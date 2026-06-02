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We all know a guy who is retiring at 34 because they bought a warehouse full of something nobody else thought was worth anything. The guy who got in early on something ridiculous. The woman who turned a genuinely unhinged hobby into a seven-figure business. Sadly, none of us is that guy. And that is a wound that does not fully heal.

The truly maddening thing about these stories is not the money. It is the simplicity. The ideas seem so clean and so logical in retrospect that it is almost physically painful to learn about it after the fact, sitting here with your completely normal income and your completely normal life choices. People are sharing stories about the mega-rich people they know and how they got there in infuriatingly simple ways.