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We all know a guy who is retiring at 34 because they bought a warehouse full of something nobody else thought was worth anything. The guy who got in early on something ridiculous. The woman who turned a genuinely unhinged hobby into a seven-figure business. Sadly, none of us is that guy. And that is a wound that does not fully heal.

The truly maddening thing about these stories is not the money. It is the simplicity. The ideas seem so clean and so logical in retrospect that it is almost physically painful to learn about it after the fact, sitting here with your completely normal income and your completely normal life choices. People are sharing stories about the mega-rich people they know and how they got there in infuriatingly simple ways.

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#1

Investment in bitcoin gift led to millionaire lifestyle

Vossky Report

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    #2

    Inventor of micro machines toy cars became rich in the early 90s

    FlowerHalima Report

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    #3

    Neurosurgeon turned entrepreneur who made millions with polarized surgical instruments patents

    deleted Report

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    In the history of almost getting extraordinarily rich, few stories come close to what happened to Sanmay Ved at 1:20am on September 29th, when he purchased Google.com for $12. Not a typo. Google had somehow failed to renew its own domain name, and Ved, a former Google employee, noticed it sitting there available on Google's own domain registration service and bought it.

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    He owned Google.com for one minute before the transaction was reversed. Google's way of saying thank you was an offer of $6,006.13, which, if you squint, spells Google. They doubled it when Ved donated the money to charity. A man bought the most valuable web address on earth for $12 and got to keep it for sixty seconds. The story has everything.
    #4

    Patent on fold down wheels brought family unexpected wealth

    K1rkl4nd Report

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    #5

    Person won 25 million dollars in the lottery story of getting rich

    kujoho Report

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    #6

    Made over $1MM yearly using people skills and car business

    OzarkCrew Report

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    The same year that Sanmay Ved briefly owned Google.com, a Welsh IT engineer named James Howells was doing a routine house clear-out and accidentally threw away a hard drive containing 8,000 Bitcoin. In 2013, Bitcoin was worth almost nothing. By the time he realized what he had done, the drive was buried somewhere beneath thousands of tonnes of waste in a Newport landfill.

    His Bitcoin had become worth somewhere between $500 million and $1 billion, depending on the day you checked. Howells spent the next twelve years attempting to convince the local council to let him excavate the site. They said no every single time. He has since abandoned the search entirely. The hard drive is still there, and his regret may well outlive it.
    #7

    Got rich by buying cheap houses in a d**d market

    GlideAdvisor Report

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    #8

    PhD holder joined startup and succeeded through hard work

    Razaelbub Report

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    #9

    Millionaire made fortune buying and selling used furniture in college

    u233 Report

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    If these stories teach us anything, it is that the simplest idea is the one worth billions, and nothing proves that quite like the Post-it note. The story begins with a scientist named Spencer Silver, who invented an adhesive that was not strong enough to permanently bond anything. A solution, in other words, to a problem nobody had.

    It sat unused for years until a colleague realized it was perfect for keeping bookmarks in place without damaging the page. The three-inch yellow square that resulted from that generates an estimated $3.47 billion annually and can be found in virtually every office, school, and kitchen in the world. The moral of the story is to never throw away your failed ideas because you might end up on this list, too.
    #10

    Investing in Nvidia early led to significant gains in video game hobby

    Passionofthegrape Report

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    #11

    Unexpected inheritance of estate with acres and houses valued in millions

    papayametallica Report

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    #12

    Old song becoming popular on TikTok led to unexpected wealth and investing questions

    kor0na Report

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    The thing that will probably get you the richest with the least amount of effort is winning the lottery. But the odds of winning a major lottery jackpot are, statistically speaking, not odds at all. Your chances of hitting the Powerball top prize sit at around 1 in 292.2 million. You are approximately 300 times more likely to be struck by lightning in your lifetime than to win.

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    And yet. In 2023, Edwin Castro won the $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot, the largest lottery prize in history. After taxes, he walked away with a lump sum of $628.5 million. Castro was an architecture consultant before the win. He is something considerably different now. The lightning struck.

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    #13

    Inventor of Smartfood popcorn became millionaire after pitching resealable bag

    Agua_Frecuentemente Report

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    #14

    Small printing business owner got rich with government contracts during Covid

    livinalieontimna Report

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    #15

    Unexpected modeling success increased income, leading to a travel-focused lifestyle

    drewwwbabyy Report

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    Sadly, most of us will never invent a Post-It 2.0 or be struck by a lottery lightning bolt. But we can dream, right? Dream of weekdays on a golf course, summer on a yacht, and Michelin meals every other night. Maybe even just buying the name-brand cheese would be good enough for you.

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    The gap between the people on this list and everyone else is not always intelligence or ambition, or vision, either. Sometimes it is timing. Sometimes it is an accident. The uncomfortable truth is that the next story like this is already happening somewhere. The only question is who is paying attention.

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    Do you know a guy who knows a guy who struck it rich, quick? Tell us about it in the comments!

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    #16

    Inventor of ice fishing lights became wealthy making fishing easier at night

    WisconsinGB Report

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    #17

    Domain name collector profited from niche internet real estate

    Nomadictionnn Report

    7points
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    #18

    Early Spotify employee gained wealth from startup success

    TradingTennish Report

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    #19

    Invented e-tithing for megachurches with a massive cut

    Odd_Dare6928 Report

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    #20

    Dotcom era tech company stock options led to 30 million fortune

    Consistent_Sector_19 Report

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    #21

    80s coding millionaire story with software for the Stock Exchange

    Bob_Leves Report

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    #22

    Story of getting rich by marrying well and divorcing better

    TrinaSW6 Report

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    #23

    Inherited and grew family business to 10x revenue

    Jazz1588 Report

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    #24

    Co-founders sell mobile game company for 1.5 billion dollars

    KC918273645 Report

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    #25

    Construction worker rises to ownership of fast-growing delivery startup

    Lopsided_Criticism63 Report

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    #26

    Tech founder's journey from shy student to rich AI company owner story

    amanhasnoname54 Report

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    #27

    Agency business success by productivising services as B2B SaaS

    Used-Bug9583 Report

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    #28

    Teen made $800,000 selling rare beer cans found in abandoned house

    Historical_Wear4558 Report

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    #29

    Elderly couple left tens of millions to caretakers in poor neighborhood

    cameron0208 Report

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    #30

    Hobby turned lucrative craft beer importer building a near self-running business

    falseinsight Report

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    #31

    Lawsuit against government helped big oil get billions back from fuel taxes

    bigfatfurrytexan Report

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    #32

    Started company turning algae into sustainable plastic products to get rich

    youngaustinpowers Report

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    #33

    Selling DOS to Microsoft resulted in a unique job and financial success

    Anonymus Report

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    #34

    Inventing key internet infrastructure tech leads to digital infrastructure wealth and lifestyle

    unwilling_viewer Report

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    #35

    Startup equity and hard work lead to multimillion-dollar wealth and new business ventures

    Prozium243 Report

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    #36

    Work ethic and saving habits lead to wealth for a young man in shared housing

    ceestars Report

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    #37

    Government whistleblower earns tens of millions from recovered funds

    mascotmadness Report

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    #38

    Math prodigy drops out to DJ then becomes AI researcher and cofounder of xAI

    cowboomboom Report

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    #39

    Became an international rock star and got rich

    AlecMac2001 Report

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    #40

    Rich design company founder started with lettering niche and smart work

    naffoff Report

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    #41

    Plumber grew rich by reliability and honesty building business over years

    Sea_Abbreviations624 Report

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    #42

    Artist turned filter creator spotted by Disney and featured in Forbes

    elan_alan Report

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    #43

    Building a company from borrowed land and slow growth leads to super rich success

    -im-your-huckleberry Report

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    #44

    Engineer and manager created a successful business duo making millions together

    Gowno_starego Report

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    #45

    Story of billionaire who made wealth from bitcoin and built a giga factory

    Shivadxb Report

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    #46

    Inheritance wealth with car dealerships and finance company worth about half a billion

    Momus123 Report

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    #47

    Person shares advice about finding a great niche for getting rich successfully

    deleted Report

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    #48

    Real estate investor builds wealth renovating rent-controlled housing in Berlin

    -runs-with-scissors- Report

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    #49

    Owns a counterfeit sneaker import business rich success story

    EyoJayDawg Report

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    #50

    Building wealth through early tech stocks and real estate investments

    HalfwaydonewithEarth Report

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    #51

    Former model turned architect designs and sells luxury houses for wealth

    Bokb3o Report

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    #52

    Success story of skyrocketing salary through data analysis career

    hotstickywaffle Report

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    #53

    Grammy nominated artist and professional athlete among top wealthy careers

    LiftsEatsSleeps Report

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    #54

    Corporate executive and entrepreneur successes with high net worth

    OddSand7870 Report

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    #55

    UK entrepreneur grows window cleaning business to national franchise and invests smartly

    agirlingreece Report

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    #56

    Oil field worker invests wisely and lives comfortably with trips and houses

    K666busa Report

    2points
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    #57

    Corporate lawyer with large bonuses highlighting wealth and success

    deleted Report

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    #58

    Developer career success after switching from medicine

    tanttrum Report

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    #59

    Dentist paid for degree debt-free using modeling income

    AutomaticAstigmatic Report

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    #60

    Real estate investor owns apartment buildings, warehouses, medical and college campuses

    aphex732 Report

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    #61

    Serial entrepreneur builds wealth through diverse businesses and media company

    epaka Report

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    #62

    Wealthiest person works for a hedge fund and potential wealthiest is a baseball player

    deleted Report

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    #63

    Start up owner acquired by FAANG and active volunteer

    catjuggler Report

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    #64

    Real estate investment story offering alternative to low interest rates

    adjedonnie Report

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    #65

    Colombian arms dealer who took over family business

    lordixo Report

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    #66

    Success story of starting pizza chain and investing in real estate and gyms

    sweatystartup Report

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    #67

    Self taught programmer and engineering lead at a large company

    fasidehustle Report

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    #68

    Hedge fund manager and digital infrastructure founder among richest self-made in nine figures

    quince23 Report

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    #69

    Spine surgeon earning low-to-mid six figures specializes in vertebrae in the neck

    Old13oy Report

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    #70

    Flipping websites and products with high earnings and Bitcoin luck

    wolley_dratsum Report

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    #71

    Wealth built through investing in Apple and Amazon stocks

    deleted Report

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    #72

    Success from serial entrepreneurship and AI innovation in tech industry

    transmorphik Report

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    #73

    Rich people known include in-house counsel to billionaire and wealthy doctors with high incomes

    Pitiful_Fox5681 Report

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    #74

    Story of wealth from owning hotels and property developments, including buying a helicopter

    HoggyOfAustralia Report

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    #75

    Story of getting rich working retail, becoming Walmart executive after high school job

    sweet_dumple Report

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    #76

    Man runs family business owning luxury supercars and expensive yacht

    lobster_conspiracy Report

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    #77

    Doctor gains wealth through marriage to rich family and future planning

    Nathaniel66 Report

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    #78

    Making custom knives for well known chefs as a career

    qwertyalp1020 Report

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    #79

    Story about becoming a multi millionaire pop star despite troubled school past

    JMAngel1 Report

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