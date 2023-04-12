Paper might be one of the most accessible art-making tools available on a large scale and in huge quantities. However, this wasn't always the case. During the Renaissance, paper was still considered a costly material. Hence, painters who could afford it often utilized both sides of a sheet as the paper was too valuable to throw away. And although other artistic mediums could compete with paper in terms of durability, nothing ever came close to its versatility and ease of use.

We often see paper as something to write, scribble, or paint on, yet it's a material sufficient to make art of itself—no paint, ink, pens, or other tools required. Paper is the primary tool for origami projects and DIY paper crafts. And many may be surprised that paper is perfectly suitable for more intricate paper crafting projects, other than sticking an envelope together or cutting out a snowflake. In fact, paper crafting is a distinctive form of art that transforms a sheet of paper into an object, either two or three-dimensional, which, in itself, is a work of art. And as you will soon learn, ideas for paper crafts are endless—there's not a single object (not that we can think of) that couldn't be transformed into a stunning paper craft. The best way to go about paper craft projects is to start small and unhurriedly develop patience, attention to detail, and scrupulousness. Only then should you attempt more demanding paper craft ideas.

If you are willing to dive into the world of papercraft, below, we've compiled loads of paper crafting ideas to set your sights sky-high and keep you focused. With so many intricate designs and marvelous creations, you're bound to discover something you will aspire to create (or re-create) yourself. Did any of these fun crafts wow you? Make sure to give them an upvote! Also, have you ever attempted paper crafting? If so, let us know how it went (or goes)!