comedy. The studio’s creative roots are steeped in a passion for making people laugh and connecting through humor. The desire to blend animation with comedy and social commentary became the foundation for Kissing Party’s distinct voice.”
We also asked the creators themselves to describe the essence behind Kissing Party illustrations. They wrote: “Kissing Party’s work blends dark humor with emotional honesty. It’s raw, weird, and a little messy—but that’s the point. The hand-drawn style reflects the imperfections of life, and beneath the humor, there’s always an underlying emotional thread. It’s about making people laugh while also making them feel like they’re not alone in their struggles.”
As for the creative process, they shared: “It really comes down to how I’m feeling that day. A lot of the work stems from whatever emotional state I’m in or any struggles I’m dealing with at the moment. It’s about finding a weird and unique way to translate those feelings into my style—mixing humor with vulnerability in a way that feels natural.”
Lastly, Kissing Party added: “At the end of the day, it’s about making something that feels real. Comedy has this incredible way of cutting through the noise and making people feel seen—that’s the goal with every project. It’s not about being perfect; it’s about creating something honest, funny, and maybe a little weird.”