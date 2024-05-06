20 New Absurd Comics By “Things In Squares” That Might Make You Smile
Attention all comic enthusiasts, "Things in Squares" is back on Bored Panda! Created by Cale, these cartoons often feature witty and humorous observations about everyday life. Exploring themes such as human nature, societal norms, and the absurdities of modern life, "Things in Squares" evokes both laughter and introspection.
Cale's style is characterized by clean lines, minimalist designs, and clever use of humor. He has a talent for highlighting the quirks and idiosyncrasies of human behavior, prompting readers to reflect on their own experiences and perceptions. Scroll down for some wit and wisdom!
More info: Instagram | thingsinsquares.com | Facebook | patreon.com
This post may include affiliate links.
Cale's comics are like a box of assorted chocolates—each one brings a different flavor of humor, yet they all share the same signature style. One moment, you might find yourself giggling at a witty observation about everyday life, while the next, you're grinning at a surreal twist that catches you off guard.
Despite this variety, Cale's artistic voice remains steady. You're never quite sure what's around the corner, but you know you're in for a good time. "My comics are strange. The humor and delivery is very diverse from comic to comic, but the style is consistent," Cale shared with Bored Panda.
Cale mentioned that his drawings might give some insight, but "only if you can filter the absurd". The artist really enjoys what he does because it brings together three things he loves the most: webcomics, web design, and humor.