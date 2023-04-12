Paper might be one of the most accessible art-making tools available on a large scale and in huge quantities. However, this wasn't always the case. During the Renaissance, paper was still considered a costly material. Hence, painters who could afford it often utilized both sides of a sheet as the paper was too valuable to throw away. And although other artistic mediums could compete with paper in terms of durability, nothing ever came close to its versatility and ease of use.

We often see paper as something to write, scribble, or paint on, yet it's a material sufficient to make art of itself—no paint, ink, pens, or other tools required. Paper is the primary tool for origami projects and DIY paper crafts. And many may be surprised that paper is perfectly suitable for more intricate paper crafting projects, other than sticking an envelope together or cutting out a snowflake. In fact, paper crafting is a distinctive form of art that transforms a sheet of paper into an object, either two or three-dimensional, which, in itself, is a work of art. And as you will soon learn, ideas for paper crafts are endless—there's not a single object (not that we can think of) that couldn't be transformed into a stunning paper craft. The best way to go about paper craft projects is to start small and unhurriedly develop patience, attention to detail, and scrupulousness. Only then should you attempt more demanding paper craft ideas.

If you are willing to dive into the world of papercraft, below, we've compiled loads of paper crafting ideas to set your sights sky-high and keep you focused. With so many intricate designs and marvelous creations, you're bound to discover something you will aspire to create (or re-create) yourself. Did any of these fun crafts wow you? Make sure to give them an upvote! Also, have you ever attempted paper crafting? If so, let us know how it went (or goes)!

#1

Howl's Moving Castle. First Model Made With Proper Tools, Technique And Paper Thicker Than Normal Printer Paper

leftthegan Report

#2

Amazing Paper Art To Offset All The Recent Rock Posts

papernoodleart Report

#3

It Took Me 50 Hours To Fold This Origami Model From A Single Square Piece Of Paper, Without Any Cutting

jkonkkola_art Report

#4

Aquarius, Designed By Hojyo Takashi And Folded By Me

hybrid_alan Report

#5

My First Papercraft Build: A Lancia Delta Evo II

-zarya- Report

#6

Paper Craft Idea

historiancm Report

#7

Wet Folding Technique Origami By Hoeng Tien Quyet

htquyet Report

#8

My Girlfriend Really Wanted To Have Somewhere To Hang The Stockings In Her Apartment This Year. So I (Built) Her This

steamdrunk8 Report

#9

I Folded This Origami Phoenix From One Square Of Paper, No Cuts Or Glue

ilovegaming-1-2-3 Report

#10

3D Paper Raven

odandiee Report

#11

Paper Maple

stroubail Report

#12

One (Paper) Crane A Day

Gundarian Report

#13

Origami Teddy Bear, Samantha Folds, Paper, 2023

yourfavoritebovine Report

#14

This Picture Has 20 Square Sheets Of Paper That I Have Folded Into Origami Figures Without Any Cutting Or Tearing

jkonkkola_origami Report

Cara
Cara
Community Member
9 minutes ago

How is this even possible?! Amazing work

#15

Quilling Of A Picture From The Hobbit By Tolkien. A 3 Month Project

BylenS Report

#16

Birds Made With Paper

JustEnoughCrafts Report

#17

Zoom, Zoom

littlerayofsunflower Report

Vonny
Vonny
Community Member
1 hour ago

Wow. All these are amazing to see! This one is incredible.

#18

Realistic Birds Made From Paper And Watercolor Paint

johanscherft Report

#19

Sulphur Crested Cockatoo…

bellapaperflora Report

#20

I Made A Gastornis (Diatryma Gigantea) Out Of Origami

IsionYadav Report

#21

Papercraft 3D Origami Baby

Onoyorigami Report

#22

Paper Craft Idea

hyunsookang41522 Report

#23

Origami'd Shuki Kato's Bactrian Camel

AntiDeity Report

#24

An Origami Dwarf I Folded

JonSnuu69 Report

#25

I Made A Rat!

SaurusCentaur Report

#26

Made This Paper Cactus To Decorate My Work Desk! What Do You Think?

imgur.com Report

#27

Here Is Scotty, The Corgi

cardinaleclau Report

#28

Happy Easter!

DiiManes Report

#29

My Last Personal Project: Paperset Design Inspired On My Own Workplace

bea.costo Report

#30

This Beauty Is Getting Packed Up And Shipped Out To Its Forever Home… I’m Gonna Miss It

quillingmesoftlyart Report

#31

Stranger Things 3D Paper Art

huskyzoomies Report

#32

Bonjour “Pierre” Pierre Is My First Pigeon In My New Series “Dove Love”

sarahsnippets Report

#33

Cheronca

josefinastagnaro Report

#34

An Origami Dwarf

JonSnuu69 Report

#35

Just Finished My Paper Craft Rem Figure

tankball Report

#36

I Made A Miniature PC Desk With Craft Paper

zuberifaraz Report

#37

Paper Craft Idea

Rain-Fo Report

Vonny
Vonny
Community Member
1 hour ago

I love hummingbirds, this is exquisite.

#38

Paper Craft Idea

aka1bot Report

#39

Smoll House From Kiki's Delivery Service.

K-Potassium Report

#40

Donkey Kong From Smash Bros Brawl

veggiekid23 Report

#41

Sunflower Paper Craft For Wall Decoration, With Different Colour

thecraftingbees63 Report

Cara
Cara
Community Member
13 minutes ago

Love this idea…. Just need to find an empty wall now, oh and some talent to make this!

#42

Nintendo Labo Paper Toy Fan Art

paperfolderman Report

#43

Paper Craft Idea

gayerthanthegays Report

#44

Paper Craft Idea

ileana.marchis.7 Report

#45

Paper Craft Idea

_jujumakes_ Report

#46

Origami Kalidascope

ThatKidWhoYoyos Report

#47

Not Perfect But It Was A Fun Project?

quickbrownfocks Report

Vonny
Vonny
Community Member
1 hour ago

nothing is perfect- Unique-ness matters

#48

Little Chocobo!

MaddJacq Report

#49

Papercraft Dragon - Philarzahn

Grendel9 Report

#50

I Make Paper Hot Air Balloons

parliskim Report

#51

Moai

lefreitag Report

#52

Paper Succulent Garden

OohMami Report

#53

Paper Craft Idea

computery Report

#54

Packaging Project. Conceptual Structure Made With Paper Craft

Packaging Project. Conceptual Structure Made With Paper Craft

It is said that the white rabbit from Alice in Wonderland has an important role as it symbolises the act of following an intuition, of discovering, of adventuring... all of this within the time we have.

ico.graphic Report

#55

First Attempt At Paper Flowers As Part Of Grandma's Birthday Present 9 Flowers For Each Of Her Grandchildren

First Attempt At Paper Flowers As Part Of Grandma's Birthday Present 9 Flowers For Each Of Her Grandchildren

handmade_by_ki Report

#56

Be As Big As A Panda's Heart

creatixcraft Report

#57

Paper Craft Idea

desktopgremlins Report

#58

'Ironman' Rose In A Dome Gift

paperyourday Report

#59

Paper Craft Idea

giochi.di.carta Report

#60

Beach Hut

captain.lulo Report

#61

Iris

moonsoup1121 Report

#62

Making Every Moment Special With This Stunning White Blossom Pop Up Card

charmpopcards Report

#63

Paper Craft Idea

captain.lulo Report

#64

Low Poly Papercraft Deer Head

IMadeAThingToShowYou Report

#65

Paper Lightning Final

jdy_furniture Report

#66

Paper Craft Idea

justinkingdesigns Report

#67

Write And Fold Your Hip Hop

Freedumbed Report

#68

McLaren MP4/4 Papercraft

jorgetorres76 Report

#69

Flower Wall

Holly33 Report

#70

Jade Rabbit

hoangphanart Report

#71

After 2 Weeks Of Work, 3D Origami Blitzo Is Finally Complete!

Enemystandouser Report

#72

I Folded This Origami Asuna From One Uncut Square Of Paper, Figured This Sub Might Enjoy

CJC_ Report

#73

So I Created Paper Craft Figures Of Noelle, Paimon And Lumine And Donated It To The Hoyofest Event In The Philippines

freexavier Report

#74

Some Paper Peonies That I’m Making

trivium1234 Report

#75

Some Paper Quilling Berries And Leaves That I Made

MiriamsQuilling Report

#76

Paper Craft Idea

mihoome_paper_studio Report

#77

DIY Origami Tensegrity Object - Only Paper And Nylon Cord Used, No Glue

Aufputzdose Report

#78

Husky Wall Decoration

creatividadeshs Report

#79

Come On Spring!

chiekoist Report

#80

Paper Craft Idea

chiekoist Report

